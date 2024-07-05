52
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Reindeers the best diff!

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Baby Reindeers.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Haha, can't stop calling him the same.

  2. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Captain Williams or Musiala and why?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Williams, think Spain beats Germany

  3. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    @Tom F - you decided whether you're using WC or using FTs?

  4. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Who's got more Player of the Match potential about them - Bellingham or Musiala - in the QFs?

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      To quote the below article:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/06/28/euro-2024-fantasy-who-is-most-likely-to-get-player-of-the-match/

      - Central midfielders, be it playmakers, box-to-box or enforcer types, are generally more popular winners than your out-and-out wingers.
      - A player has never been on the losing side and gone on to win the award.

      I'd say Bellingham would have the shorter odds.

      Not necessarily because I'd fancy England's chances over Germany's, but more because there is a lot more star quality across Spain v Germany sides compared to that in the Switzerland v England game, when contending for a POTM award.

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Musiala as he is playing far better

  5. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Still have WC but...

    Pickford, Costa
    Mendes, Cucurella, Carvajal, Van Dijk, Guehi ***
    Musiala, Williams, Fernandes, Sabitszer ***, Baumgartner ***
    Kane, Mbappe, Morata

    A) Dumfries, Vargas (or Ruiz), Simons
    B) Normand, Bellingham, Aebischer
    C) Dumfries, Simons, Gakpo (keep Sabitzer, Morata out)
    D) play WC

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Same situation but still decided to use WC to attack this round.
      SF is only 2 games and much less chances of differentials.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

  6. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Rank these options from best to worst for just this MD:

    Bellingham
    Williams
    Simons

    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Tough call on no.1 but I say:
      Simons
      Williams
      Bellingham

  7. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which midfield combo to get? Playing WC in semis so don't mind taking a risk.

    A) Bellingham + Kadioglu
    B) Simons + Ruiz/Rodri

    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      If you're in the position to take a risk I'd get Güler (+ Simons)

      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Well my only concern is high ownership of Bellingham.

        I am using my 2 FT to get rid of Baum, Sabitzer and Guehi but Jude is so expensive I can only go for a cheap mid if I were to get him, hence punt on Kadioglu.

        1. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Sorry that's 3 FT.

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Closing your eyes to ownership is the best way to play imo. Don't see England progressing anyway

          1. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Fair point. I think England probably progresses but Simons has the more favourable fixture so will prob go down that route

  8. koppite83
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    does this 3 at the back malarky mean Trent comes back ?

    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think TAA punt is very reasonable right now, given all the news about turning to back 3, and with Walker probably moving to a 3rd wide CB (not impressive as WB atm).

      However I rather used my punts on SUI mids and POR defs, to catch up.

  9. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Miittelstad?
    Keep if starts? Or transfer fir double ups

    A English def
    B Dutch def

    Cheers

    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B imo.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers

  10. HeinrichWalker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A or B? (only have Pickford +Stones from England)

    A) Walker + Simons

    B) Le Normand + Bellingham

    cheers

    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I would go B, strong captain second day despite England playing bad.

      1. HeinrichWalker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        thanks man. I think I am locked with Gakpo as captin against Turkey.

        1. fenixri
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Then A, maybe risk it with TAA?

          1. HeinrichWalker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            that's definitely an option, after those rumors! thanks for your reply, cheers man

  11. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Gtg? WC for semis

    Maignan
    Theo Cucurella Carvajal Pepe
    Musiala Gundo Williams(C1) Bruno
    Morata Mbappe

    Subs: Pickford Stones Bellingham(C2) Depay

    My last dilemma is Theo vs VVD, but I think Theo could do well against Portugal side, and VVD wont keep cs.

    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Or maybe just go crazy and take Guler instead Bellingham since I have wc for semis

  12. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Cancelo captain today anyone?

    Gakpo backup tokorrow

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don't see Portugal keeping a clean sheet.

  13. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Depay over Gakpo?

    Dont see any gains to be made with Gakpo and Depay has pens & set pieces.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It's Depays turn to shine next match(Gakpo owner myself).

  14. JBG
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    This Bellingham suspension is so weird.... first time I've ever seen such a ban been dealt out??

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1809182796767707417

    Basically gave him a one game ban, but he/England can self choose what match he will be suspended for :/?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      That's not what suspended sentence means.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        So what does it mean?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Usually means the sentence only applies if you commit another offence within a specified period of time

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Again... weird suspension. Just give him one match ban as usual

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Good decision imo, not worthy of a ban but UEFA can say they did something

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    FFS admin,

    Please clarify why there is not a "Decline all" option with regards to cookies etc.

    "Your personal data will be processed and information from your device (cookies, unique identifiers, and other device data) may be stored by, accessed by and shared with 308 TCF vendor(s) and 177 ad partner(s), or used specifically by this site or app."

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      I've asked management about this now. I don't really know why a new agreement popped up a few days ago or why there's no decline all option - it is a bit laborious to go through each section toggling to off.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Got a quick response - we've changed ad partner providers so needed a new agreement. Getting back to them about implementing decline all which "should be standard"

  16. lekkerschmekker
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    When are team news typically updated?

  17. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Have 14 players for QFs.
    Is Guehi to Kounde/Dumfries worth a -4?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe a Friday starter or you could be removing 2 or 3 points plus the hit to start Saturday, which wouldn't be worthwhile.

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  18. DavyT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    RMT WC played early so went Spain-Dutch Final last round, made 3 transfers

    Mbappe (c), Gakpo, Depay
    Ruiz, Pedri, Williams, Musiala
    Kounde, Carvajal, T Hernandez
    Simon

    Bench for tomorrow: Verbruggen, Van Dijk, Ake, Bellingham

  19. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

