FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Al Ain – Best players, predicted XI + more

Al Ain are the 32nd and final team we preview ahead of the FIFA World Club Cup.

Here, you’ll find the Emirati club’s top goalscorers and leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of their players for the tournament’s official Fantasy game – if you think they can be anything other than cannon fodder for Juventus and Manchester City, of course…

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy game

AL AIN: OVERVIEW

Al Ain qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2023/24 AFC Champions League, defeating Yokohama F. Marinos 6-3 over a two-legged final.

Recent performances haven’t been great, however.

The team struggled in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League and were unable to win any of their eight matches. They finished fifth in the UAE’s domestic league, too, which led to the dismissal of coach Hernan Crespo back in November.

Now, with former Watford manager Vladimir Ivic at the helm, they head to America with realistic expectations.

That’s because Al Ain’s group features European heavyweights Man City and Juventus, plus relative minnows Wydad Casablanca.

It’s therefore pretty difficult to see an outcome other than City and the Old Lady reaching the knockouts.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group Manchester City 91.8% 64.6% Wydad Casablanca 7.2% 1.8% Al Ain 17.4% 3.5% Juventus 83.6% 30.1%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

Kodjo Laba ($6.2m, FWD) – 20

($6.2m, FWD) – 20 Soufiane Rahimi ($6.0m, FWD) – 11

ASSISTS

Alejandro Romero ($5.6m, MID) – 9

($5.6m, MID) – 9 Bandar Al Ahbabi ($5.1m, MID) – 7

($5.1m, MID) – 7 Erik ($4.9m, DEF) – 5

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Kodjo Laba ($6.2m, FWD)

($6.2m, FWD) Soufiane Rahimi ($6.0m, FWD)

($6.0m, FWD) Alejandro Romero ($5.6m, MID)

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Alejandro Romero ($5.6m, MID)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Kodjo Laba ($6.2m) – FWD

Alejandro Romero ($5.6m) – MID

Soufiane Rahimi ($6.0m, FWD)

Togolese international Kodjo Laba ended the 2024/25 campaign as the UAE Pro League Golden Boot winner, with 20 goals.

Scoring at a rate of 1.07 goals per 90, his output merits attention, but at 33, it’s hard to see him disrupting Man City and Juventus’ backlines too much.

Still, 5.5 shots per 90 in 2024/25 is a very decent rate.

Meanwhile, former New York Red Bulls star Alejandro Romero, nicknamed Kaku, has complemented Kodjo well since his arrival in 2023.

The creator behind strikers Kodjo and Soufiane Rahimi, who scored 11 goals in the domestic league last season, he’s been pretty prolific himself, with 15 goal contributions in 2024/25.

He also takes a share of free-kicks and corners, offering further routes to points.

Defensively, you’d expect Man City and Juventus to expose them, so backline assets are probably best avoided.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

…



