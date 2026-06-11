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Mexico v South Africa team news: Rangel starts

11 June 2026 250 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After much discussion, copious articles and draft after draft of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 teams, the action finally begins tonight.

Co-hosts Mexico get the 2026 World Cup underway against South Africa in a re-run of the 2010 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

After much debate, Raul Rangel ($4.9m) gets the nod over Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m) between the posts for Mexico. The former is owned by 4.9% of managers at the time of writing, so he is right on the cusp of passing the Scouting Bonus threshold.

Further forward, a familiar face to Fantasy Premier League managers, Raul Jimenez ($7.0m), leads the line. 

The 17-year-old prodigy, Gilberto Mora ($4.5m), the youngest player at the World Cup, is on the bench.

As for South Africa, Burnley’s Lyle Foster ($5.4m) spearheads the attack.

While Rangel is flirting with the 5% ownership mark, no other player on show tonight is above that figure.

LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Rangel, Montes, Vasquez, Reyes, Gallardo, Lira, Fidalgo, Alvarado, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Quinones.

Subs: Acevedo, Ochoa, Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez, Romo, Pineda, Vargas, Mora, Chavez, Vega, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Huerta, Martinez.

South Africa XI: Williams, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mudau, Okon, Mokoena, Sithole, Adams, Foster, Rayners.

Subs: Chaine, Goss, Matuludi, Ndamane, Kabini, Makhanya, Sebelebele, Cross, Mbatha, Appolis, Moremi, Mofokeng, Zwane, Maseko, Makgopa.

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CONTENT

GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama

Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price

Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers

How to play World Cup 2026 Fantasy | What is ‘Scouting Bonus’? | How to order your starters + subs | Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man? | 150 of the best, worst and funniest team names

Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar

250 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Coufal(C) score will be checked in the morning

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  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Nice to watch a World Cup where matches are during day for my time zone!

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Night games are best for boozing.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Kidney says - hello Liver, are you okay down there?

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Same here!

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  3. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    In the UK for round 1 games.
    Does day 1 matches include Korea v Czechia.
    Does day 2 start with Canada and finish with USA matches.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      There are no days. Every game you can change captains.

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    2. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes.

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  4. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Interesting that I can already see my ML rival has transferred out his Gutierrez captain.
    The points have updated accordingly and I can an also see he’s now captaining Raphinha.

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  5. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Montes captainers you can remove him from captaincy if you want fyi.

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    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      That’s amazing. I assume you can also sub him out from the team as well?

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      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        I am not sure on that tbh, but he's on 7 points so might want to wait to see if it's necessary.

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  6. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Ticket price for the game today was pretty high… avg price was 1000+ but still the stadium seemed full… what does this mean for rest of the other games…

    Are the prices coming down or you have to pay 1000+?

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    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I mean that was Mexico and they are a footballing country.

      Guess it's wait and see for the States.

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    2. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      In the words of Yazz & the plastic population (1988 tune)... The only way is Up, Baby...

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