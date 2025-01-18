Two unbeaten runs go on the line at St James Park this Saturday lunchtime.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT.

Newcastle United have won their last nine matches in all competitions, six of which have come in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak is on his own impressive streak, having scored in each of his last eight top-flight appearances.

The Swede was, in fact, the leader in our Gameweek 22 captain poll, even before Cole Palmer was rendered a doubt.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last 10 competitive fixtures, all but one of which have been league games.

Their last Premier League loss was in November.

A repeat of the scoreline in the reverse fixture would prolong both unbeaten runs: the sides drew 1-1 in Gameweek 2.

As for the team news, it’s fairly unremarkable.

The Magpies are unchanged from the midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fabian Schar, who missed out in Gameweek 21 with illness and subsequently struggled in training, is involved in the squad but only as a substitute.

There’s no Nick Pope, who is instead targeting a Gameweek 23 return.

The visitors make two alterations but both were expected.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, ineligible to face his parent club on Tuesday, is recalled between the posts at Mark Travers’ expense.

The Cherries are also without the injured James Hill, so Lewis Cook switches to right-back and Justin Kluivert comes into the starting XI.

Recalled forward Daniel Jebbison is among the substitutes on a very inexperienced bench: not one of the replacement outfielders has started a Premier League game this season.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Schar, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Subs: Travers, McKenna, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjei, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin.