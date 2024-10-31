68
  1. NorCal Villan
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    P.U.P.

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        32 mins ago

        Play up Pompey!
        It's been a we saw that here. Thanks for the memory… 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
            24 mins ago

            …*been a while…

            Open Controls
          • NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Golden oldie

            Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Pay Us Peasants
          Labours message?

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
              just now

              You don't seem like a peasant to me.

              Open Controls
        3. oi no professionals
          • 14 Years
          49 mins ago

          Gabriel > VVD yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
              22 mins ago

              Yay, especially given the doubt surrounding Gabriel.

              Open Controls
            • Snooze ya lose
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              20 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            • FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              15 mins ago

              Not sure for Brighton tbh.

              Open Controls
          2. Lucky Z
            • 7 Years
            48 mins ago

            ESR + Haaland => Salah + Cunha -4?

            Is the latter on pens?

            Open Controls
            1. iFash@FPL
                just now

                The -4 is probably too much. Cunha should be on PK in Chan's absence. Could also be Sarabia.

                Open Controls
              • Snooze ya lose
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Not for hit

                Open Controls
            2. iFash@FPL
                44 mins ago

                What are the chances of Diaz starting & playing up to 70 minutes this GW?

                Open Controls
                1. iFash@FPL
                    31 mins ago

                    I'm really torn between him, Martinelli and Rogers. Which 2 to play?

                    Open Controls
                  • Reacher
                    • 14 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Slim imo

                    Open Controls
                    1. iFash@FPL
                        30 mins ago

                        Which two would you play?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Crunchie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Diaz and Rogers

                          Open Controls
                          1. iFash@FPL
                              just now

                              Thanks!
                              Would you play Martinelli (new) ahead of Welbeck (liv).

                              Open Controls
                    2. OverTinker
                      • 6 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      which two should I get
                      1. Wissa
                      2.Raul
                      3.Cunha
                      4.Wood

                      Open Controls
                      1. iFash@FPL
                          18 mins ago

                          Check on Wood’s fitness.
                          Without all the recent Cunha hype, I prefer the 2 W’s.

                          Open Controls
                        • Snooze ya lose
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          3

                          Open Controls
                        • g40steve
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          3 & either 1 or 2

                          Open Controls
                      2. iFash@FPL
                          39 mins ago

                          Keane (sou) versus Robinson (BRE).

                          Open Controls
                          1. Snooze ya lose
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            just now

                            Toss a coin?

                            Open Controls
                        • Sheffield Wednesday
                          • 4 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          I thought perhaps Pras was based in India but the team linked in his profile is Greek and already has Salah & Haaland.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Sheffield Wednesday
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Nope, twitter says based in London. My bad.

                            Open Controls
                        • OverTinker
                          • 6 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          Haaland + Dibling to Salah + Cunha/Wood/Wissa for free
Yes or NO?
                          Yes or NO?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Snooze ya lose
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Oh yes

                            Open Controls
                          2. JÆKS ⭐
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Thinking the same but with Jiminez and for a hit

                            Open Controls
                        • Snooze ya lose
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Dcl to raul, wood or wissa worth a -4?

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • 6 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            God yes get rid of him

                            Open Controls
                          2. Haa-lala-land
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Absolutely not this week

                            Open Controls
                        • el polako
                          • 7 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          Just pulled the trigger on Luis Diaz & Watkins to Salah & Cunha.

                          Tired of Diaz’s rotation, no watch him haul 🙂

                          Open Controls
                          1. FPL Brains
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 13 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Think that's solid to be honest.

                            Open Controls
                            1. el polako
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Thanks.

                              Open Controls
                          2. iFash@FPL
                              8 mins ago

                              It's the brave thing to do. I can only get him to Saka for a hit.

                              Open Controls
                              1. el polako
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                I had money in the bank so was easy for me.

                                Open Controls
                          3. FPL Brains
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 13 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            Seven reasons to sell Haaland, yet he won't pull the trigger.

                            Open Controls
                          4. PeteMorr
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            Any Ipswich fans know if Delap will start?

                            Open Controls
                          5. Mainoo Magic
                            • 9 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Gtg here or anything worth a -4 with injury concerns to a few players? £0.1m itb

                            Onana

                            RAN Lewis Milenkovic

                            Saka palmer mcneil* mbeumo

                            Haaland (c) wood* delap

                            Bench: fabianski, Savio*, gabriel*, okoli

                            Open Controls
                          6. Weak Become Heros
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Any news on Cunha and the ice pack?

                            Open Controls
                          7. Steavn8k
                            • 1 Year
                            26 mins ago

                            Play Digne (Tot A) or Robinson (Brent H), or just do the transfer to Ait-Nouri?

                            Open Controls
                          8. Jarnathan
                            • 8 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            "If you do not use your free transfer, you are able to make an additional free transfer the following Gameweek. If you do not use this saved free transfer in the following Gameweek, it will be carried over until you do. The maximum number of free transfers you can store in any gameweek is 5."

I never got more than 2 free transfers stored.

                            I never got more than 2 free transfers stored.

                            Open Controls
                          9. JBG
                            • 6 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Considering I have Wood and McNeil in my team who are doubts(I think Wood will start, but never know...) and also Delap as one of my starters(who's not 100% nailed).

                            Should I:

                            A) McNeil to Garnacho
                            B) McNeil to Nunes*
                            C) Delap to Højlund*
                            D) Play Rogers and save ft while hoping Wood and Delap start

                            Open Controls
                            1. JBG
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              * have Foden and Haaland

                              Open Controls
                          10. Rafster
                            • 11 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            I know advice on this forum is usually not hits in defence, however surely this shambles warrants a hit ?

                            Ven de berg, Lewis, Robinson (*Van de ven, * Greaves)

                            Thinking a -4 to take out VDV and bring in RAN or one of the Forest lads.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Crunchie
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Yes, if VDV is out for a while which it looks like.

                              Open Controls
                          11. putana
                            • 6 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            besides pens i prefer wissa to cunha. Anyone else feel the same?

                            Open Controls
                            1. iFash@FPL
                                14 mins ago

                                Me.

                                Open Controls
                              • g40steve
                                • 6 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                Had Mbeumo since WC, Cunha's fixtures are too good to ignore + pens

                                Open Controls
                              • Weak Become Heros
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                Me too, but its a toss up between them.

                                Wissa i feel edges it, but Cunha fixtures better. Plus I already have Mbuemo too, no other Wolves attack.

                                Open Controls
                              • Haa-lala-land
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Nah, Cunha from now on.
                                Brentford have played Ipswich and Southampton and Wolves at home. Their plum run is done.
                                Bournemouth Fulham and Everton defences will prove much tougher for Wissa.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Atimis
                              • 8 Years
                              15 mins ago

                              Anyone decided to keep DCL? Kinda tempted to see him vs Southampton but may backfire big time…just go Cunha now as a long term pick?
Or Raul over Cunha to consider?
                              Or Raul over Cunha to consider?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Crunchie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Luckily never had him, so you will know better than me. If McNeill is out who is going to supply him (Never owned an everton player so haven't watch them). Like Cunha Raul Wissa, think Wood may have sailed, but that might me being stubbon

                                Open Controls
                              2. Wolfman180
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Been there so many times with DCL. Like everything's there for him to smash it, and you know somewhere there's a potential he can smash it, but like he just never does and I could see myself at the other end of the GW thinking why did I give this donkey another chance, should've just sold him. And I know this, because that's exactly how I felt at the end of this last GW

                                Open Controls
                              3. Goro Majima
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Unfortunately will probably keep him for this week as would be a hit to get rid, though if Cunha is definitely available I might do it.

                                Open Controls
                            3. Wolfman180
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              I'd appreciate some more feedback on this one guys if one would be so kind.
                              Question is do I play the WC?

                              Current team:
                              Raya,
                              Gabriel, Ait Nouri, Robinson
                              Salah, Palmer, ESR, Mbuemo, McNeil,
                              Haaland, DCL,

                              Lis, Faes, Harwood, N Fraser

                              WC Team:
                              Raya,
                              Gvardiol*, Aina/Moreno, Ait Nouri,
                              Salah, Palmer, Saka, Mbuemo,
                              Cunha, Jackson, Jiminez,

                              Fabianski, Garnacho, Dalot, Faes

                              (*if fit)

                              My original plan was WC gw12 but after putting this draft together, I'm very tempted to go now instead. Thoughts?

                              Open Controls
                              1. fgdu
                                • 10 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                DCL out

                                Open Controls
                              2. Haa-lala-land
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Stick to the plan if you can. If you WC early like now, you'll lose the differential edge you currently have in 10 and 11. The NcNeil injury is annoying though. Or at least try and hold till 11, I think.

                                Open Controls
                            4. corderz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Really struggling what to do this week. Any suggestions welcome. (3FT's + £0m)

                              Flekken Fabianski
                              TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
                              Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
                              Haaland Watkins Solanke

                              Open Controls
                            5. Pratik
                              • 15 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Pick Jiminez vs Cunha for the next 2 weeks. I'm leaning towards Jiminez.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Pratik
                                • 15 Years
                                just now

                                I'm going to crash into a GW12, and planning to do Havertz + Palmer -> Salah + Jiminez.
And yes, I'm selling Palmer (its fine).

                                And yes, I'm selling Palmer (its fine).

                                Open Controls
                            6. Drizzle
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              6 mins ago

                              Price rises for Raul and Cunha tonight are killing me. Can't make the Haaland/Salah decision yet so I'm going to have to swallow them.

                              Open Controls
                            7. XX SMICER XX
                              • 6 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Dragusin a cheap option with VDV injured?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Weak Become Heros
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Stay away

                                Open Controls
                            8. Stranger Mings
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Safe to get raul tonight b4 price rise?

                              Open Controls
                            9. Bleh
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              With all the yellows cropping up, not sure I’ll have enough starters at this rate. Best move?

                              A. VdV > Konate
                              B. Gabriel > Van Dijk
                              C. Hold + hope

                              Pickford 
                              Gabriel*, Lewis, RAN 
                              Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, McNeil*, Rogers Haaland, Cunha

                                (Fabianski, Faes, VdV*, Jebbison**)
                              0 FT, 1.1 ITB

                              Open Controls

