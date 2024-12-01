Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with three matches at 13:30 GMT.

The headline team news is from north London, where Dominic Solanke is absent for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, the forward arrived at the stadium but was feeling unwell.

Guglielmo Vicario and Dejan Kulusevski also drop out, with Fraser Forster, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner coming into the starting XI.

Fulham have made two changes from the side which lost 4-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Issa Diop and Sander Berge replace Joachim Andersen and Andreas Pereira.

Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho return for Chelsea in west London. The players to drop out are Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix, with all three on the bench.

That line-up has plenty of intrigue, with Enzo Maresca potentially playing a back three. Moises Caicedo could be playing at right-back, however.

Unai Emery makes five alterations, meanwhile.

The Villans coming into the starting XI are Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Jadon Philogene.

Lamare Bogarde, Diego Carlos, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey drop to the bench.

As for Manchester United, Ruben Amorim makes three changes, as Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee come in for Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho.

Beto replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton, in Sean Dyche’s only change.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Gusto, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Philogene, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Buendia, Bailey, Duran

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Amad, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Mangala, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, O’Brien, Coleman, Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin, Spence, Gray, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Bergvall, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Lankshear

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Raul

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, Amissah, Cairney, King, Wilson, Adama, Muniz

