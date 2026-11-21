If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 11.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 11 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 21 November.

FPL GAMEWEEK 11 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet (below left) and goal-scoring potential (below right):

As well as the likelihood of a player securing an attacking return and DefCon success:

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XI of these 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 11 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad crew unanimously back individuals such as Alexander Isak (£9.3m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there is an Arsenal triple-up.

John McGinn (£5.5m) is one of our suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

THE BEST SO FAR

Without any doubt whatsoever, the game that everyone’s anticipating this week is FPL.

A peaceful international break has gifted FPL managers some time to reflect on what’s happened so far. The current ‘Team of the Season’ includes a five-man defence, while the list of best value assets is heavy on second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

WHAT TO DO WITH KONSA?

Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) appears in both articles, but the availability of William Saliba (£5.9m) is about to complicate things.

“He’s ready. He’s in good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played actually two games, one behind closed doors and the other one, more official. He did really well.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

In his Q&A, Tom Freeman advises owners on how to handle the anticipated Konsa problem.

MIDFIELD TRANSFERS

Generally, squads are looking very similar to each other, so which highly-owned players are the ones to bravely try going against?

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) is statistically due both a goal and an assist, though his actual output continues to disappoint. Then again, talk of FPL experiencing a midfielder crisis seems exaggerated, when comparing this campaign to previous ones.

Alongside Palmer in the ‘Great and Good’ template is Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m). He, like Pascal Gross (£6.3m), is close to suspension and plays for a busy team with many tight festive turnarounds.

To freshen up midfielders, FPL Milanista suggests the barely-picked Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) and Jack Rudoni (£4.9m). Maybe an Aston Villa option, like Johan Manzambi (£6.2m) or McGinn.

Of course, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) and other nailed-on ’90 minute men’ could be handy for this intense schedule.

TOO LATE FOR BARRY?

Up front, we ask if it’s too late to purchase in-form Thierno Barry (£5.7m). Opponents are about to toughen for Everton, but he’s their only striker throughout Christmas. Barry is way ahead of everyone else for big chances and has the biggest expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.64) from Gameweek 5 onwards.

LOOKING AHEAD

Given time to think, Wildcard users are jumping onto good upcoming fixture runs and may go all-in on Tom Hadley’s five favourite DefCon defenders. Perhaps it’s worth leaning into Manchester United and Crystal Palace, in case Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank cause a new manager bounce.

Meanwhile, we’ve updated the landscape for future Free Hit activations.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 11 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get your armband? Check out the Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 11!