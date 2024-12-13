381
  1. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Back line currently:

    Gabriel* (EVE) Porro (sou) RAN (IPS)

    Who to bench for the transferred in TAA?

    1. Gabriel
    2. Porro
    3. RAN

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      3 is absolutely execrable.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      2

  2. Luggy10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Yes or No?

    Gvardiol > VVD
    Mbeumo > Gordon

    2FT.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Just VVD

      1. Luggy10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mbuemo > Enzo and pocket the coin for future transfers?

  3. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on moving either Evanilson or Cunha to Isak for free this week?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      Both have potentially good fixtures this week, though, so don’t be surprised if the one you sell scores this weekend!

      1. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah think that’s the way I’ll look at it, will likely hold off

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      It depends what you can do with the 2m saving.

      1. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think I’ll move to Isak next week regardless as I have Evanilson and Semenyo and probably only need one of them, it’s just whether to bring that move forward a week

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, tricky one. It's about attacking this GW or not.

          1. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yep exactly that, to be honest my team looks great on paper anyway - so will likely hold off on the transfer especially if Gabriel is out for sure, as I’ll need bench cover

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nope

      1. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah think that’s what I was leaning to, thanks for the reply

  4. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which option)

    A) Wissa to Isak for -4 and play Isak

    B) No transfer and play 1 of Rogers or Wissa

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      B Wissa

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Play Wissa

  5. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel RAN Mykolenko
    Enzo Palmer Salah Saka
    Jackson Cunha Pedro
    (4.0 Rogers Greaves Lewis)

    a) Mykolenko > TAA
    b) Jackson > Isak
    c) Cunha > Isak
    d) Mykolenko & Cunha > Timber & Isak (-4)
    e) Mykolenko & Jackson > TAA & Isak (-4)

    1. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

    3. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Raya or Alisson?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Raya

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Alisson

  7. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    I won't be owning Isak, but will be watching to see if Vardy can match him going up against Dubravka.

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Brave man! No Ndidi, Soumare and possibly Winks for Leicester.

  8. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have 2 free transfers.

    Lewis and Dalot ---> Trent and Timber for free?

    Or upgrade Mbeumo or Larsen instead?

    Or a bit of both?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Lewis > TAA

    2. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah, no brainer imo. Mbeumo and Larsen have good fixtures

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mbeumo has Chelsea

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Chelsea will concede

  9. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    1) mbuemo to enzo
    2) lewis to kerkez
    3) lewis to munoz

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      1 out of those

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      1

    3. Emery Christmas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Roll

    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      2

  10. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mbeumo & Gab to Enzo & TAA -4?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Nope

  11. Lignja
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    A. Ait Nouri to Taa
    B. Gvardiol to Taa

    Have money itb, and 4 transvers

    Fabianski, Flekken
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Ait Nouri, Hall, Greaves
    Saka, Palmer, Enzo, Johnson, 4.5m
    Joao Pedro, Haaland, Solanke

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Saka to Salah?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

  12. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Man City versus United score prediction

    Going 3-2

    Haaaland brace

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      1-1

  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    I used to be indecisive, now I'm not sure.

    Gabriel > TAA for free Y/N?
    Bench RAN or Hall?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes
      Hall

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes. hall

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        And I invented a new word - plagiarism!

        Huzzah!

  14. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Have TAA / RAN / Kerkez / Gabriel. Almost hoping Gabriel doesn’t make it to solve my benching dilemma

    1. Somnus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same... Nice problem, but you just know whoever you bench is going to bang

  15. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hall needs decking if he blanks again

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      With boughs of Vardy?

  16. Somnus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Raya (4.0)
    TAA, RAN, Gabriel (Kerkez, Greaves)
    Saka, Salah, Palmer, *Mbeumo* (Rogers)
    Cunha, Wood, JP

    1ft. 0.1 ITB

    A) roll
    B) Mbeumo -> Enzo
    C) Mbeumo & Forward -> Enzo & Isak (-4)

    And if C), who should the forward be?
    1) Cunha
    2) Wood

    Thanks in advance

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B
      Consider Gordon.

      1. Somnus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I watched Blackbox and Mark was doing the same. The only issue is it blocks me out of Isak for a while at least. I do really want Isak. If I went B this week, it would be Isak in next week

  17. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Raya
    TAA,Dunk,Aina
    Salah(c),Palmer(vc),Saka,Enzo
    Isak,Jackson,Cunha

    Fabianski,Rogers,Pau,Robinson 0.0m itb 0 FT

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Template.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        I’ll take that at 10k

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        You say that as if it's a dirty word!

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep nice team!

    3. Somnus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jealous of that forward line. I don't think I can afford this team. The only area you are a little exposed to the template is only 2 Arse/Liverpool defenders, but I would trade my Gabriel for your Jackson and Isak!

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeh, the plan is to move Cunha or Jackson(if he gets his 5th booking ) to Jimenez or Evanilson tofund One of Dunk,Pau or Aina > Timber or Munoz.

  18. Emery Christmas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Can’t wait for TAA to blank this weekend

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      He won't.

  19. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Watkins, Mbeumo, Dalot to Isak, Rogers, Timber (-4) done

    Doesnt look that great, but hope it pays off

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Decent moves, what are your plans for the £££ left over?

  20. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start one
    a) Rogers (nfo)
    b) Iwobi (liv)

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rogers

  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    G2G here or a def ft?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer(c) Saka Mitoma
    Jackson Cunha Pedro

    Matthews Rogers Lewis VDB

    Thanks

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah I’d leave it as it is.

