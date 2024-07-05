If you’re after some differential options for Matchday 5 of Euro 2024 Fantasy, then look no further.

Here, we highlight three under-the-radar picks, who all have an ownership of 1% or less in the official game.

FERDI KADIOGLU

Ownership: 0%

0% Price: €5.5m

€5.5m MD5 fixture: Netherlands

Ferdi Kadioglu (€5.5m) has ventured forward at every opportunity at Euro ’24 so far but is yet to reap the rewards.

However, if Turkey are to beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, the left-back is likely to play a key role.

It’s not often we promote the cause of a ‘reverse out of position’ asset but the Dutch are the worst team still in the tournament for key passes conceded down their right flank:

Kadioglu has been one of Turkey’s standout performers at Euro ’24 so far, so could potentially exploit that weakness.

Overall, he’s racked up 11 key passes, more than any other midfielder except Christian Eriksen (€7.0m), Toni Kroos (€6.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m).

Kadioglu also ranks joint-fifth in his position for ball recoveries, with 17, so he could be a solid differential pick for those seeking a midfielder.

TIJJANI REIJNDERS

Ownership: 1%

1% Price: €6.0m

€6.0m MD5 fixture: Turkey

The Netherlands have scored five goals across their last two matches and the expectation is that more will flow on Saturday.

That’s because both sides rank in the top eight teams at Euro ’24 for expected goals (xG), with the Netherlands sixth and Turkey in eighth.

Furthermore, Vincenzo Montella’s side have faced the most shots of all nations still in the competition, which promotes box-to-box midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (€6.0m) as a differential option.

The AC Milan man received rave reviews for his performance in the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Romania on Tuesday.

Controlling the midfield, he completed more passes than any other player on the pitch, while also attempting three shots, taking his tally to 10 overall.

Reflecting on the match, Reijnders said:

“I think we made up for the last match [the defeat against Austria] and showed what we really are. We talked to each other in the dressing room and today we wanted to show what level we can reach. It was a demonstration of what we can do. “We played with an extra midfielder because our right winger went inside and we tried to find passes between the lines. I think we did a good job, with the midfield and also with our central defenders. “My performance? That’s what I like to do, run forward with the ball and shoot, only next time I have to score… I’m a box-to-box player: sometimes I carry the ball, sometimes I put our strikers in the right position. That’s how I can help the team.” – Tijjani Reijnders

So with the Netherlands and Turkey likely to attack in Matchday 5, Reijnders represents a gamble with potentially high rewards.

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI

Ownership: 1%

1% Price: €6.0m

€6.0m MD4 fixture: Portugal

Aurelien Tchouameni (€6.0m) has started each of France’s last three matches at Euro ’24.

Against Belgium in the round of 16, he attempted four shots, created three chances and completed three ball recoveries, in a lively showing which showed he is willing to push forward, despite a deeper role.

In the group stage, he had two shots against Poland and three against the Netherlands, so with only 1% ownership, Tchouameni feels like a viable candidate for Fantasy squads.

France have scraped their way through Euro ’24 so far, beating Austria 1-0 and drawing against Poland and the Netherlands, before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.

They’ve not been at their free-flowing best, failing to score from open play, but they usually click into gear at the business end of major tournaments.

As for Tchouameni, his influence is growing in this France side, making him a decent differential prospect for the quarter-finals.

