  1. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play Larsen or Raul?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jimenez

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    2 FT
    Porro & Jiménez >>
    Robinson & Evanilson
    Yaaay
    Nope

    1. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Evanilson could be hidden gem but Robinson? Defenders rarely getting 20 points. Midfield/attack = upside

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only Porro to Robinson

  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) Faes to Lewis Hall
    B) Roll to have 3 FTs next GW

    Raya
    Gabriel, Dalot, RAN,
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbuemo,
    Jackson, Cunha, Jiminez

    Fabianski, Garnacho, A Moreno, Faes

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll

  4. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Konate gabriel lewis
    Salah Rogers mbeumo palmer
    Haaland raul wissa

    Subs fabianski, mazraoui, dibling, greaves
    2ft 0.2m itb.

    Roll?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll

  5. xvavl
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Quick check, I did -24 (forgot to activate wildcard), if I activate it now and make further transfers will the -24 be wiped out?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Correct, hits are removed once the WC is activated and the number of FTs at the start of the GW will roll to the following GW

    2. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      1. xvavl
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you both!

  6. JollyGoodYellows
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Lewis > Hall for free and play Hall instead of RAN?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

  7. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any chance dunk returns this week? I’ve got 4.4 for a defender and I really like brightons fixtures. It’s between him, kerkez and hall. Just a shame hes coming back from injury

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Seems too soon, likely Igor and Van Hecke as the CBs

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Scout agrees

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Jump the wave agreed as well fwiw

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah 8/9 predictors have Igor over Dunk including the highest predictor

            https://x.com/Jumpthewave/status/1860000677440946582?t=ZMeGL8zWkKnMOzADt3DEHA&s=19

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Some thoughts on my team this GW.

    - likely doing Solanke to Isak but not ruled out saving FT and benching Solanke.
    - starting Rogers over Cunha/Raul
    - undecided between Raul 65-70 mins v WOL (H) and Cunha 90 mins v ful (A), on Raul at the moment
    - undecided between Lewis and Mykolenko, leaning towards Lewis at the moment due to potential midfield role, he won't play FB against Spurs

    1FT 2.0ITB
    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Lewis
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah Rogers
    Raul Cunha
    (Paulsen Solanke Mykolenko Greaves)

  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hall or ait-Nouri?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or RAN as the cool kids now call him

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm going with Hall for this one.

  10. Fit_to_drop
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    This has probably been asked 100 times already today, but apologies as just home from work and feeding the kids.

    Saka to Bruno free?

    Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

  11. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mazraoui or Hall?

    1. Lazerball
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hall

      Open Controls
  12. C'mon the Fylde
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi lads and lasses,
    Who would you start tomorrow?

    A) Kerkez
    B) Van Hecke
    C) Ait-Nouri

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      In this order, CAB

    2. Lazerball
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Agree. CAB

  13. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you do TAA, Semenyo to RAN, Bruno for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Just the TAA out move

  14. Lazerball
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench one

    1. Brennan mci
    2. Strand Larsen ful
    3. Wood ars

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough one, not much between them, maybe Larsen

    2. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Brennan

  15. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gents, would really value your wise advice here.

    A. Bin Haaland = Haaland, Johnson > Isak, Salah (for free)

    B. Keep Haaland. TAA, Mbuemo, Johnson > Konate, Salah, Dibling (-4)

    Semenyo would be my 4th mid with B.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Lazerball
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I prefer A but I also think TAA is a sell atm

  16. Henning
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need advice on this

    1. Solanke to
    A Isak
    B Joao Pedro

    2. Trent to
    A konate
    B Hall


    Also is it worth selling Semenyo to Bruno for -4?

    1. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      1B
      2A
      No

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B
      B
      Yes

  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A Solanke
    B Wood
    C Rogers

    1. Lazerball
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Definitely not C but A vs B is a tough one

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wood

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        That’s my own thinking- only doubt is because he is on pens

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bookies projected goals swayed me, Forest at 0.7 whereas the other 2 are +1 goals

    3. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  18. sentz05
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should I keep H Bellis on WC. Bought him for 4m and now worth 4.1m. Fixtures are terrible and open to another 4.0 or 4.1 defender but who? Only reason to keep is to maintain squad value. Thinking if I play BB chip.

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can be the last on your bench. Alternatives are Greaves at 4 0 and VDB at 4.1

  19. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one

    A. Son
    B. Wissa

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Really?! That's a rough decision. B I guess

      1. Lucky Z
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's why asking. Selling Halland created such situation

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Yeah. That's what's putting me off ditching Haaland a bit. Benching headaches

    2. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son

  20. 2OLEgend
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one please:
    A) Cunha
    B) Wissa
    C) Mbeumo
    D) Semenyo

    Currently on D
    Thanks

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah

    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    5. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

    6. Captain Mal
        2 mins ago

        C

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

    7. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Need to bench one:
      A Pau
      B Ran
      C Hall

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Ta

      2. 2OLEgend
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Thanks

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      4. Captain Mal
          just now

          B

      5. Lazerball
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Strand to Isak for -4?

        1. 2OLEgend
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          No

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          No

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes

      6. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who'd you rather lose?
        A) Porro
        B) Lewis

        Rest of defence being:
        Gabriel / Hall / Ait-Nouri / Greaves

        Porro the better overall pick, but Spurs defence and those fixtures feel iffy. It's only SOU (GW16) I'd love having him for. Lewis perhaps better in rotations, less budget, and more easily benchable.

        ... and Gabriel or Timber?

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

        2. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Gab Porro, unless you need the cash

        3. 2OLEgend
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          A and Gabriel

        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

        5. Super John McGinn-
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          B and Gabriel

        6. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Porro may play inverted into midfield short term

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Make that Lewis inverted

            A still to lose

        7. Captain Mal
            1 min ago

            Porro to Gabriel

        8. Super John McGinn-
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Raya,
          Gabriel, RAN, Pinnock
          Palmer (C), Foden, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
          Haaland, Larsen

          Fabianski, Solanke, Lewis, Greaves

          2 FT 1.1 ITB

          A) Lewis + Foden + Solanke > Andersen + Salah (C) + JPedro (-4)
          B) Foden + Haaland > Salah + Isak
          C) Semenyo + Foden + Haaland > Salah + Saka + Jackson (-4)
          D) Other

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I like C but in one week any of those players can score etc.

          2. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A looks very good. C if you doubt Haaland's value.

        9. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Is it going to be a bumper price rise tonight?

          As per how these things often go

          ... Fast
          Slow
          Drops
          Fast again

        10. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hall or Colwill?

          If both later, which one first?

          1. Captain Mal
              just now

              Hall better this week

          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Bench correct?

            Rogers vs JP?

            Raya
            Ran, Gabriel, Lewis
            Palmer, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah
            Cunha, Jackson, JP

            Fabs, Rogers, Greaves, Trent

            1.2

          3. Tinmen
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Folks, how’s Gusto as a differential?

            I seem to remember him being so advanced in Chelsea’s last match

