  1. The FPL Units
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Pedro to Delap the move?

    1. Derbz87
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      He's an interesting one Delap. It seems as though he's scoring a good amount of goals from pretty low XG and volume of shots. With better fixtures he probably gets better chances, isn't always a guarantee he'll finish them mind. Its a bit counter intuitive but some players can only score worldies through their ability and when they have time to think about what they want to do they tend to mess them up. There was potentially a bit of evidence of this in the Villa game when he had a great chance 1 on 1 with Martinez, good save to be fair but if you look at his technical ability on his goals he's scored you'd say he should have buried the chance. We've not really seen enough clear cut chances for him to say one way or another. I've been really impressed with what I've seen and I'm surprised City let him go.

      1. The FPL Units
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheap and scoring goals, I know the team isn't great for a heap of goals, but it all goes thru Delap.

      2. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        definitely a good option but as you said may not do so well in poorer fixtures

  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    How would you rate playing Rogers next week?

    I'm somehow between:

    1. Playing Rogers and Diaz (benching Semenyo), 3 FTs before GW9
    2. Getting Bowen and Johnson (Diaz Semenyo out), 1FT before GW9

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      50/50 mate and all down to luck

    2. @ocprodigy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I don't think you need to gamble on getting Bowen and Johnson just yet to be honest. I'm in a similar situation and my mind is telling me to keep assets and have the 3 FTs later to have a clearer assessment and more non-hit options. Either option could easily haul though.

  3. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    2 fts guys, I considered the likes of Semenyo & Jackson to Wood/Cunha & Johnson but starting to think it may just be worth saving those fts, thoughts?

    Flekken
    Trent Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Mbeumo Diaz Semenyo
    Haaland Havertz Jackson

    Fab Dibling Greaves Faes

  4. TorresMagic™
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing open for entry (1023 teams qualified)

    Scores needed after hits - 52, 57, 59, 33, 53, 36, 37

    Code is 69toy6

    1. @ocprodigy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I refuse to believe this wasn't a custom league code...

      That said, somehow still able to get myself in with my scores. Not been doing too badly compared to others I guess...!

  5. Bonus magnet
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Morning all

    I want to sell Nicholas Jackson

    Have a good day

    1. The FPL Units
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know

  6. Kiwivillan
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gross. I've heard 2 content creators refer to Saka, Palmer etc as "cash cows" for freeing up money if sold. In any fantasy sports game I've played they are "premiums" and "cash cows" are cheaps like Rogers ESR etc that will build bank

