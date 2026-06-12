Korea Republic v Czechia team news: Son starts

Looking to follow co-hosts Mexico in getting their FIFA 2026 World Cup campaign off to a winning start are Korea Republic and Czechia.

The first of several matches in this tournament for the night owls and dead zone denizens with kick-off at yawn-tastic 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

One of FPL’s greatest-ever players, Son Heung-min ($7.4m) makes his 11th World Cup appearance for Korea Republic. Renowned in FPL for his xG-busting ability, the former Spurs talisman bagged a team-leading 10 goals in qualification as well as supplying four assists.

At the back, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae ($5.0m) carries the hopes of nearly 50,000 managers. He’ll be looking to add to his four clean sheets in his last six international outings.

Meanwhile Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m), found in only 0.1 per cent of Fantasy squads and looking to earn his 80th cap for his country, starts on the bench.

Club team-mate Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m) lines up for the opposition while another name familiar to FPL managers, Tomas Soucek ($5.6m), joins him in midfield.

Most of the Fantasy attention will be on former West Ham United full-back Vladimir Coufal, however, who at $3.6m is among the cheapest starting defenders in the game.

LINE-UPS

Korea Republic XI: Kim Seung-Gyu, Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Lee Tae-Seok, Lee Kang-In, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min.

Subs: Bae Jun-Ho, J. Castrop, Cho Wi-Je, Cho Gue-Sung, Eom Ji-Sung, Hwang Hee-Chan, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Kim Jin-Gyu, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Tae-Hyeon, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Oh Hyeon-Gyu, Park Jin-Seob, Song Bum-Keun, Yang Hyun-Jun

Czechia XI: Kovár, Chaloupek, Hranác, Krejcí, Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny, Sulc, Provod, Schick.

Subs: Chorý, Chytil, Darida, Douděra, Hložek, Holeš, Horníček, Jurásek, Kuchta, Sadílek, Sochůrek, Staněk, Višinský, Zima, Červ