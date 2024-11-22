We have chosen our best Scout Picks for Gameweek 12 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

This is partly cobbled together from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) is drafted in for Aston Villa’s home clash with Crystal Palace.

While Unai Emery’s side have just one clean sheet at Villa Park this season, they came incredibly close against Bournemouth.

In addition, they’ve conceded just 3.15 expected goals (xG) at home, the lowest tally in the division.

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) – home matches only – in 2024/25

Opponents Palace have struggled in front of goal, too.

After 11 matches, they’ve scored just eight times. They also have the league’s worst conversion rate at just 5.1%.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



