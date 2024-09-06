113
Fantasy EFL September 6

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 5 Scout Picks

Gameweek 5
Gameweek 5 of Fantasy EFL is nearly upon us, so we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. Use them as inspiration for your own team, if you so wish.

Our expert panel are set to begin unveiling their carefully curated teams ahead of Saturday’s 15:00 BST deadline.

Our own team is set but remember, it’s a rollercoaster of a Gameweek. Expect the unexpected and adjust your squad accordingly. Further details on the selections can be viewed here but we’ll outline the key reasons below.

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the codeXYNH57PM

GOALKEEPER

Paul Farman (2%)

Barrow are set to face Swindon Town at Holker Street in Gameweek 5. Farman has accumulated 26 total points so far, including three clean sheets (+15) for the Bluebirds, on conceding one goal against Carlisle United in Gameweek 2. The Robins have scored two goals and conceded seven so far this campaign, and Farman will be hoping for another clean sheet lock and potential save points.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (2.7%)

Crewe Alexandra captain Demetriou earns a starting nod for their home clash against Morecambe. Despite a solid average of 7.8 points per game, Demetriou remains somewhat undervalued at just 2.7% ownership. The defender’s recent goal against Tranmere Rovers (+7) highlights his attacking potential, especially when considering his nine goals scored last season. With Morecambe struggling to find the net, managers can feel confident in Demetriou’s ability to contribute defensively and potentially provide attacking returns.

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 recap - top scorers 4

Max Cleworth (6.4%)

Wrexham’s Aaron Cleworth is a standout defensive option in Fantasy EFL. He’s been instrumental for Phil Parkinson’s side this season, earning a spot in their starting lineup. As the top-scoring Fantasy EFL defender in League One and League Two, Cleworth has amassed 39 points, including two goals (+14). With Shrewsbury Town visiting the Racecourse Ground and having lost both away games 1-0 this season, Cleworth’s chances of a clean sheet and defensive contributions look promising.

MIDFIELDERS

Adam Phillips (2.9%)

Barnsley’s Phillips has secured a spot in our midfield following back-to-back sensational performances. Barnsley’s number eight has scored three goals (+18) in two games and also provided an assist (+3) in Gameweek 1. In their upcoming game against Bristol Rovers (H) up next, Phillips will play an important role if the Tykes are to secure a win against the Gas, who have only conceded two this season.

Luke Molyneux (14.1%)

Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux is a must-have for Fantasy EFL managers this Gameweek. The midfielder has been in sensational form, earning his second 19-point haul in Gameweek 4 with a brace (+12) and an assist (+3) against Port Vale. Facing Gillingham at the Eco-Power Stadium, Molyneux will need to continue his impressive performances if Doncaster are to secure a win against the unbeaten Gills. He wears the armband… never in doubt!

Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 5

FORWARDS

Jodi Jones (9.4%)

The highest-scoring Fantasy EFL forward in League One and League Two, Notts County’s Jones is our first pick. Scoring two goals (+10) and providing two assists (+6) in four games, Jones has been fantastic for the Magpies again this season. With Accrington Stanley at Meadow Lane up next, who have conceded 11 goals in four games, seven of which coming away from home, Jones will be looking for his fifth return of the campaign.

Billy Sharp (4.2%)

To complete our player selections, Doncaster Rovers’ Sharp makes the selection. Last time out, Sharp secured his first double-digit haul of the campaign, scoring (+5) and assisting (+3) in Donny’s 2-3 away win at Port Vale, securing 12 points. If Donny are to beat Gillingham, Sharp will almost certainly be involved in the action!

CLUB PICKS

Based on our Scout (player) picks, we’ve chosen to back two home teams this week. We’re prioritising nailing points in this blank Gameweek, focusing on teams likely to secure a clean sheet and 2+ goals.

WREXHAM

Wrexham, the most selected club at 16.3%, paired with Max Cleworth, are our top pick. They have been exceptional, averaging eight points per game, scoring eight goals and conceding only two. Unbeaten all season, the Red Dragons are strong favourites against Shrewsbury Town, who have won only one of their last four games, conceding six goals in the process. Shrewsbury have lost both away fixtures so far by 1-0. We anticipate a convincing win for Wrexham with at least two goals for the hosts – we hope!

NOTTS COUNTY

Notts County, paired with Jodi Jones, are the second-most selected club at 5.6% and another strong choice this week. Given the blank Gameweek 5, we don’t feel either pick is wasted. Unbeaten so far, scoring eight goals and conceding four, the Magpies have been impressive in League Two and are just two points off the top. We expect at least two goals scored, considering Accrington have conceded 11 this season. While a clean sheet might be challenging due to both the ‘Owd Reds scoring in both of their away games, we’ll be satisfied with a win and two or more goals, totalling seven points.

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the opening weekend with our essential Blank Gameweek 5 Guide. From Scout Picks and captaincy advice and top player picks, our guide has everything you need to dominate Gameweek 5. Don’t forget the deadline is Saturday 15:00 BST.

