If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 11.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 11 DEADLINE?

As Saturday lunchtime’s usual match has been replaced by one that night, there’s a bit more time to decide your transfers and team selections. They need doing by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 9 November, before four afternoon kick-offs.

LATEST ON PALMER, HAVERTZ + SON

55% of overall managers and 77% of the top 100k may be slightly nervous about Cole Palmer‘s (£11.0m) status for facing Arsenal.

A strong tackle at Old Trafford had Enzo Maresca initially saying “we need to wait”, before Thursday’s slightly more optimistic quote.

“He is getting better and we still have two days – tomorrow and Saturday – to prepare the game. Hopefully, we can have him for the session – at least on Saturday – and then we take a decision.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Thursday

Meanwhile, opposing manager Mikel Arteta is being vague about Kai Havertz (£8.1m), after a clash of heads left him with a bloody cut that required medical attention.

“We have to wait until tomorrow to see how they [Havertz + Merino] react. Kai was quite a nasty cut and he could not continue, we had to take him off.” – Mikel Arteta

Across North London, those tempted to buy or captain Son Heung-min (£9.9m) for Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Ipswich Town will be put off by Ange Postecoglou’s words

“We’re just managing his minutes, building him up. He got a good 55 at the weekend, he got 45 last night. Hopefully we can continue to build that up. Ultimately for us, it’s about making sure that we get him back and keep him back because we can’t afford any more injuries in that position.” – Ange Postecoglou

Son missed three of Spurs’ latest five league events, being replaced after 55 minutes last time. A starter on Thursday night, he came off halfway through.

Check out our live press conference updates to get the full picture.

MAN CITY + ARSENAL PROBLEMS

The relative struggles of Erling Haaland (£15.3m) escalated in Lisbon, missing a penalty as Manchester City lost 4-1. It’s the champions’ third successive loss in all competitions: they really miss Rodri (£6.3m).

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has outscored Haaland on five successive FPL occasions, a spell where the Norwegian netted only once. So what should owners do?

Besides that, cheap defender Rico Lewis (£4.9m) was benched for the Bournemouth defeat and can’t be trusted to start. The sole satisfying investment is Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m).

Another to be beaten by the Cherries, Arsenal are struggling too. Further setbacks versus Newcastle United and Inter Milan have us seriously asking if they are a team in decline – those with two of their defensive assets will say yes.

However, Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) is back from injury and upcoming fixtures are full of potential.

CHIP USAGE

Seven million managers still have a Wildcard to activate before Gameweek 19. The imminent international break will be a popular time for it but FPL Family’s Sam has written a piece for us, explaining why she’s using it right now.

And if you’re holding off until after the deadline, maybe you’ll benefit from taking a one-week punt on one of these attackers.

Furthermore, a Gameweek 11 Free Hit draft takes advantage of a half-dozen top-eight sides facing each other on the same weekend where Spurs, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are at home to promoted outfits.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 11 CAPTAIN

Given his recent form, it’s no surprise to see Mohamed Salah be the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In fact, Haaland is down in third place, with Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) in between.

Interestingly, Captain Sensible has them in a different order: Solanke, Haaland, then Salah.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – is Haaland-less, as it enables a Spurs triple-up, plus Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m).

A possible purchase for both FPL General and Lateriser, Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m) also makes our trio of differential picks, alongside Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) and Lewis Hall (£4.3m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 11!



