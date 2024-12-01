857
  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Palmer only 4 points less than Saka in the enf

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      *end

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Plenty don't have Saka tho

    3. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      How many points this week?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        About 50ish

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          50ish? You don't know how many points you have?

          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Just look

            1. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Give him a chance. Got to check all 5 teams

              1. fantasyfog
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                You caught my drift

                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Takes time to sign out login sign out login…

              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                😆

            2. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Haven’t worked out bonus impact plus Salah/Haaland to go so more of a prediction/estimate

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Ok so 53 plus Salah/Haaland so maybe 60

              2. fantasyfog
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                50ish with Haaland Salah to go

  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mbeumo + Vardy to Saka + Jackson -4 ? Y/N

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Y

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Y

    3. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Maybe just 1 for free

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Rotation coming this month

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          don’t think saka will be rotated , neither is jackson gets taken off before 75

          1. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            We'll see, too many games this month, don't be surprised to see some benchings

  3. The Sociologist
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Estupinan nailed now he’s back in the team? Worth the gamble, or should I just wait for Dunk to be confirmed fit?

    I remember reading something that Estupinan has been far less attacking this season so far.

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      He's on my radar

    2. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Neither are nailed really. Van Hecke is the safest bet

  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Keep Bruno and do Mbeumo to Palmer (c) right?

    1. The Sociologist
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think so, but Villa look rubbish so Mbeumo might get something

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, like he got this week 😀

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Unlikely away from home.

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      That was last weeks move 😉

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope, I went Semenyo to Saka instead 😉

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Only man can save my season now…step up Mister Erling Haaland

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Long overdue so wouldn't surprise me

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's very Saucy...Salah!

    3. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      What about Salah

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Manchester United (0.73) 4 - 0 (0.65) Everton

    follows:

    Manchester United (0.76) 3 - 0 (0.63) Leicester City in GW11

    Clinical.

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any interest on Enzo? Good value?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He’s a bit racist though.

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good first sup

    3. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amad edges him but bad fixture.

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Enzo & Amad for Rogers is calling

  8. Manani
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    save FT? or Stewart > Jackson (bench Mbeumo)

    Henderson
    Lewis Robinson Colwill
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Cunha Pedro
    (4.0 RAN Hall Stewart)

  9. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    1 FT and 9m ITB

    A - Mbeumo > Saka
    B - Winks > Saka (and bench Wood)
    C - Wood > Jackson

    Henderson
    Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo Semenyo
    Cunha - Pedro - Wood

    Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      b

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B easy

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B, better bench.

  10. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    That early sub of Mazraoui really stings. I’m on 36 with only Salah left, and Salah points will only lower my rank.

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pep on dropping Ederson (to Sky):

    "We just wanted to change something. Eddy has saved a lot of goals for us. He's saved 1v1s many, many times, but I decided to pick Stefan today.

    "Both are incredibly top goalkeepers, they're both incredible with their feet and in 1v1s."

    "Basically, the players [who start] are more fit. That is the reason why. In the starting XI, I could have changed a few other players.

    "I know what Ruben can give us in terms of leadership, but the other selections are about having more rhythm and more in the legs."

    https://x.com/_joebray/status/1863241257075519696?t=k6RtqeGSHEcEauuiRxkXSg&s=19

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) TAA + Rashford -4
    B) VVD + Mbeumo

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A has a less workmanlike feel.

  13. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hoping for zero return from Salah even an owner. Go boom boom Mr Lewis

    1. Els365
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wished the same before i saw Josko benched. 1st auto sub is mykolenko with a -1. Been a rubbish signing altogether

  14. andy78
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    If I made and saved subs and then activated free hit, will the subs return in the next gw?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Free Hit chip:
      Make unlimited free transfers for a single Gameweek. At the next deadline your squad is returned to how it was at the start of the Gameweek.

  15. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you use ft for
    Isak -> Jackson (long term)
    And bench one of Semenyo, j.pedro?
    Got bench coverage for the upcoming 5th YC.

  16. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    What’s the feeling people on Jackson, does he start vs Southampton in your opinion? Subbed early too

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      More likely to start than not but there is a small chance he doesn't with Spurs/4YCs in mind

      Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could get another hour, but the risk of a card and missing Spurs is real.

    3. Captain Mal
        9 mins ago

        The early sub makes me think he might start

    4. faux_C
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't normally take hits but taken 2 hits in 2 weeks and currently halved my rank to 600k. Wonder if there's a lesson in this...

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I feel that Haaland will open the scoring in the first ten mins

    6. el polako
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Where’s my Mazzarouatti CS?
      Was he subbed because of an injury, his heart condition or was he just shite?

      *how can you be shite against Everton?

    7. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rashford and Højlund are United's best finishers.

    8. New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/01/liverpool-v-man-city-team-news-taa-starts-ederson-gvardiol-subs-no-konate

    9. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      What's the Konate latest on injury? Keep or sell

    10. rh14107
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 FT and 1.2m ITB

      Pickford
      Gvardiol - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri
      Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo Saka
      Cunha - Pedro - Wood

      Fab - VdV - Faes - Smith Rowe

      Priority changes from this? Pickford needs to go based on fixtures but not sure if I should use this to move out Mbuemo and Wood for Rashford/Semenyo and Jackson. Lots of value tied up in them but fixtures against them.

    11. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I predict Chelsea to score 2+ goals in every game of the next 9gws
      Jackson never blanked when Chelsea scored 2+ goals
      Even if he’s benched in 2 of them and gets 1 YC so he’s banned
      I predict at least 6 returns at worst in the next 9 gws

