  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Haaland out of the picks?
    What a joke
    He needs 2 shots to score 2 goals in this form and he will get them

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Agree he should be in the picks.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Because his fixture colour doesn’t light up bright green 😆

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        They should all be some shade of green.

        1. FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          just now

          he's an incubator of points.

  2. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Triple Captain Salah for me this week!

    Maybe.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      GL

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hi guys, which team do you prefer from gw6 onwards? Will determine my transfers this week. Teams listed in full so you can see the full picture, thanks

    Raya Virginia
    Trent Konsa Robinson Lewis Greaves
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Rogers Winks
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Raya Virginia
    Trent Gabriel Gvardiol AitNouri Greaves
    Salah ESR Mbuemo Rogers Winks
    Haaland Havertz Pedro

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      2nd one

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good morning. Thoughts on these transfers?

    Wissa > DCL and stick to that price range (Vardy/Nketiah/Duran) to play alongside Haaland and Havertz?

    Or Wissa > Watkins + Palmer > Mbeumo for free?

    Does Wissa out affect Mbeumo or he is still a solid pick?

    Is selling Palmer a big mistake?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      B looks good

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I think Mbeumo will bang.

    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think Schade(5.5 mid) starts in place of Wissa. They will need a few gws to find chemistry with Mbeumo but I’m confident it won’t affect him that much as Frank is a good manager. I think Watkins Mbeumo is a very good duo and I’d sell Palmer without second thoughts. He isn’t worth his price tag

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers both, yeah I think Palmer’s price tag is a bit unjustified this season plus Chelsea look to have more players who can get amongst the points now in Sancho, Nkunku, Neto, Felix.

        Gaining Mbeumo + Watkins does seem like strong moves to make.

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Do you have Salah?

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Salah and Haaland. Are you thinking to keep Palmer and downgrade Salah?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Nah, with Salah I would definitely do the moves.

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why you bought palmer and why are you selling now?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You have to look at the bigger picture. Ideally I would keep him but with Haaland and Salah in my team already, having another player for 10+ prevents me strengthening the rest of my team.

  5. GoonerByron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which one would you start of these this GW?

    A) Lewis (ARS) (Good chance of being benched?)
    B) Greaves (sot)
    C) Harwood-Bellis (IPS)

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Greaves

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Greaves might be the only one that plays.

  6. Kingy109
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Actually Stephens red card means HB is an option I guess in which case coin toss.

