UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 Wildcard team reveal

Matchday 6 of 2024/25’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis/FPL Reactions – our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

My plan all along has been to use my Wildcard this week, to attack the two upcoming Matchdays before activating Limitless in Matchday 8. Although Wildcarding isn’t as plain sailing as many would assume.

As well as having a huge, month-long gap between Matchdays 6 and 7 – where anything can happen – I also have debates over several players.

Do I jump off Leverkusen assets with tough fixtures ahead, taking current form into account? How tough of a fixture will Dortmund be for Barcelona assets? And how deeply do we invest in Arsenal, Liverpool and Stuttgart for their nice fixture runs?

All need taking into considering when building this Wildcard squad.

CURRENT TEAM

To add more context as to why I’m using the chip this week, my current team is full of uncertain game time. Not only is this the case for both goalkeepers but there’s also Manchester City’s Rico Lewis (€4.8m), Dortmund’s Emre Can (€5.2m) and the injured Christian Pulisic (€7.5m). On top of that, most of the expected starters have tough-looking opponents.

The likes of Raphinha (€7.7m), Mateo Retegui (€5.3m), Florian Wirtz (€7.7m) and Erling Haaland (€11.0m) have served me well recently. Yet others have much better fixtures to target this week. Could backing against them bite me? Absolutely. But, as an aggressive manager, choosing to target the fixtures and shift funds elsewhere usually brings more success than failure.

So, let’s take a look at my current Wildcard draft. A lot can and probably will change from now until the deadline, of course, as UCL Fantasy is an ever-changing landscape.

WILDCARD TEAM



