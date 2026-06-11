Mexico v South Africa team news: Rangel starts

After much discussion, copious articles and draft after draft of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 teams, the action finally begins tonight.

Co-hosts Mexico get the 2026 World Cup underway against South Africa in a re-run of the 2010 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

After much debate, Raul Rangel ($4.9m) gets the nod over Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m) between the posts for Mexico. The former is owned by 4.9% of managers at the time of writing, so he is right on the cusp of passing the Scouting Bonus threshold.

Further forward, a familiar face to Fantasy Premier League managers, Raul Jimenez ($7.0m), leads the line.

The 17-year-old prodigy, Gilberto Mora ($4.5m), the youngest player at the World Cup, is on the bench.

As for South Africa, Burnley’s Lyle Foster ($5.4m) spearheads the attack.

While Rangel is flirting with the 5% ownership mark, no other player on show tonight is above that figure.

LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Rangel, Montes, Vasquez, Reyes, Gallardo, Lira, Fidalgo, Alvarado, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Quinones.

Subs: Acevedo, Ochoa, Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez, Romo, Pineda, Vargas, Mora, Chavez, Vega, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Huerta, Martinez.

South Africa XI: Williams, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mudau, Okon, Mokoena, Sithole, Adams, Foster, Rayners.

Subs: Chaine, Goss, Matuludi, Ndamane, Kabini, Makhanya, Sebelebele, Cross, Mbatha, Appolis, Moremi, Mofokeng, Zwane, Maseko, Makgopa.