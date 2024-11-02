Gabriel Magalhaes has been passed fit and starts for Arsenal in the lunchtime kick-off at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s hosting of the Gunners gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

This is a fixture that attracted controversy last season, with the Magpies emerging as 1-0 winners.

Anthony Gordon found the net then, his strike passing three separate VAR checks to leave Mikel Arteta fuming.

The Gunners have a chance to exact revenge today at a venue where they have lost in two of their last three visits.

After rotating in midweek, Arteta makes only one change from last Sunday’s line-up that faced Liverpool.

William Saliba returns from suspension, with Ben White – who like the fit-again Gabriel was an injury doubt for this fixture – making way.

White is among the substitutes.

There’s good news for the hosts, too, as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are both fit to start following recent niggles.

He ousts Miguel Almiron on the right flank in one of three changes that Eddie Howe has made from Gameweek 9.

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are the two other players coming into the side, rewarded for their fine displays in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

Sandro Tonali, another star performer on Wednesday, is benched, however. This is likely fatigue over form after his consecutive run-outs against the Blues.

Harvey Barnes also drops to the bench.

It looks like Joelinton will operate in the front three, as happened in the Carabao Cup.

LINE UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton.

Subs: Dubravka, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, A Murphy, Miley.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Saka, Merino, Rice, Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, White, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.



