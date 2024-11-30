Arsenal can go second – at least temporarily – with a win over West Ham United in the late kick-off at the London Stadium.

The action gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

The Hammers are unchanged from Monday’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United.

Jeanclear Todibo recovers from the injury he picked up in that match to make the starting XI.

But the big team news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers concerns the visitors.

Gabriel Magalhaes starts despite coming off with “discomfort” in the UEFA Champions League win over Sporting in midweek.

Although Gabriel is fit, Mikel Arteta is forced into another change from Tuesday night as Thomas Partey misses out with a muscle injury.

Jorginho takes his place.

In Arteta’s other alteration from that 5-1 victory, Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Mikel Merino is another absentee: he is missing with a knee problem.

Bukayo Saka starts, as expected. He was snapped up by over 750,000 managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, making him the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 13.

The Gunners won this fixture 6-0 last season, with five of their players – including two-goal Saka – banking double-digit hauls. Gabriel and William Saliba were on the scoresheet, too.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Soler, Summerville, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Luis Guilherme, Ings, Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles, Korbinia.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Jesus, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Sterling, Nichols, Nwaneri.

