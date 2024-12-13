We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 16 ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£5.6m) was the first-choice goalkeeper for all of our Scout Squad panel.

Arsenal’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this week – opponents Everton have scored just five goals in their last six matches, blanking in four of those games.

Furthermore, no Premier League side except Southampton has accumulated a lower expected goals (xG) tally in that period.

As well as the opposition, Raya is also in on his own merit: he is FPL’s joint-third highest-scoring goalkeeper and has kept a clean sheet in each of his last two home matches.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



