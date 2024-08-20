95
FanTeam August 20

FanTeam: Grab a free late EPL Unlimited entry + beat Scout’s score

A number of big hitters delivered during the opening Premier League weekend and this isn’t a problem in EPL Unlimited, where there is no team budget and therefore no worrying about sacrifices or cheap enablers.

Not only that, those just now discovering the prize-winning game can still enter safe in the knowledge that they won’t begin on zero points.

Join the FanTeam fun: EPL Unlimited

At FanTeam, EPL Unlimited offers a £30K prize pool with a £3 entry fee. This is Fantasy unchained – build your squad without worrying about player pricing. It’s the perfect way to flex your football muscles and see how you fare against the best in the game.

FanTeam: Late entries can still compete with Scout's Gameweek 1 score

Late entries won’t suffer

EPL Unlimited accepts entries until the Gameweek 2 deadline and this could be seen as a clever tactic.

Armed with a weekend of competitive information and more time for real-life transfers to take place, you’d only be slightly behind the rest.

That’s because – as shown in the above graphic – new squads will begin on 75 points, calculated as being 95% of the average Gameweek 1 score.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN EPL UNLIMITED

Scout’s Gameweek 1 review

Although it’d be 9.2 points behind our Scout team, ranking just inside the top 30%, it’s quite a bit behind the 103.4 leader but with plenty of time to make up ground.

FanTeam: Late entries can still reach Scout's Gameweek 1 score

However, having no budget brings a new issue when it comes to catching up with those above. Five assets – Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka – are owned by over 67% of managers.

In fact, the Scout team owns all eight individuals that exceed 50%.

The trick will be to identify differentials throughout the season and know when they should replace such safe, trusted premiums.

Back to Gameweek 1, all except Ollie Watkins and Son Heung-min brought in at least six points, as we benefitted from the round’s two highest-scoring players. Captaining Isak over Salah didn’t work out but the decision to sideline Cole Palmer turned out to be correct.

Yet there’s already a benching headache for next weekend, explaining why this transfer will be rolled over. Palmer needs to start because he’s facing Wolverhampton Wanderers but it’d probably mean Watkins makes way. The Aston Villa forward is against a strong Arsenal defence but one that lost both of last season’s meetings.

The armband will go on Haaland at home to Ipswich Town, in the hope that both he and Josko Gvardiol can succeed against a side that was participating in League One just 16 months ago.

New customer offer

If you’re new to FanTeam, there’s an even better reason to dive into the action. Sign up here by 23:59 BST on Thursday night and you’ll receive a free entry into EPL Unlimited, no deposit required.

Tickets will be issued by 12:00 BST on Friday.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Fantasy veteran or someone looking to try something new, EPL Unlimited from FanTeam is where the real fun is about to begin.

Why not start drafting your team today and see if you can create a line-up that rivals the all-time greats?

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    No, not now not ever.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      This, go away gambling.

      Open Controls
  2. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Gotta give Son one more week right?

    There is a temptation to switch to Foden but a home tie against Everton and on penalties I'm guessing still.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        If he hasn't got his act together by the time he's 21 I'm kicking him out.

        Open Controls
      • teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah, could be a good fixture to target. Holes in the Everton defence. Although I've seen Dyche work wonders with limited resources before.

        Open Controls
      • Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        He was poor last night, & that's Leicester. Was always a placeholder for Foden for me with the comfort that if Foden not fit he'd have that Eve fixture. If signs Phil starts then he's in.

        Open Controls
      • Regista_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        It's Everton so hold - although he looked crap yesterday.

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          So did Solanke, I've got him so he's enough spud.

          Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        the thing i dont get with Son is his goal threat from LW. Werner has 0.46 xg per 90 last season from LW, Johnson 0.51xg per 90 from RW. Of course with Son included they all have very decent assist potential as well.

        I get the reservations about Son at LW but there's something else going on thats holding him back thats not the system from LW. Worse players are constantly registering a higher goal threat. Even yesterday there were occasions Son was given the opportunity to get closer to goal/get a shot off/have a tap in but was flat footed (especially the one where quick FK was taken first half and Johnson fired across goal and Son could've had a tap in if he was more lively moving in at the back post). Like you, think I'll keep for now and hope he can turn it around.

        Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Szhhhhhloboszhhhhhhlai...

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      No Salah or Haaland (I know, I kno). Who to captain? Foden (IPS)? Jota (BRE)? Saka (AVL)? Palmer (wol)? Isak (bou)?

      Open Controls
      1. FISSH
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Jota

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Jota, Isak

        Open Controls
      4. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      5. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I will say I kind of love this EPL Unlimited FanTeam. No budget FPL is fun and is scratching that itch for premium differentials.

      I got 97.90 points with this team:

      Pope
      TAA White Porro
      Salah Son Saka (c) Jota
      Haaland Isak Havertz
      (Martinez Palmer Gvardiol Cucurella)

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hey Camzy,
        Any advise what to do with Kulu (my GW1 punt)
        0 ITB

        Open Controls
    5. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Which of these is most urgent?

      A - Quansah to Robinson
      B - Porro to Ruben Dias
      C - Nkunku to Garnachi

      Worth doing more than one of these for a hit? Current bench is…

      Virginia; Rogers THB Johnson

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Need more info on Porro and Nkunku game time in Europa

        Open Controls
      3. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        A. Don't take a hit

        Open Controls
    6. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      In all the Quansah replacement comments, I never see Dunk mentioned as a possibilty. Fixtures arent terrible, and he usually is a goal threat.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        They aren't great at all when compared to other options. Prefer Robinson and Konsa as long term Quansah replacement

        Open Controls
      2. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        This. Fixtures are also quite nice. I'll probably go for Davis though, who has great fixtures from GW 3 onwards.

        Both are ahead auf the frequently recommended Konsa in my opinion.

        Open Controls
        1. Mighty Wings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          *of

          Open Controls
      3. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        I just think there are better options. Robinson has a good run, Villa defense after the Arsenal game. I don't mind Dunk or Brighton players as FPL options just don't think it's the right time for them. Gameweek 3 and 4 are great but they are book ended by some rather unpleasant fixtures in terms of defense.

        Open Controls
    7. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Right to roll? 0.5 ITB
      Henderson
      Martinez Hall Gvardiol
      Sakak Salah Bruno Garnacho
      Solanke Isak Havertz
      (Saliba-Barco-Sangare)

      Open Controls
    8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Morgan Rogers as 4th mid, bad idea?
      5.0 mid enables a pretty good TAA, Salah, Haaland team

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Need more info but not a fan so far

        Open Controls
      2. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Could be but I want to see how his minutes per game shape up. TAA, Salah, Haaland team is going to rely on finding that budget mid or forward so it's kinda an important piece to that system.

        Open Controls
    9. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Barco out worth an early transfer to Mosquera or Bednarek, or any 4.01 ? Really don't want to sit with a 3.9 dud...

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        I did wonder the same

        Open Controls
      2. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Barco isn’t likely to drop apparently

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          That's surprising

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            just now

            only at 7% to drop - doesn't mean it won't pick up as the week goes on though.

            Open Controls
      3. Christina.
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        ek dink ek gaan WC
        sit met Aina en Quansah

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Quansah gaan drop glo ek. Maar WC dalk nie nou al moeite werd nie? Fok ek weet nie LOL. Miskien werk dit...

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            ek gaan 0.2 verloor en dan nog 0.2 op Jota en Havertz wat gaan styg...dis 0.4m

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • 14 Years
              10 mins ago

              ek gaan van nou af een van Haalland of Salah kies en hulle (c)

              Open Controls
            2. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hmmm ja dis rof vir week 1 al. Weet nie hoe sal mens dit recover nie. Ek sal net Salah en nie Haaland span vat. Die odd hat trick is ok...

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • 14 Years
                3 mins ago

                Ek het albei gehad en toe nie een gecappy nie, swak van my

                Open Controls
                1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Ek het ook in die Isak hype ingekoop. Maar het nie Salah nie. 1e seisoen ooit en hy bliksem altyd gw1 groot. Stupid

                  Open Controls
      4. pjomara
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        How would Barco fall in price?
        Owned by 23% of people.
        Would need huge sell off to fall and people surely have more pressing transfers than 4.0 bench fodder.

        Open Controls
    10. Billy Whizz
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If Rodri reduces in price he’s straight in my team

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Still think there's maybe better options out there

        Open Controls
        1. Billy Whizz
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          He was in the top 10 midfielders last season and can see him improving again

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            He got 17 goal contributions from 8 xGI last season and you think he'll top that?

            Open Controls
      2. pjomara
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        Me too - if he reduces to 5.2

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Even 6.0 then I'm more considering it

          Open Controls
    11. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Will Kai Havertz rise this week ?

      Open Controls
      1. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes. Likely

        Open Controls
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeahh

        Open Controls
    12. GaribaldiT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Advice please.
      My back 5 is Gabriel Gvardiol Aina (injured) Quansah (replaced at half time and price dropping) Barco ( not used).
      Do I hope one of the 3 problems plays or transfer one out. If so which one and for who? I have 0.5 in the bank.
      Any ideas gratefully received.

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
          9 mins ago

          Any information on how long Aina is out for? If out for mid to long term, he would deal with that first.

          Open Controls
          1. GaribaldiT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      2. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        On WC after GW1 BB. 88 points total. Could be better could be worse.

        Pope, 4.0
        TAA, R.Lewis, Robinson, Grieves, Bellis
        Saka, Foden, Jota, Brereton Diaz, Rogers
        Haaland, Havertz, Isak

        1.0 itb

        1.0 itb to go havertz to Watkins or Foden and J. Pedro to 7.0 and Watkins

        R. Lewis the obvious risk. I’m more than comfortable with it for a 3 week punt. I think he at least gets the next game. Grieves on the bench a fine backup if he is benched with his goal threat and fixtures.

        Deciding between Diaz and Smith-Rowe still. I’m liking this at the moment.

        Open Controls
        1. Heskey Time
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Isak is J.Pedro in the above post. Mistake

          Open Controls
      3. RogueBlood
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Best Quansah replacement, seems like he is guaranteed to drop now before the GW

        I have Gvardiol, Barco, Hall, Robinson already

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Maybe Konsa.

          Open Controls
          1. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Been leaning towards him and Andersen, more than likely will end up on Konsa as I had him in my team until I thought Quansah would play fully

            Open Controls
        2. iFash@FPL
            6 mins ago

            In the same situation myself, and looking at R. Lewis or staying action.

            Open Controls
            1. RogueBlood
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Lewis is a good shout if you don't have a city defender already, I have Gvardiol so don't want to double up at the back

              Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Any injury update on Porro ?

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I did see a tweet that said it was a sprain with scans to be done. I feel like he'll be fit this week but honestly I've got bench coverage for him so I'm good either way.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Cheers, Got Robinson, Hall & Gabriel, probably deal with Quansah first

              Open Controls
        4. Red Star Toro
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          How on earth did Sancho drop in price with such a low ownership?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            If my maths is correct, more than half his owners sold him after GW1

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              just now

              My maths was NOT correct - about 16% of his owners sold him.

              Open Controls
        5. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Any advice what to do with Kulu
          One more chance he will start or replace? To who?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Sell - depends on the rest of your team and budget

            Open Controls
            1. Pilgrim62
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              0 ITB
              Mid: Mo, Jota, Murphy, Winks

              Open Controls
        6. I Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Henderson
          Gabriel, Pedro Porro, Hall
          B.Fernandes, Diogo J., Gordon, Nkunku
          Haaland, Isak, Havertz

          Sels; Amad, Quansah, Barco.

          A) Roll
          B) Quansah -> Robinson (bench Hall)

          I don't mind playing Hall it's just the fact that if Quansah drops to 4.4 he becomes much more difficult to replace.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            You might not have the luxury to roll depending on Porro news

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              Yeah which makes me want to do the Quansah move even more. If Porro is out would at least have cover.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                28 mins ago

                An injured player (depending on duration) is more of a priority transfer out than a player with unclear xMins imo

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • 9 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Budget preservation more important at this stage of the season.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Could see the same mass sales with Porro though

                    Open Controls
                    1. I Member
                      • 9 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Still not the same. Porro is 5.5m, if he drops I can still get a good replacement. If Quansah drops to 4.4 I would have to go down to 4.0 or use two transfers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Still essentially losing 0.1m

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        If you're selling Porro for anyone under 5.5 though the 4.0 problem disappears

                        Open Controls
                        1. I Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          That's an extra transfer though.

                          Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            I’m mulling Lewis for Quansah

            Open Controls
          3. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            I think Quansah goes down within the next couple days, and we won't here about Porro until the pressers might be best to move Quansah now and bring in someone to cover Porro if he is out and then depending on how long deal with Porro next week

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yeah I agree.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                To my mind, Porro is unlikely to miss more than one game, whereas Quansah could take a while to return to the first team. So benching PePo for a week is no hassle but Q sitting there as his price drops is a scenario I'd prefer to avoid.

                Open Controls
        7. JAYPEE
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Who should I sell for Robinson:
          A) Quansah
          B) Mykolenko

          Open Controls
          1. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Depending on budget I`d go Quansah if he drops in price will be harder to shift in the future

            Open Controls
        8. AnarChYs7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Havertz vs Solanke?
          Wood vs Muniz?

          Open Controls
        9. Barnaby Wilde
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          For the next 2 weeks:

          A) Eze

          or

          B) Jota

          Open Controls
          1. fgdu
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        10. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I’m one of very few, but I don’t get the Robinson hype.
          His fixtures aren’t that easy after Leicester, and Fulham don’t look great at the back.
          Plus, there are 4.5m DEFs who are in more attacking roles, with potentially better fixtures long term.

          Open Controls
        11. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Who is the best 4.0 option besides Ipswich guys?
          If Porro is short term out, looking to ship out Barco for...someone

          A) one of Soton guys? (Bednarek, THB)
          B) Faes/Vestergaard
          C) Mosquera, guy from Wolves
          D) anyone else?

          Open Controls
        12. NEW ARTICLE
          RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/20/fpl-gameweek-2-early-scout-picks-city-liverpool-triple-ups

          Open Controls
        13. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Feels like this is a WC waiting to happen with mounting problems in defence. A -4 would fix it I guess, but I'm wondering as well if my front 8 is wasting £1m but having both ESR and Minteh

          Flekken Vald
          Gabriel Robinson Porro* Quansah* Barco*
          Jota Saka Eze ESR Minteh*
          Haaland Isak Solanke.

          Hitting it now feels too early, but could sort out the defence and perhaps improve the starting midfield too

          Open Controls

