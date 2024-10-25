672
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a. Gabriel
    b. Trent
    c. Konsa

    ???

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    3. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best Jota replacement upto 8.6m?
    A. B Johnson
    B. Kulu
    C. Bowen
    D. Rashford
    E. Other

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A or B

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foden

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        9.2 sadly

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

  3. Mystery chap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who is a better buy?

    Keane (Everton) or
    SVB (Brentford)?

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      just now

      SVB
      Branthwaite back

  4. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    TC Haaland Y/N

    Start Trossard or Semenyo

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

    2. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yes

  5. SKENG
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best mid under 7.3M, not Rogers or Johnson?

    A) Savio
    B) Gundogan
    C) Kulusevski
    D) Madueke
    E) Garnacho

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      a or e

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      d or e

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    I will definitely play RAN over Aina and Myko. He is just so fun to watch.

    Question is which one is ks better: Myko (FUL) or Aina (lei)

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have myko and milenkovic. I would play myko. Simply because home match and i got wood. Dont want to double up on nfo

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have DCL so bit similar situation but I don't usually think about double up of the positions are not the same

        Anyway, it is a coinflip. Just hoping that out of these three (Ran vs Aina vs Myko) I don't bench the best one.

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Currently playing Aina. Forest has been reliable at the back and Leicester is worse attacking team than Fulham.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        You didn't factor in the new Messi...

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Buenanotte? 😀

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Buonamessi

  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Should i put Son on the bench or leave him in? Semenyo 1st on bench.

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He either plays or not. Leave him in imo

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Gabriel (LIV, H)
    B) Mykolenko (FUL, H)

    Start:
    1) Saka (LIV, H)
    B) Semenyo (AVL, A)

    Note: I have Jimenez so rather hope he scores ha.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fulham have looked good so Gabriel over Mykolenko. I'm just looking for any reason to start Gabriel. A 0-0 draw would really not surprise me in the Arsenal - Pool game.

      A1. I would be surprised if Saka starts so you'll likely get Semenyo off the bench anyway.

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Myko vs Raul is classic hedge or risk it situation.

      If I have had rough weeks I tend to play next week with less risky approach. In that case I would play Myko and Raul.

      I guess you start Saka and hope he does not get cameo.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Less risk here just limited to the context of Everton vs Fulham 😀

  9. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Ait-Nouri

  10. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Robinson
    B) RAN
    C) Mazaroui

  11. HD7
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Right order of the team for this week?

    Flekken
    Gabriel Gvardiol VdB
    Palmer Foden Mbeumo Mcneil
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    Fab VdV Okoli Winks

  12. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    TC Haaland… yay or nay?

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nay for me. If you think Haaland will go big, then it's a def yay

  13. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    4FT 0.2ITB what changes would you suggest?

    Raya
    Gabriel,Mykolenko, TAA
    Diaz, Rogers, ESR, Mbeumo
    Wood, Haaland, Solanke

    Fabianski, Zabarnyi, Saka, Greaves

    Currently thinking
    Saka & Diaz to Salah & 5.5

    Or
    Saka, Diaz, Gabriel > Foden, Gvardiol 9.0M

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka to Salah yes
      Salah dropped recently which is like buying on the dip
      Diaz is an easy sacrifice
      Rogers is the enabler you need

  14. Marshall96
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    1 ft son to palmer or play ESR?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son to Palmer easy

    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Id say yes (first option)

    3. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  15. twisterteo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland triple captain yes or no?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not for me

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

  16. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah to Palmer for free worth it or wait until after the international break?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah already punished sellers

    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd hold Salah

    3. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’d hold

    4. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No...

  17. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    With Palmer, Mbeuemo and Rogers already...(Semenyo on the bench)
    Saka to...
    A Foden
    B Rutter
    C Johnson
    D Roll

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C has better fixtures next 3

    3. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  18. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa gabriel lewis
    Johnson Rogers mbeumo palmer
    Haaland solanke jackson

    Subs fabianski, mazraoui, dibling, greaves
    2ft 1 itb.
    Roll??

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      GTG. like ur Jackson pick

  19. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    GTG or any -4 opportunities?

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol, Lewis, TAA
    Palmer, Diaz, Mbuemo, Rogers
    Haaland, DCL, Solanke

    Fab, Semenyo, VDB, Davis

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nothing for a hit

  20. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Risked early transfers and backfired, so I have son and no free transfers…

    A) play Son with Semenyo first on bench
    B) Son to Foden (-4)

    Sanchez
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Palmer Son* Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Wissa DCL

    Fabianski Semenyo Mykolenko Greaves

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A if not out for long

  21. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Play ESR or swap to Johnson/Kulu?

    front 8
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Delap, Jebbison

  22. Kantelele
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one :
    A) Mykolenko
    B) Robinson
    C) Trent

  23. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    1. Keep DCL
    2. DCL to Raul
    3. DCL to Wood

  24. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Welbeck to

    A. DCL
    B. Wood

  25. Feed tha Sheep
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Which is better? (3FTs)

    A. Trent Diaz & Raya > Ait Nori Palmer & 5.0 keeper
    B. Saka & Diaz > Palmer & Johnson/7.0 mid

  26. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Saka to Palmer or Mbeumo?
    Second place ML rival has Mbeumo, third place has Palmer. I feel like fixtures are better for Mbeumo but if I don't get Palmer at the price he is now, I can't afford a direct transfer from Saka if he rises again.

    Cheers.

