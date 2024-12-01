7
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best ManUtd asset after this small Amorim sample?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Amad

  2. PulseB7
      11 mins ago

      2 FT

      Flekken Fabianski
      Gabriel Porro Greaves Faes Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Fernandes
      Isak Wood Cunha

      A) Isak and Fernandes to Watkins and Saka for free.
      B) Play Fernandes/Semenyo and just transfer out Isak.
      C) Option A plus -4 for Mbeumo to Bowen

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a

    • Alli
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      1 FT
      A) Keane > VVD
      B) Keane > Gabriel
      C) Other?

      Flekken - Fabianski
      Gvardiol - Aït-Nouri - Mazraoui - Keane - Harwood
      Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
      Cunha - Pedro - Welbeck

    • Soyland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some help here please:

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Gvardiol Ait-nouri
      Salah, Palmer(c), Bruno, Rogers
      Cunha, Isak, Pedro

      Subs! Fabianski, Mbuemo, Greaves, Mykolenko

      1ft, 2,2 itb

      A) Bruno to Saka
      B) Mbuemo+Gvardiol to Saka+??
      C) Mbuemo+Isak to Saka+??
      D) Roll

      In case of B or C. Who is the best ??

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a

    • Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Konate, Mbeumo, Isak > Gomez, Saka, Evanilson 3 FT’s?

