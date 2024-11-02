30
30 Comments
  1. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    C'mon Gabriel og!

  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Lol @ Gabriel sellers 🙂

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm sure most Gabriel sellers were aware that he would start but chose to sell because of the 4 consecutive blanks and the 2 poor fixtures following

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I don´t think that they will get punished. Newcastle will score and win this game.

    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sold already last week for Gvardiola. Worked out fine.
      This week gvardiol got the boot for RAN as needed the funds in midfield.

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      lol @ you for lol’ing @ Gabriel sellers. The real lol is @ the Arsenal defence of late.

    5. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bad feeling he’ll score today even if they concede

  3. Mother Farke
      16 mins ago

      Header of the bullet variety, please.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        This

    • Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I sold Gabriel for Ait Nouri knowing that Gabriel would start.

      The funds allowed me to bring TAA in for Robertson this week and get Garnacho in for Rogers next week

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Beautifully planned.

      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Strategic planning. Good luck mate.

      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's a bit myopic. You're gonna need Gabby for GW12 onwards.

      4. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bring TAA in?!?!?

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Does anyone know how long van de Ven price will be locked?

    • Sospeter
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I triple captained Haaland,went with instinct

      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Against the flow, I love it! Good luck sir!

      2. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I prefer that to the sale for Salah!

      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I forgot to save my team so it left the armband on Robot instead of Salah, who I thought I’d capped this week!

        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Can still work.

      4. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bold, but might work out.

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well done on getting the Barnes shout right in the predicted line ups. That surprised me.

      1. Fitzy.
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Your sycophantic post didn't surprise me.

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      What do we think Is going to be the best front three from gameweek 12 folks?? For non Haaland owners

      I’m considering Jackson, Havertz/Watkins Cunha personally

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Quite a number of options

        Raul
        Cunha
        Jackson
        Havertz
        Isak
        Pedro
        Welbeck

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Watkins 14/15 onwards

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If Wood continues as he is Watkins Cunha Wood

      3. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Am nost likely going Isak/Cunha/xxxx
        As planning to go heavy on the midfield.

    • Trading Bear
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      (A) Haaland & Johnson
      (B) Salah & Cunha

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haaland Salah Cunha here x

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 FTs. Need one more to plan the rebuild in 12.

