Bournemouth, Manchester City and Aston Villa midfielders are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 2% or less.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW6-10 fixtures: SOU | lei | ARS | avl | MCI

With Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m) in this week’s Scout Picks, Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) is our Bournemouth differential for Monday’s home clash with Southampton.

From an attacking perspective, the fixture looks hugely encouraging, with the Saints joint-bottom for big chances conceded over the first five matches. They have also shipped nine goals, with countless errors while playing out from the back.

Tavernier’s underlying statistics from Bournemouth’s first five games offer further encouragement, with the midfielder having created 14 chances. He’s also registered 15 shots over the same period, with four arriving from inside the six-yard box.

Above: Marcus Tavernier’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

For context, Semenyo has racked up 24 shots but he’s created just four chances, so with corners and free-kicks in his locker, Tavernier might be worth a gamble over the next two Gameweeks.

He sits in just 0.4% of FPL squads, and having played more than 80 minutes in each of Bournemouth’s five league games this season, looks a good bet to be named in Andoni Iraola’s first XI on Monday.

He also looks a good option for those looking to do something different on a Wildcard, with Tavernier snapped up by less than 10,000 managers so far this week, compared to over 307,000 for Semenyo.

“I think he’s playing very well. He’s having chances. He’s finishing, he’s arriving from the crosses the other side. But I think the past season also was very good from him. I was very happy and that’s why he played so many minutes and he gives us more things, not only the finishing.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

SAVINHO

FPL ownership: 1.7%

1.7% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW6-10 fixtures: new | FUL | wol | SOU | bou

Following an impressive start to the season, we’ve opted to include Savinho (£6.5m) among our trio of differentials.

Having joined Manchester City from Girona in July, Savinho’s pace and trickery on the right wing have been key features of the champions’ performances of late.

The Brazilian has produced three assists in his last three league games and only the post denied him a brilliant solo goal against Watford in midweek.

Savinho’s underlying stats also catch the eye, with seven shots, seven key passes and 18 attempted crosses in 280 minutes of football. His desire to take on opponents has also added an extra dimension to his side’s play – a total of 18 dribbles is more than any other Man City player except Jeremy Doku (£6.4m).

“I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself. I’m getting many opportunities, and sometimes I don’t get the last pass right. Haaland jokes with me in training and before games, asking me to assist him. Today, I got it right! It’s easy! He made a beautiful movement, creating the space for me to pass to him.” – Savinho speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Looking at Saturday’s match-up, Savinho could prosper against a Newcastle United side that ranks bottom or joint-bottom for the most crosses and key passes conceded down their left flank.

Also, with kind fixtures to follow at home to Fulham and Southampton and away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, the Brazilian schemer looks to be a tasty differential.

The usual rotation caveats apply, of course, with competition for a starting spot on the right via Doku, Bernardo Silva (£6.5m) and Phil Foden (£9.3m). However, Savinho has the type of upside that looks ideal for the maverick Fantasy manager who is willing to gamble on his minutes.

YOURI TIELEMANS

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW6-10 fixtures: ips | MUN | ful | BOU | tot

Having scored one goal and provided three assists over his six appearances in all competitions this season, Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) looks a great option for Aston Villa’s trip to Ipswich Town.

The Belgian has taken his chance in recent weeks, striking up a flourishing relationship with international team-mate Amadou Onana (£5.2m) in the middle of the park.

Tielemans, who’s available at just £5.5m in FPL, impressively ranks top among team-mates for key passes (11) and big chances created (four) over the first five Gameweeks, while he is third for expected goal involvement (xGI), only behind Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) and Jhon Duran (£6.1m).

Those underlying stats suggest he can continue his recent production against Ipswich, who are one of six teams yet to have won a Premier League game this season.

Aston Villa also face Manchester United, Fulham and Bournemouth in the next four Gameweeks, so the option to double up on their attack, along with one of either Watkins or Morgan Rogers (£5.2m), could pay off handsomely.

Although it’s early days, Tielemans has arguably been Villa’s most impressive player so far this season. With two assists in the Premier League, he has shown that he can bring an end product, in turn making him an interesting FPL prospect who might even be on penalties.



