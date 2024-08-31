680
680 Comments
  1. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Varicose Veins Vardy yellow.

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    C'mon Robinson grab another assist

  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    As a Haaland non captainer, so I want him to score?

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do*

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I dunno. I have him but not captain either, think I want him to blank?

    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, saw lots of WC teams without him lol

    3. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      As long as your captain scores more

    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes, 3 would be nicer

  4. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    17 from 6 with 8 points first on bench on a wildcard..classic fpl

  5. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wildcarded Bailey in ffs.

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    7 points from 2

    Avoided the fails but also avoided the scorers

  7. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Interestingly only been 2 penalties so far this year, was 12 end of GW3 last season

  8. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nedeljkovic ON.
    Proud of your 1 point son

  9. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Owning more then one Fulham asset is not an optimum strategy it would seem

  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Var at Forest

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Goal given?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Wood offside

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Would it have been another wood goal?

  11. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Semenyo G

  12. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cant wait to sell Muniz

  13. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Semenyo G

  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Semy G

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      yessss!

  15. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kosta trolling my Robinson points on bench

  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Yessss Semenyoooooo

  17. Zilla
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Semenyo is a mad pick

  18. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ooh not owning Haaland will be an interesting experience...

  19. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Semen you absolute beauty!!!!

    1. The Wise Owl
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      ... dare I ask?

    2. Zilla
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I beg your pardon?

    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Yes, but I wouldn't say it like that.

  20. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ah sweet. What a transfer.

  21. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    What a lovely gw

  22. evilfuk
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Semenyo genuinely good pick.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Went ESR instead on WC -_-... Semenyo was in my first draft.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Same. Might switch

  23. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Roger owners hold, looks good on the eye test, rubbish on the points

  24. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Cook G

  25. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Cook G

  26. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Everton concede...2-2

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cooked

