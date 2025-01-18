627
627 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Newcastle forgot how to pass the ball to each other.
    Kerkez on my bench and 3 Newcastle rotting on the field!

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Kerkez on many benches.

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I know. i am just being a misery guts.

        Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Triple Newcastle and captained Isak - red arrow more or less guaranteed now. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ouch. Isak's my vice, hopefully Palmer plays.

        Open Controls
        1. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. All Hail K
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Thanks mate!

            Open Controls
      2. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Typical timing for the unlucky. I feel for you bud.

        Open Controls
  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I sold Kerkez for N Williams...

    Open Controls
  3. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    It’s now called: St. Kluiverts Park

    Open Controls
  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Kluivert was the obvious C pick this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yeah, crazy ... missed the deadline today 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Unlucky, mate.

        Open Controls
    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      I missed it myself. Away game at Newcastle had TC written all over it.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        True. Was so obvious.

        Open Controls
  5. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Half my team scoring points causes me to lose rank or fractional climbs

    Salah
    Palmer
    Isak
    Wood

    Meanwhile Gordon 2pts kills my rank by 10%

    Cba

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I had all these players since gw2

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You see it the wrong way

      Without those players see how you would fayre

      Everyone is so me me me on here

      Cry some more

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    is this just a one off top tier performance for Kluivert? was dropped for last match. he always gets subbed early-ish as well

    Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bournemouth and NFO 2 teams many thought might struggle stay up this season

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep, mad game football

      Open Controls
  8. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Gordon blank, but at least got Southampton next. Should get those points back.

    Open Controls
  9. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Shearer was mentioning Newcastle and shot at title the other week.

    Open Controls
  10. borat
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I was about to captain Kluivert but many on here told not yo do so.
    Gutted

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Very Nais 😉

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Pull the other one Borat...

      We can see your past comments!

      Open Controls
    3. Mighty Duck
        23 mins ago

        Always listen to your heart and captain Eze next time

        Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good old Borat:)

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Feel glad I started Semenyo now, just a shame I own the wrong BOU attacker!

      Open Controls
    5. 1NAM
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Bournemouth had one more day to rest coming into this game. It looked to have a different right from the start; they looked much fresher.

      Open Controls
    6. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Salah to Kluivert for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Defo

          Open Controls
      • WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        What a start to the week.

        Brought in Gordon
        Benched Kerkez

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Snap

          At least I played Hall

          Hopefully Martenelli stays quiet

          Open Controls
      • Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kluivert was captain in my potential wildcard draft no. 8 this gw.....

        Open Controls
      • DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Has the gap in quality among PL teams ever been smaller than it is? The coaching is more or less the same now so individual player quality is likely to be the difference. This midtable teams are so good.

        Open Controls
      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        What the heck happened to NEW???
        Just woke up.

        Open Controls
        1. 1NAM
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Bad day in the office

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Looked tired. Bou played great tbf

          Open Controls
        3. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Lots of sloppy passing but BOU had some great finishing to be fair.

          Open Controls
      • Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        A hatty off 0.22 xG, how did that happen?

        Open Controls
      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        That dribble/power shot by Kerkez was as quick as anybody alive

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        We celebrate the Gordon blank

        Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Jus watched bits of the game but must feel good to be a Bournemouth fan 🙂

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.