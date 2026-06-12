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Korea Republic v Czechia team news: Son starts

12 June 2026 0 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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Looking to follow co-hosts Mexico in getting their FIFA 2026 World Cup campaign off to a winning start are Korea Republic and Czechia.

The first of several matches in this tournament for the night owls and dead zone denizens with kick-off at yawn-tastic 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

One of FPL’s greatest-ever players, Son Heung-min ($7.4m) makes his 11th World Cup appearance for Korea Republic. Renowned in FPL for his xG-busting ability, the former Spurs talisman bagged a team-leading 10 goals in qualification as well as supplying four assists.

At the back, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae ($5.0m) carries the hopes of nearly 50,000 managers. He’ll be looking to add to his four clean sheets in his last six international outings.

Meanwhile Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m), found in only 0.1 per cent of Fantasy squads and looking to earn his 80th cap for his country, starts on the bench.

Club team-mate Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m) lines up for the opposition while another name familiar to FPL managers, Tomas Soucek ($5.6m), joins him in midfield.

Most of the Fantasy attention will be on former West Ham United full-back Vladimir Coufal, however, who at $3.6m is among the cheapest starting defenders in the game.

LINE-UPS

Korea Republic XI: Kim Seung-Gyu, Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Lee Tae-Seok, Lee Kang-In, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min.

Subs: Bae Jun-Ho, J. Castrop, Cho Wi-Je, Cho Gue-Sung, Eom Ji-Sung, Hwang Hee-Chan, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Kim Jin-Gyu, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Tae-Hyeon, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Oh Hyeon-Gyu, Park Jin-Seob, Song Bum-Keun, Yang Hyun-Jun

Czechia XI: Kovár, Chaloupek, Hranác, Krejcí, Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny, Sulc, Provod, Schick.

Subs: Chorý, Chytil, Darida, Douděra, Hložek, Holeš, Horníček, Jurásek, Kuchta, Sadílek, Sochůrek, Staněk, Višinský, Zima, Červ

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CONTENT

GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama

Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price

Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers

How to play World Cup 2026 Fantasy | What is ‘Scouting Bonus’? | How to order your starters + subs | Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man? | 150 of the best, worst and funniest team names

Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

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