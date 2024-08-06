188
  1. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    When's the transfer deadline this season?

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      90min before kick-off 😆

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        really?

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yep. Every week...

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      The night before GW3 starts

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        ta pal

  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this squad?

    Flekken Vlad
    TAA Gvardiol Guehi Aina Pau Torres
    Jota Bruno Odegaard Murphy Elanga
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      like it lot

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not sure about Murphy though? Who he?

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think its the Newcastle MF

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yes, great form in pre season, will start the season, I agree he is a risk after 3 games.

    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Start again with nailed options

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Agree Jota & Murphy have risk in minutes.

    4. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Heavy on defense IMO. I would consider downgrading TAA or Gvardiol and upgrading your midfield

  3. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Guys which team do you prefer?

    Martinez, 4.0m
    Gvardiol, Gabriel, Boly, Faes, Davis
    Foden, Palmer, Luis Diaz, Gordon, Bruno F
    Isak, Havertz, Muniz

    Martinez, 4.0m
    Porro, Gabriel, Barco, Faes, Davis
    Garnacho, Palmer, Luis Diaz, Amad, Hudson-Odoi
    Isak, Havertz, Haaland

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      2. but id make change or two

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Honestly both teams have big questions:
      A) Foden, Palmer, Gordon may be eased back in after this summer.
      Luis Diaz may not start
      B) see above for Diaz, Palmer. Amad is a risky punt and CHO gets subbed off early

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Elanga over Cho for starters. Craven is spot on

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      1 for me
      2nd team defence and midfield is questionable

      Defence is too weak
      3 of the midfield only back from internationals, risk they don’t start GW1 (Palmer will, Garn and Diaz won’t)

  4. Moonbase
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Pick one if money doesn’t matter - Ode, Bruno, Eze, Gordon, Bowen

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      For the first how many weeks or keeping the whole season?

      1. Moonbase
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Naively planning to build up transfers so keep for foreseeable - leaning to Ode…

    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      For the season - Ode
      For the first 2 gws - Gordon

      1. Moonbase
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Cheers

    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bowen

  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    11 days till newcastle first match
    Trippier will start, right?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Rumours he may be leaving

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Not likely

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Going to live it up in sunny Spain

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Doubt it. He is 33, almost 34 and played most of the Euros.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      From what I've seen, fans really don't want him to, but fear he will

  6. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Couple of ideas

    Play Barco GW 1 and then play Castagne henceforth?

    Start with both Brennan and Kulu knowing that the FTs will inevitably be used on mids given the overwhelming selection and lakc of info at this point?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Barco really nailed on mate?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        For GW1 it would appear so. Just playing him that one game and then a Hall/FUL FB perhaps

    2. Mother Farke
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Still favouring Castagne over Robinson despite the pre-season form of the latter?

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          I'm open to going Antonee

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            me too

          2. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 6 mins ago

            possibly thinking Leif Davies as well

            Leif and Porro look an interesting combo. Reliant on attacking returns but no pressure to CS

            1. jayzico
              • 13 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Bloody hell

    3. OHareP
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Rate my team please people

      Sels / Jorginson (essentially whoever is not and Chel starts)

      TAA / Mykolenko / Gvardiol / Robinson / Barco

      CHO / Palmer (or Rodgers) / Salah / Jota / Smallbone

      Isak / Watkins (or Haaland) / Muniz

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Looks good, I'd upgrade Smallbone to Longstaff though...

    4. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Trying to decide which is the best 4m after Barco.

      Opinions please?

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        HB or Faes with his aerial threat

      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Probably will be clearer closer to deadline who the likely 4.0 starters will be

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          4.0 defenders will ruin your holiday

      3. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Greaves and then HB (goal threat)

        Faes plays for a decent side, but he looks like a Luiz MKII

    5. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Which one for gw1 BB? Will wc after that

      A) pope, mykolenko, fernandez
      B) becker, trippier, garnacho

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Not a fan of either. Who is fernandez?

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Bruno

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            A
            Trips & Garn unlikely to start GW1 so potential waste of BB

            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Thanks but it’s long way to gw1
              They can easily start

    6. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Who is the best 5.0 keeper?r

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Hey pal. Martinez for me

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          interesting one. Would have thought his breakout season would've been the one just gone. Villa in the new UCL format is a question mark

        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Hey mate, thanks. Currently on Martinez, will stick with that. How is your team looking?

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Down below. The old fart Ginkapo aint liking it. You still in Scotland?

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        5 hours ago

        Martinez does well. Villa pre season form has been poor. Pope is the other standout 5m keeper

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Pope or Pickford

      4. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        I like Onana. But not much in it between him and Pickford.

      5. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Pope.

    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      A or B? For last 2 spots

      Son Saka Eze Nkunku ***
      Isak ***

      A) Haaland and MGW/Bailey
      B) Watkins and Salah

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Both decent options. A for me

      2. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        A

      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        A, very similar to my current draft, opted for Bailey, Jota and Nknunku.

    8. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Day by day my team is getting better. Mainly thanks to some of you gurus. Check this!

      Muric
      Gvard. Andersen. Barco
      Salah. Son. Elanga. Rogers
      Haaland. Isak. Havertz.

      Boom. What you think?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Its getting worse

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Changed it back mate. You're always right dude

      2. Dennis System
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Good god

      3. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Really? How so Gink. Where's Michael these days?

    9. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Hi all, please help with this.

      A. Virgil, Andreas, wood

      Or

      B. Trent, Bobb, Joao pedro

      Thanks all 🙂

    10. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      How many minutes is Raul getting in preseason? Maybe he will be a considerable threat to Muniz's minutes.

      I think the best option is get ESR or Andreas from Fulham then get Wood up front instead of Muniz. I know Wood is a minutes risk as well, but not really. Wood is their best forward and is in great form.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I'm just getting Mateta, even if he misses GW1 and even if it means Saka/Son to Ode

    11. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Apparently timber was not seen in arsenal training today ahead of tomorrow’s friendly

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Should I remove from my team for tomorrow?

      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        That makes me shiver

