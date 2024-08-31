Five more Premier League matches follow on from Arsenal’s draw with Brighton and Hove Albion:

All three newly promoted clubs are in action, while Aston Villa are the only side that finished in the top half of the Premier League last season to have a 3pm kick-off:

Villa boss Unai Emery makes one enforced change to his side following Matty Cash’s hamstring injury.

It’s a £4.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender who starts – but it’s Lamare Bogarde, not Kosta Nedeljković, who gets the nod.

Steve Cooper hands Caleb Okoli, Oliver Skipp and Jordan Ayew their full Premier League debuts for Leicester City, meanwhile.

Facundo Buonanotte, Bobby DeCordova-Reid and Jannik Vestergaard are benched.

At Portman Road, Fulham boss Marco Silva names the same Premier League starting XI for the third game in a row.

That therefore means Joachim Andersen is only a substitute.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna hands league debuts to Kalvin Phillips and Chiedozie Ogbene, with Massimo Luongo and Ben Johnson dropping to the bench.

Nottingham Forest, like Fulham, are unchanged from Gameweek 2.

But following their 6-2 defeat by Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has made three alterations.

The headline news is that Sam Johnstone replaces Jose Sa, who is not even in the squad.

Matt Doherty and Hwang Hee-chan are benched, so in come Craig Dawson and Nelson Semedo.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank predictably reverts to a back four for a home clash with Southampton.

His personnel changes see Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade come in for Mads Roerslev and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Saints’ only change sees deadline-day singing Aaron Ramsdale oust Alex McCarthy between the sticks.

In the final game, Everton take on an unchanged Bournemouth.

The hosts make two tweaks as Seamus Coleman and Iliman Ndiaye are preferred to Roman Dixon and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, Brereton Diaz, Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Taylor, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Lallana, Dibling, Amo-Ameyaw, Archer

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Harrison, Iroegbunam, Gueye, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Beto, O’Brien, Doucoure, Young, Lindstrom, Garner, Armstrong, Dixon

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Araujo, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson, Kluivert

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Hill, Aarons

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Sam Morsy, Phillips, Ogbene, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap

Subs: Chaplin, Cajuste, Townsend, Walton, Burgess, Al-Hamadi, Johnson, Townsend, Luongo, O’Shea, Clarke

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Andreas Pereira, Lukic, Adama Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz

Subs: Benda, Andersen, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Berge, Castagne

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin; Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen, Skipp, Winks, Ndidi, Fatawu, Ayew, Vardy

Subs: Vestergaard, Soumare, Ricardo, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Mavididi, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Iversen

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Bailey, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Maatsen, Nedeljkovic, Swinkels, Barkley, Buendia, Ramsey, Duran, Zych, Gauci

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Elanga

Subs: Miguel, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Silva Moreira, Moreno, Silva, Yates, Sosa, Boly

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, J Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand-Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Andre, Hee-Chan, M Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes

