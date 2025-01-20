126
  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Jackson, Kerkez -> DCL, TAA(-4)?

    Either Kerkez or Robinson to go but I prefer keeping Robinson

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Like it

    2. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Jackson to DCL is crazy

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kerkez to TAA, yes.

      Jackson to DCL, no.

      Especially for a hit.

    4. Els365
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Likely going Jao Pedro to Ilman Ndiaye. I think good moves but not worth a hit. Could wait 1 more week and make the moves for the gameweek 24 double

  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hi all. Any help appreciated:

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
    Jackson, Isak, Wood

    Valdimarsson / Rogers / Davis, Faes

    2 ft, 2.5 itb

    A. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Gakpo
    B. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Mateta
    C. Colwill to TAA, hold other ft
    D. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Wissa — then Alisson or VVD for third Liverpool spot next week

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      59 mins ago

      Mateta reliable option. Gakpo has higher ceiling next 2 game weeks but rotation risk. I'm having a similar dilemma with Watkins an option also.

    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      I’d keep Jackson so C.

    3. Effe
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      D

    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I’m liking Wissa, I think

      Jackson will probably score against Man City on the counter :/

  3. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who do I sell to bring Trent in?

    A) Gabriel
    B) Hall
    C) Robinson
    D) Munoz

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  4. GoonerSteve
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Evening gents. I'm way confused would appreciate your thoughts.

    Considering either Elanga to Kluivert (bench Jackson) or Jackson to Watkins.

    Henderson
    Trent, Gabriel, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Jackson, Isak, Wood

    (Fodder, Elanga, Timber, Harwood-Bellis)

    Kluivert looks quality but has Forest then Liverpool. Watkins has great fixtures next 3.

    Other option is Gakpo.

    A) Kluivert
    B) Watkins
    C) Gakpo

    1. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gotta be Watkins with those fixtures and he's on pens, if Gapko was nailed starting he would a good shout too

  5. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best Pool combo for next couple of weeks?

    A) Trent, Konate, Salah
    B) Trent, Salah, Gakpo

    1. Adamdashi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  6. Eddie Nketamine
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Gordon to Diaz, or Gabriel to VVD, or neither and just have 2 pool players

    1. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Neither

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon has the best fixture of the entire season upcoming. Why on earth is that even being considered!?

  7. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. Jackson to Mateta
    B. Timber to hall
    C. Both for a -4?

    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

  8. richieg999
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Pick 1 & Why.

    A - Bring in Gakpo to have triple Pool(Also have TAA & Salah)
    B - Play Assistant Manager Chip on Slot GW 24/25 and change to different manager for GW 26

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Arteta vs West Ham maybe in 26

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not fancy triple captain?

      1. richieg999
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That could also be an ideal. bring in Gakpo & Triple Capt Mo.

  9. ran
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Gordon this week?

    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Has to be Gordon surely

  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Jota to trossard for free?

    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for me. Trossard mins risk and Arsenal look poor in attack

  11. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    3rd striker

    (M)ateta
    (W)issa
    (O)ther

    Leaning towards Wissa.

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Taa or Gakpo?

