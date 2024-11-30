1033
1,033 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    66 with 5 to go. 🙂

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice

    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know

  2. Original Sin
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Mbuemo to
    A. Maddison
    B. Mitoma

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. Original Sin
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thought Maddison has higher ceilings, no?

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Owned him earlier this season. Nothing but grief when he doesn’t start. At least Mitoma is nailed.

          But if you want Madders then don’t let me stop you.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I can't still trust Maddison after his benchings. Mitoma is in form, but he had once 10 blanksbin a row.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wouldn’t go for either, but that’s just my opinion if I had to choose between the two.

    3. twoplustwo
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Defo keep Bryan

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        He looks like his ship has sailed I’d move him on, that’s what I’m doing this GW.

  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    33 mins ago

    Choosing Palmer over Saka has worked out well for me so far, then!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cool kids have both.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Affordable without Haaland.

  4. leocarter27
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Has anyone ever got a top 50k finish from 2.3m rank this far into the season? Asking for a friend

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I lost top 10k once with 1 pt in pretty similar situation. 1.3 million or 1.7 million rank. Don't look at the rank, look at the pts difference needed to gain. I also remember when Fpl focal was number one in the world and I was a lot over million behind. I thought that beating him is something to just hope for, but absolutely impossible l. However, that happened, and my team is linked 🙂

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe the season I lost top 5k with 1 pt actually. Not trying to brag, but my style of play is to gain TV (SV actually) early in the season and then use it later in the season. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. This season I have failed so far simply by selling Palmer just before his haul.

  5. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kulu and Mbueno to Saka and Dibbling for a hit.
    Gives me

    Flekken
    Gabriel Ran Maz
    Salah Saka Palmer Rogers
    Strand L Haaland J Pedro
    Burgess Faes Dibbling Turner

    Exact money to do it now with Mbueno possibly dropping tonight.
    Thoughts?

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      what's your team value?

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        just now

        103

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Going without Saka at the same time when Lateriser did it derailed my season last year. So Y. I would keep Kulu and sell Haaland for Jackson though.

  6. swervinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Armband going nowhere for Mo: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/8206546/event/13
    Jota not so sure: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7908566/event/13

