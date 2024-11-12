37
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Evanilson the Brazilian under consideration.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same

  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    1FT 0.7ITB.

    Who to get for Trent?
    A. Gvardiol
    B. Konaté
    C. Other?

    Sánchez
    Mazraoui Gabriel TAA
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Salah
    Jackson Solanke Wood

    Matthews Winks Robinson Faes

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’m going to hold him as I wanted Isak this week, not sure it’s a good idea to hit him out.. If any I’d actually go to Van Dijk

  3. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On WC, thoughts on Bruno as a 1 week punt given doubts over Saka injury? Will leave enough itb to make the switch

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Troll

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Depends how many FTs you've rolled into the WC. Ideally you want a set and forget WC team to bank a few FTs rather than booking in transfers as you may have unplanned injuries to sort out

  4. Pomodoro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Strange that Pedro is being talked up more so than Welbeck, who is in a rich vein of form and is also the current Brighton team captain. I wouldn't think he would be dropped for Pedro?

    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I may be wrong on the captain fron - possibly Dunk is Brighton's official Captain? I thought I saw the arm band on Welbeck recently?! Anyway the point I was making is I'm not convinced Welbeck drops out of the team, nor do I think Pedro gets more minutes than Welbeck up to Xmas.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yup Dunk is the captain but being club captain should have minimal impact in FPL decision making imo

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      They were starting together before JP's injury. Rutter is the one getting benched

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Rutter hadn't even signed until after the Everton game and its a very small sample of games (4?) to base that opinion on. Reality is Brighton have a lot of options which Hurzeler didnt have available to him at the start of the season - Ferguson, O'Reilly, March is coming back etc etc there's another signing who's name I've forgotten. They could all be rotation risks.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah ok, can't be 100% sure of course, and Ferguson is the one who is most tricky to place in the pecking order, and probably the main competition for Welbeck. But JP & Rutter are both better suited to the second striker role. O'Riley will play CM alongside Baleba I think. So much competition on the right with March/Adingra/Minteh/Gruda but don't think that really affects Pedro/Welbeck

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hurzeler spoke highly of him...see previous article

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Still baffled Konsa gets the nod ahead of Digne. How many matches does he need to start this season to be considered as an option?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      39

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        On the nose 😉

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      If it’s solely because of budget constraints I retract my comment.

  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any defender any price… I can’t see any good options

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      With good Arsenal fixtures coming I think Gabriel is back in contention. City awful just now but Gvardiol does offer significant attacking output. Then for me it’s Mazraoui, Ait-Nouri, Digne, Kadioglu, Aina, Hall.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Virgil/Konate also

      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is Kadioglu nailed?

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Injured isn't he?

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He's injured anyway, 1-2 months

          https://x.com/benguturktv/status/1856273781272047919?t=kgDqMW5BOzvXQfN61-HIBw&s=19

  7. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bench Wissa/Cunha or Rogers.. Tempted by Wissa as he’s more clinical at home..

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think Wissa and Cunha have higher ceilings than Rogers...so I think id bench Rogers. Buts it's not an easy choice.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like the Rogers v Palace (H) match up. Maybe Wissa due to away fixture and no pens share compared to Cunha.

  8. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    I made a mistake by bringing in the helpless Dalot instead of Mazraoui. Should I keep Dalot after that disastrous performance against Leicester?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Might as well, he'll probably start again next game

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I would, new manager might play him on the wing, then he could be a great choice. That was one game, otherwise he's played 90mins in every game this season.

      1. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Amorim is one of reasons I brought him in and than I remembered this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zWey5GxWlQ

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Probably hold and see if you get lucky

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes he’s a hold. That game was unlucky but he’ll still be first choice.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wasn't unlucky... he was awful and deserved to be subbed. Him and Rashford

        1. HODGE
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Come on I don't own Dalot, buy it was a little unlucky

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            just now

            The timing of the sub, sure... but not the sub itself.

  9. slove
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Is anyone tempted to go without Salah and Haaland? Haven’t had the best start and feel like going all in on Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle assets etc. over the next run could be the play, is this insanity?

