With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through the transfers he has lined up in Gameweek 9.

There is plenty to discuss this week, especially with uncertainty about Bukayo Saka’s (£10.0m) availability.

SAKA > PALMER OR SALAH?

In light of Mikel Arteta’s presser, I’ve taken the decision to sell Saka. The Spaniard unsurprisingly didn’t give too much away on Friday. He could be playing mind games and Saka will start, but in a week where my bench looks poor, there is enough uncertainty to switch.

The two fixtures that follow Liverpool aren’t great for Arsenal, either: Newcastle United (a) and Chelsea (a).

In terms of his replacement, I absolutely need to find a spot for Cole Palmer (£10.9m) in Gameweek 12:

There is just so much to like about Palmer as an FPL asset right now: Chelsea’s talisman (65% FPL goal involvement under Enzo Maresca), a No 10 role playing centrally behind the striker, rested in Europe, penalties, corners, free-kicks… the list goes on.

That said, I’m not massively keen on his next three fixtures (they are okay, just not great).

In the short-term, I prefer Mohamed Salah (£12.6m). It’s a decision I’ve been wrestling with all week, but in the end, captaincy played a key part.

Salah can be captained in Gameweeks 10 (BHA) and 12 (sou). I was initially worried – and still am to a certain extent – about rotation in the latter fixture, given that Liverpool face Real Madrid and Manchester City soon after.

However, a Sunday kick-off follows the next international break, which certainly helps. You can see Liverpool’s schedule in full below, courtesy of the excellent Legomane.

HAVERTZ > RAUL OR STRAND LARSEN?