55
55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Assuming all come through ok here-
    Would you remove ...... for TAA?
    1. Mykolenko
    2. Greaves
    3. Lewis

    Raya.
    Lewis, Hall, Gabriel.
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Rogers.
    Strand-Larsen, Pedro, Isak.
    Fabianski, Smith-Rowe, Greaves, Mykolenko.
    1ft, 3.1m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        28 mins ago

        Greaves.

        Open Controls
      • Gommy
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Mykolenko without question. An awful run of fixtures ahead of him.

        Greaves can just be left as your Bench fodder and Lewis still has potential to add value for his price point.

        Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Myko.

        If City's form turns around, Lewis is good. Greaves is for bench sitting.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Is Mbeumo to Ødegaard an upgrade in your view?

      It might be clearer tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        I dont like Odegaard from FPL perspective tbh

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          How come?

          Lack of goals ...

          He's alternating on penalties it seems.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Lack of goals, yep. Lack of shots as well. Minimal open play threat you can say.

            If you are targeting next 4-5 games, then go for it. (Not as a Saka's alternative but a double up)

            Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yeah I think so. Considering that move myself, or maybe Bruno.

        Open Controls
      3. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Maybe. Need two more games to make a transfer like that.

        Open Controls
      4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        In addition to Saka, yes.

        Open Controls
      5. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Ode makes Saka essential

        Open Controls
    3. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Haaland cappers have me worried, most capped! That's a big move if that comes off

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        You had to if you held him.

        Open Controls
      2. _Gunner
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        I've kept him this week so I had to captain him

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          Forest decent though, could payoff I suppose but we'll see

          Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Another comprehensive and insightful article from Rocky7.

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      For those without Haaland in your team.

      Are you thinking of BB opportunities soon, whilst the funds are deployed across a stronger squad?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        No, just waiting for dgw

        Open Controls
      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        bench boost is only beneficial on DGW. this year with the defences being so bad you will very unlikely benefit from a normal GW since you'll probably be starting your attacking players

        Open Controls
        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Predicating

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            affirming

            yes I am predicating - i said "probably"

            Open Controls
      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        I'm considering it for GW17.

        It looks like one of those weeks where most of the teams with highly-owned players all have good fixtures.

        Just depends on whether I have time to prepare my squad.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Mystery chip will be announced this month so wait and see how that impacts other chips/DGW/BGW

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Valid point by TM on potential rotation during Christmas period impacting BB

          Open Controls
      5. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hmm I'd totally forgotten about it tbh but seems reasonable. Probably not over Christmas though

        Open Controls
    6. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Solanke to Bruno and Joao Pedro worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. Nickyboy
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        I don't mind it. See how it goes tonight first 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Solanke stinking your team out, definitely get rid, Mbeumo is being shipped by many, still may be viable now as he's a differential

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Brunos role keeps changing and fixtures aren't ideal

        Open Controls
    7. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      2ft
      A) lewis and Mbuemo to Kudos and VVD
      B) lewis to gomez and roll the other ft

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I would want VVD over Gomez, so probably A but not fan of owning west ham assets

        Open Controls
    8. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      F it. Might just ride the Bowen train this coming GW.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        I am doing it. For Mbeumo.

        Open Controls
      2. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        New manager bounce, he should have scored last night

        Open Controls
        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Against Leicester

          Open Controls
    9. Mother Farke
        36 mins ago

        Someone should pinch Guehi's bum in the midst of a game, it would send him over the edge.

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Edge him?

          Open Controls
      • ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Add Manchester United to the list:

        https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-players-abandoned-plans-34246671

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Another decision by the club to ensure Mazraoui doesn’t feel singled out by making sure everyone knows he’s the reason why they didn’t do it

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            *genius decision, meant to say

            Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            This... also this shouldn't ever been leaked as well. Such a nothing news, imo at least.

            Open Controls
        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Great call.

          Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Would you bring Gomez or Timber along Gabriel? Third def will be Hall who should do ok over the next 3/4 GWs.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably should factor in who is the alternative Arsenal pick

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Early transfer thoughts:

        Between saving FT or defender transfer this GW.
        - Mykolenko to Dunk/Van Hecke, Kerkez, Gomez, Colwill
        - Mykolenko and Mbeumo to TAA and Semenyo

        Midweek mins will likely determine who to bench from Isak/Cunha/Pedro/Rogers

        Bussed on Palmer (C) over Salah/Saka

        2FT 1.3ITB
        Raya
        Gabriel Lewis RAN
        Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah
        Isak Cunha Pedro
        (Paulsen Rogers Mykolenko Greaves)

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Similar dilemma saving FT vs upgrading the def, I would be tempted by Myko Mbeumo out in your case

          Open Controls
        2. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think I'd either save or do the TAA/Semenyo transfers

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I must be banned from benching suggestions for your team by now, but for the defender transfer I'd go for the Trent option / Myko - Gomez

          Open Controls
      • Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Reckon this is a save?

        Fabs
        Gabriel, Porro, Digne
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Watkins, Pedro

        Hendo, RAN, Ben Johnson, Jebbison
        Bank 0.9m, 1FT, all chips & WC left

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          If I were in your situation, my aim would be to build up as many FT's as possible to have available to use after I hit the wc

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers - thinking the same also. Was tempted with Mbeumo -> Odegaard but think that can wait a week.

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Save FT or Timber/Gomez transfer

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers. Timber/Gomez for Digne/RAN? Thinking that can also wait another week given fixtures.

            Open Controls
      • Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        A'noon all. How is this for GW15? 0.7 ITB

        Fab (4.0)
        Gab - Ran - Hall
        Salah (c) - Saka - Palmer - Rogers - Semenyo
        Haaland - Pedro

        Subs - Greaves, Faes, Ui-Jo

        Thinking RAN to Gomez?

        Ta

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.