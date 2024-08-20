FanTeam: Grab a free late EPL Unlimited entry + beat Scout’s score

Sponsored by FanTeam

A number of big hitters delivered during the opening Premier League weekend and this isn’t a problem in EPL Unlimited, where there is no team budget and therefore no worrying about sacrifices or cheap enablers.

Not only that, those just now discovering the prize-winning game can still enter safe in the knowledge that they won’t begin on zero points.

Join the FanTeam fun: EPL Unlimited

At FanTeam, EPL Unlimited offers a £30K prize pool with a £3 entry fee. This is Fantasy unchained – build your squad without worrying about player pricing. It’s the perfect way to flex your football muscles and see how you fare against the best in the game.

Late entries won’t suffer

EPL Unlimited accepts entries until the Gameweek 2 deadline and this could be seen as a clever tactic.

Armed with a weekend of competitive information and more time for real-life transfers to take place, you’d only be slightly behind the rest.

That’s because – as shown in the above graphic – new squads will begin on 75 points, calculated as being 95% of the average Gameweek 1 score.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN EPL UNLIMITED

Scout’s Gameweek 1 review

Although it’d be 9.2 points behind our Scout team, ranking just inside the top 30%, it’s quite a bit behind the 103.4 leader but with plenty of time to make up ground.

However, having no budget brings a new issue when it comes to catching up with those above. Five assets – Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka – are owned by over 67% of managers.

In fact, the Scout team owns all eight individuals that exceed 50%.

The trick will be to identify differentials throughout the season and know when they should replace such safe, trusted premiums.

Back to Gameweek 1, all except Ollie Watkins and Son Heung-min brought in at least six points, as we benefitted from the round’s two highest-scoring players. Captaining Isak over Salah didn’t work out but the decision to sideline Cole Palmer turned out to be correct.

Yet there’s already a benching headache for next weekend, explaining why this transfer will be rolled over. Palmer needs to start because he’s facing Wolverhampton Wanderers but it’d probably mean Watkins makes way. The Aston Villa forward is against a strong Arsenal defence but one that lost both of last season’s meetings.

The armband will go on Haaland at home to Ipswich Town, in the hope that both he and Josko Gvardiol can succeed against a side that was participating in League One just 16 months ago.

New customer offer

If you’re new to FanTeam, there’s an even better reason to dive into the action. Sign up here by 23:59 BST on Thursday night and you’ll receive a free entry into EPL Unlimited, no deposit required.

Tickets will be issued by 12:00 BST on Friday.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Fantasy veteran or someone looking to try something new, EPL Unlimited from FanTeam is where the real fun is about to begin.

Why not start drafting your team today and see if you can create a line-up that rivals the all-time greats?

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | #ad

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY





Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



