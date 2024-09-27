6
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salaaah!

  2. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT and 1.8ITB. What to do?

    Henderson
    Konsa Porro TAA
    Saka ESR Rogers Eze Mbuemo
    Haaland (C) Watkins

    Fabanski Robinson JPedro Barco

    A) Porro to Gabriel - Eze to Diaz next week
    B) Robinson to Gabriel
    C) Roll
    D) Something else

  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Which combo on WC? Have Gabriel and Havertz...

    A) Lewis, Saka, Diaz, Jackson, 4.0
    B) Saliba, Salah, Rogers, DCL, Myko

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC

    Which is the best option - A or B (until GW9)

    Muric, Lewis, ESR & Watkins
    Flekken, Greaves, Diaz & Jackson

    Any ideas would be appreciated

  5. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Raya on WC?

    A yes
    B No

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      No

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nope

  6. marcos11
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Raya 4.0
    Gabriel Lewis Milenkovic VDB Greaves
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Rogers Dibling
    Haaland Wood DCL

  7. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Good evening all. Really need some advice on this. Team is:

    Flecken
    Trent/konsa/robinson/bellis/faes
    Salah/palmer/saka/mitoma/rogers
    Watkins/havertz/pedro

    I have 4 free transfers and was thinking:

    Mitoma/palmer/pedro out for mbuemo/diaz/dcl then Salah and Watkins out for Haaland and eze next week. Any feedback would be amazing! Thanks

  8. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Dag nam it! Last try,...

    Last 2 slots in WC XV:

    A) Mykolenko + Jackson
    B) Bednerak + Havertz

    Rest of defence = TAA / Gabriel / RLewis / Greaves
    Rest of attack = Haaland / Solanke (+Saka in MF)

