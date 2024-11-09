445
445 Comments
  1. bigwig
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone else going Bruno(c)?
    I find it hard to put so much trust in Spurs with 3 of their players already
    But caping a utd also seems daft
    Don't have Salah but if I did I'd still be inclined to go Bruno over him

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m close. I think he’s going to jail.

  2. mayofc2000
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Please support with this

    (a) Halaand to Solanke
    (b) Haaland + Mvididi to Solanke + Son
    (c) Haaland + Mvididi to Solanke + Bruno Fernandez
    (d) Roll

    1. Shteve
      • 15 Years
      just now

      D

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    - DCL to Cunha
    - starting Mykolenko over Lewis
    - Salah (C) over Solanke

    GL folks

    0FT 2.0ITB
    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Mykolenko
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah
    Raul Solanke Cunha
    (Paulsen Rogers Lewis Greaves)

  4. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I think Haaland sellers are going to be punished BIG TIME

  5. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Play
    A Lewis
    B Myko
    Cheers

  6. Red Star Toro
    • 10 Years
    just now

    would you pull a trigger on Lewis -> Mazouri?

  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Foden+DCL >> Johnson+Solanke? Or save and prey?

  8. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Play two from
    A Semenyo
    B Raul
    C Rogers

  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    just now

    play
    a. Vardy vs Mun
    b. Rogers vs Liv

