86
Scout Notes June 19

Gosens and Havertz burst onto Fantasy radar ahead of Hungary in Matchday 3

86 Comments
Share

HUNGARY 1-1 FRANCE

  • Goals: Attila Fiola (€4.0m) | Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m)
  • Assists: Roland Sallai (€6.5m)

Saturday’s action threw Group F wide open ahead of Matchday 3, music to the ears of anyone playing a chip for the last round of group-stage matches.

In search of finishing as the top team in this group, France’s disappointing draw with Hungary has put more pressure on Didier Deschamps’ men to get a positive result when they meet Portugal on Wednesday, June 23.

After the defending European champions were torn apart by Germany on Saturday afternoon, French attackers are sure to be high on the watchlist for EURO Fantasy managers, although picking the right one could be a challenge.

Even with two matches under their belt, we are yet to see Les Bleus at their best, Saturday’s draw with Hungary characterised by poor finishing.

Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) may well be at the front of the queue for French investment ahead of Matchday 3 as he was, once again, their most dangerous player.

In the opening exchanges, he was inches from opening the scoring as he nodded a textbook Lucas Digne (€6.0m) cross wide of the mark.

In the 30th minute, Mbappé held up a long ball from Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) very well before teeing up Karim Benzema (€10.0m), who could only slot wide with a scuffed effort.

Shortly after, the PSG forward showed some great footwork to carve an opening for himself but was denied by Péter Gulácsi (€4.5m).

Anyone struggling to fit Mbappé into their Matchday 3 side could do worse than going for his cheaper counterpart Griezmann.

It was the experienced number 10 who scored France’s only goal of the game, taking his overall tally at this competition to seven after netting four times at the 2018 World Cup. His total of 11 goals at major international tournaments is, at the time of writing, behind only Thierry Henry (12), Just Fontaine (13) and Michel Platini (14) in France’s history.

On Saturday, Griezmann forced Gulácsi into a save in the opening exchanges and gobbled up a loose ball in the second half to rescue a point for France.

Perhaps the most unexpected element of this match was how much Hungary were able to make this an even encounter, roared on by a vociferous Budapest crowd.

While they only managed five shots on goal all afternoon, they worked hard in the absence of their talismanic striker and leader Adam Szalai (€6.0m), substituted with a head injury in the 26th minute.

It was left wing-back Attila Fiola (€4.0m) who drifted into the space between France’s centre-back pairing and Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m) to slot home beyond Hugo Lloris (€6.0m).

However, whether Hungary can replicate this performance away from their bustling Budapest crowd when they travel to Germany for Matchday 3 remains to be seen, especially after the events in Munich on Saturday afternoon…

HUNGARY XI (3-5-2): Gulácsi; At Szalai, Orbán, Botka; Fiola, Schäfer (Cseri 76′), Nagy, Kleinheisler (Lovrencsics 84′), Négo; Ad Szalai (Nikolic 26′), Sallai.

FRANCE XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Digne, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard; Rabiot (Dembélé 57′ | Lemar 87′), Kanté, Pogba (Tolisso 76′); Mbappé, Benzema (Giroud 76′), Griezmann.

JUST EAT’S KEY TAKEAWAYS

Tuck into some tournament data in association with Just Eat, partners of UEFA EURO 2020 and your first stop for home delivery meals.

Download the App: App Store | Google Play

You can see from the data above, just how key the lack of clinical edge was for France against Hungary.

Mbappé was this match’s top shooter, with a total of six efforts, five in the box and two big chances but he was one of seven players who could only manage one on target.

France’s team shot accuracy was as low as 26.7%, compared to Hungary’s 60% while their goal conversion rate was just 6.7%.

PORTUGAL 2-4 GERMANY

  • Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m), Diogo Jota (€8.5m) | Kai Havertz (€9.0m), Robin Gosens (€5.0m)
  • Own Goals: Rúben Dias (€6.0m), Raphaël Guerreiro (€6.6m)
  • Assists: Jota, Ronaldo | Gosens x2, Joshua Kimmich x2 (€6.0m)

Germany’s assets burst onto the EURO Fantasy scene with aplomb on Saturday as they tore defending champions Portugal to pieces.

With Hungary’s their Matchday 3 opponent, and a positive result still needed for Joachim Löw’s men, Robin Gosens (€5.0m) and Kai Havertz (€9.0m) are sure to be highly sought-after ahead of the next deadline.

It was left wing-back Gosens who stole the Fantasy show as Germany’s fluid 3-4-2-1 system allowed the Atalanta man to produce memorable performance in an advanced role.

After his early, flying back-post finish was ruled out for an offside in the build-up, the €5.0m defender provided the assist for Rúben Dias‘ (€6.0m) own goal and, in the second half, an almost identical cross was converted by Havertz.

Gosens then grabbed a deserved goal of his own in the 60th minute to cap off a 14-point haul which, of course, could have been even bigger were it not for the early offside call.

Can he deliver a similar performance for a horde of new owners against Hungary? The answer to that question may well depend on how much Germany’s next opponents extend themselves to earn the much-needed points to escape the Group of Death. Thankfully, Löw’s men also need a positive result after losing to France in Matchday 1.

However, it must be said that a key factor in Gosens’ marauding performance was an accordingly poor marking display from Nelson Sémedo (€5.0m).

As for Havertz, his midfield classification could prove a bonus for Fantasy managers given the fluidity of Germany’s line-up.

On paper, the Chelsea man was deployed as one of two attacking midfielders supporting Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) in a centre-forward’s role but in reality, he was the focal point on so many occasions.

Reminiscent of the false-nine role Thomas Tuchel has deployed him in for Chelsea this season, Havertz was the target for many a Gosens cross, very close to getting a touch on what went down as Dias own goal in the first half.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) continues to deliver the points even if his performances have not been consistently world-beating.

Portugal did most of their damage against Germany on the counter-attack, Ronaldo and Diogo Jota (€8.5m) combining for goals from a first-half breakaway and a second-half corner.

Ronaldo now has four attacking returns in two matches but faces his most difficult challenge of the group stages in Matchday 3 when he faces defending world champions France.

PORTUGAL XI (4-1-4-1): Patrício; Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Sémedo; Danilo; Jota (A Silva 83′), Carvalho (F Silva 58′), B Fernandes (Moutinho 64′), B Silva (Sanches 46′); Ronaldo.

GERMANY XI (3-4-2-1): Neuer; Rüdiger, Hummels (Can 63′), Ginter; Gosens (Halstenberg 62′), Kroos, Gündogan (Süle 73′), Kimmich; Havertz (Goretzka 73′), Müller; Gnabry (Sané 87′).

JUST EAT’S KEY TAKEAWAYS

Tuck into some tournament data in association with Just Eat, partners of UEFA EURO 2020 and your first stop for home delivery meals.

Download the App: App Store | Google Play

Across both teams in this match, Havertz was joint-top for touches in the penalty area, his total of eight level with Gnabry who, on paper, was Germany’s centre-forward.

However, Havertz was infinitely more of a goal threat according to the numbers. His total of four shots was three more than Gnabry while three were in the box, two were big chances and two were on target.

Gosens was the game’s leader for efforts on target with a total of three, hence why both players look decent options to face Hungary. They have recorded an expected goals conceded (xGC) total across their first two EURO 2020 matches of 4.49.

SPAIN 1-1 POLAND

  • Goals: Álvaro Morata (€9.0m) | Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m)
  • Assists: Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) | Kamil Jozwiak (€6.0m)
  • Penalties won: Moreno
  • Penalties conceded: Jakub Moder (€6.0m)
  • Penalties missed: Moreno

Popular budget defender Pau Torres (€4.5m) could not follow up his Matchday 1 clean sheet with another as Poland held Spain to a 1-1 draw.

29% of EURO managers own the centre-back ahead of Matchday 3, where La Roja face Slovakia chasing a positive result. 14% of managers are also holding Jordi Alba (€6.0m) going into that encounter, the left-back denied what looked a certain assist against Poland by a poor Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) finish.

Luis Enrique’s men have just two points after their first two matches, the first time since Euro 96 that Spain have failed to win either of their opening two matches in this competition.

With three points from three games a particularly precarious prospect in terms of trying to progress as a third-placed team, Spain are sure to give everything they’ve got against Slovakia, which could jeopardise their defensive stability.

The set-up for that match perhaps warrants consideration for Spain’s attack, even if it was somewhat predictable in the draw with Poland.

Centre-forward Álvaro Morata (€9.0m) netted his nation’s first goal of the tournament on Saturday evening and was faced with a number of opportunities to add to his total.

He might even fancy his chances of taking Spain’s next penalty after Moreno struck the post from 12 yards after drawing a foul in the box from Brighton’s Jakub Moder (€6.0m).

Admittedly, Morata did not fare much better in the aftermath of the failed spot-kick, spooning the rebound when faced with an open net.

Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) could also be an outside contender for Fantasy inclusion, or even the more daring captain picks given Poland’s need for a Matchday 3 result.

They have just one point after their first two matches and will surely need a victory against Sweden to give them passage into the knockout stages.

The Bayern Munich forward was not particularly active for prolonged spells of Saturday’s encounter but could have come away with two goals instead of one.

In the 40th minute, his strike partner Karol Swiderski (€6.0m) beat Unai Simón (€5.0m) from long-range only to see his effort cannon back off the bost.

Lewandowski bore down on the loose ball before Spain’s goalkeeper recovered and smothered the effort.

Poland’s talisman finally got his goal in the second half as he rose higher than Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m) to head home a Kamil Jóźwiak (€6.0m) cross for just his third-ever goal at a major international tournament.

SPAIN XI (4-3-3): Simón; Alba, P Torres, Laporte, Llorente; González, Rodri, Koke (Sarabia 68′); Olmo (F Torres 61′), Morata (Oyarzabal 87′), Moreno (Ruiz 68′).

POLAND XI (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Bednarek (Dawidowicz 85′), Glik, Bereszynski; Puchacz, Moder (Linetty 85′), Klich (Kozlowski 55′), Jozwiak; Zielinski, Swiderski (Frankowski 68′); Lewandowski.

Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS

STRATEGY

Access all EURO 2020 tournament AND qualifier data ONLY with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE WITH JUST EAT: 13RHPLTV09

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JLAEST
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    On WC:
    Safonov Simon
    Dumfries Gosens Bastoni Meunier Torres
    Perisic Havertz KdB Chiesa Yarmolenko
    Belotti Yaremchuk Malen

    Thoughts? Will Dumfries play?

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not 100% sure but with the form he’s been in, you may regret it if he starts and you don’t have him!

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I don’t think Dumfries or Meunier play this week, the rest looks great

      Open Controls
  2. azz007
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Unlike

    Open Controls
  3. cigan
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    LL draft, what do you think?
    Italy/Wales players obv. depending on starting lineups

    Schmeichel Olsen
    Alba Gosens4 Meunier Toloi Rodriguez1
    KDB2 Bale Yarmolenko Gnabry Perisic3
    Belotti Mbappe Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Would rather Hazard/Havertz over Bale.

      Open Controls
  4. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this LL?

    Donnarumma Courtois
    Spinazzola Alba Gosens Maehle Dumfries
    Havertz Gnabry KDB Hazard Gnabry
    Mbappe Kane Braithwaite

    Unsure of the front 3 and Dumfries (just a first draft)

    Open Controls
    1. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      *Yarmolenko, not double Gnab Gnabs, sadly.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Good to see someone else going with a pricier defense. I’ve got Gosens, Spinna, Meunier, Dumfries, PTorres.

      Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC welcome- possibly defence too weak with this midfield. If no Belotti I will probably move to Yaremchuk allowing me to move a 4.5 m defender to Meunier

    Simón Safonov
    Gosens Wijndal Tolói P Torres Maehle
    KDB E Hazard Gnabry Havertz Yarmolenko
    Belotti Moreno Malen

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Strong. Similar to my WC team.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      Like it.
      Heavy in the mid is fun.

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
        24 mins ago

        Moreno & Belotti over yarem ?

        Open Controls
      • FFSbet.com
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Same front 8 just Perisic over Yarmo

        Open Controls
        1. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Just for MD3 (C) option

          Open Controls
          1. FFSbet.com
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            day3*

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes did think about that as presently I have no player in day 3 fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                I have the Croatian keeper and that’s it.
                Feels like I need an attacker. But don’t like the options at all.

                Open Controls
      • Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice team. Is Belotti a decent striker? Tempted to go Embolo over him because I think the Wales game could be tighter than the Turkey match but not sure.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks- yes seems to be decent reading up his stats - scored twice in last 3 games for Italy

          Open Controls
    4. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hey guys, A or B please.

      A) Morata & Forsberg
      B) Moreno & Hazard

      Open Controls
      1. BremerHB
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    5. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      A) Embolo & Chiesa/Berardi
      B) Belotti & Shaqiri

      Open Controls
      1. Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think A pal.

        Open Controls
        1. BremerHB
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          What I’m currently on. Thanks!

          Open Controls
    6. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      the pertinent question of the gameweek seems to be which holland and belgium players are nailed. should we assume it'll be a full 11 man rotation? i have a feeling belgium did exactly that in the previous tournament, no?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        Belgium manager has already said KDB and Hazard start.
        He wants them to get minutes.
        Maybe only a half or 60 - but they start. So that’s nice to know.

        Open Controls
        1. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          very helpful thanks!

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            28 mins ago

            Yeah it’s great. Someone had the full quotes (a Belgian person). There’s more about the rest of the line up too - just can’t remember.

            Open Controls
            1. aflickering
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              looks like he confirmed vermaelen/vertonghen/alderweireld too, and witsel.

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  20 mins ago

                  Meunier ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. aflickering
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    not that i've seen. you'd think he'd play if most of their first team CBs are playing though... but will some of these guys get pulled at HT? ugh i wish i did LL in MD2 now lol

                    Open Controls
        2. Another Hoops
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          I think everyone is expecting KDB and Hazard to start but probably not play the full 90 but yh I'd expect mass rotation from both.

          Open Controls
      2. Reckoner.
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Knocked together this LL, struggling so thoughts and advice much appreciated:

        Yaremchuk | Ronaldo | Mbappe
        Yarmolenko | KDB | Hazard | Chiesa | Havertz
        Rodriguez | Meunier | Gosens | Stones | Dumfries
        Donnaruma | Neuer

        Struggling for a captain on the 3rd day, that's kinda why Stones is there as an option.

        Open Controls
        1. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          keep in mind a draw in the ukraine game suits both parties. that's what's scaring me away from their attacking players atm. i kinda think it may be overthinking it to go that deep on a mid-tier team and we should just go for kane or something tbh.

          i'm dubious about dumfries and meunier starting although i'm open to being convinced. i realise there may not be too many alternatives to meunier after castagne's injury, but still. martinez loves a rotation.

          Open Controls
          1. Reckoner.
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Kinds feel like Meunier & Dumfries are worth the gamble as there's always the bench as backup to sub in. The other 3 defenders should start too so a bit of comfort there.

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          47 mins ago

          Fair enough on Stones. Wish we knew the full backs so you could get an attacking defender but who knows what will happen now.

          Might go with a different keeper to Neuer and get another German attacker. Hard to drop who you got though.

          Open Controls
          1. Reckoner.
            • 9 Years
            41 mins ago

            Yeah I guess Chiesa could be the one to drop out but finding it hard as we're gonna know the Italy lineup. Feel it's too good an opportunity to not have one of their attackers in.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              36 mins ago

              My thoughts exactly. Feels silly to not take advantage.

              Open Controls
              1. aflickering
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                31 mins ago

                devil's advocate: i have a feeling wales are gonna be more up for this game than italy, and a motivated wales is tough especially if you're playing your second string.

                Open Controls
        3. ShackledAce
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Southgate hinting at Grealish start vs Czech rep. Captain consideration on 3rd day?

          Open Controls
          1. aflickering
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            that just makes me feel more confident about kane actually, if anyone can bring him into play it's grealish.

            Open Controls
            1. ShackledAce
              • 3 Years
              35 mins ago

              Either case, drop one UKR and get one ENG?

              Open Controls
          2. Reckoner.
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            I've considered it but who to take out. Could he have a higher upside than the other midfielders I have in? I'm struggling to see it personally.

            Open Controls
      3. Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Wildcard

        Kane Moreno Malen
        Sabitzer Chiesa Grealish Gnabry, KDB
        Rodriguez Wijndal Stones Gosens Torres
        Cakir Hradecky

        Open Controls
      4. ShackledAce
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Any more price changes before MD3?

        Open Controls
      5. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        45 mins ago

        Chiesa a doubt for tomorrow. I know we'll get the line ups but something to consider as we plan our teams

        https://football-italia.net/chiesa-concern-for-italy-v-wales/

        Open Controls
      6. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Does Moreno start against Slovakia?

        Open Controls
      7. ZombieEaten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        LL Draft... Thoughts welcome
        Donna Courtois
        Alba Spinazzola Meunier Gosens Wijndel
        Perisic KDB Chiesa Yarmo Gnabry
        Ronaldo Mbappe Malen

        Open Controls
        1. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          ugh i'm so tempted by guys like malen and wijndal myself but i don't know if i dare. articles suggest it's a big debate in the dutch media with some of the first teamers saying they'd like to play to retain momentum, so it's really hard to gauge the extent of rotation even if a full second string seems most sensible. i'm not 100% sure courtois or meunier play either.

          all good other than that. chiesa's a doubt apparently so obviously keep an eye on the lineups. perisic is an interesting differential.

          Open Controls
          1. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I'm tempted to go for Dumfries. The upside is worth the risk, I think. Will have Alba and Gosens to come in for him.

            Open Controls
        2. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          I have a very similar team... (here's the main differences)
          Hazard KDB Havertz Yarmo Gnabry
          Kane Mbappe Braithwaite

          Kane as a captain 'punt' and I'm not sure about Braitwaite vs Malen but I think Denmark played really well last game, he had a lot of chances and he's more likely to start (maybe)

          Open Controls
      8. Finding Timo
          40 mins ago

          Pick 1.. a) ronaldo b) Mbappe c) hazard ? Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. deyell
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Hazard

            Open Controls
        • marcos11
            38 mins ago

            Best MID/ATT asset for Holland on LL3?

            Open Controls
            1. aflickering
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              could be malen if he starts, but the level of rotation is currently unknown

              Open Controls
          • FPL_WILDCARD
            • 3 Years
            38 mins ago

            On WC for MD3 - how does this look?
            Possible changes?

            Livakovic | Cakir
            Toloi | Maehle | Gosens | Wijndal | P. Torres
            E.Hazard | KDB | Havertz | Perisic | Nego
            Benzema | Muller | Malen

            Open Controls
          • Eightball
              36 mins ago

              Thoughts on this wildcard team:

              Safonov/Simon

              Gosens Spinazolla Dumfries Maehle Torres

              Forsberg Gnabry Perisic Berardi KDB

              Muller Yaremchuk Embolo

              Open Controls
            • Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              How's this WC team?

              Stekelenburg/Simon

              Denayer/Danielson/Gosens/Emerson/Porres

              KDB/Hazard/Forres/Havertz/Berardi

              Belotti/Mahen/Yaremchuk

              Open Controls
              1. Eightball
                  4 mins ago

                  would try and get triple germany personally. Looks a good fixture.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Disco Stu
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Thought that about today's France fixture too

                    Open Controls
              2. Henning
                • 6 Years
                25 mins ago

                16p ahead in ml already used LL.
                Should i use wildcard or make 2-3 Transfers and save it for later?

                Ronaldo Lukaku Depay
                F.Torres Mount Alaba Berardi Carrassco
                Spinazola P.torres Kjear Maehle Denayer
                Donnarumma Bachmann

                Open Controls
                1. fricky_
                    13 mins ago

                    I would go WC

                    Open Controls
                    1. Henning
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Ok. Thanx

                      Open Controls
                  • ShackledAce
                    • 3 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Similar problem, but less italians. In your case I would wait for Italys lineup, and if all start try to get KDB + best other option.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Henning
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Thanx. Maby KDB and some german.

                      Open Controls
                2. iberiaballer
                    21 mins ago

                    Any ideas on how I can make this team better for MD3 using 2 transfers? I used my LL for MD2

                    Çakir - Krul

                    Mæhle - Wijndal - Denayer - P.Torres - Çelik

                    Günfogan-B.Fernandes-Zielinski-Alaba-Kante

                    Lukaku - Kane - Depay

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      WC

                      Open Controls
                      1. iberiaballer
                          just now

                          Thanks for the advice. Using a WC is tempting, but I feel saving it for after the round of 16 is nearly a necessity since half of the teams will be knocked out...& we only get 3 free transfers. You don’t think getting my with 2 transfers with this team is doable? Who do you think won’t start?

                          Open Controls
                      2. fricky_
                          17 mins ago

                          I would use WC

                          Open Controls
                          1. iberiaballer
                              9 mins ago

                              Thanks for the advice. Using a WC is tempting, but I feel saving it for after the round of 16 is nearly a necessity since half of the teams will be knocked out...& we only get 3 free transfers. You don’t think getting my with 2 transfers with this team is doable? Who do you think won’t start?

                              Open Controls
                              1. ShackledAce
                                • 3 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Lukaku/Depay at risk for a rest, but you never know.
                                I would Bernandes -> KDB and Gündogan-> Grealish and roll the dice on the forwards.

                                Open Controls
                                1. iberiaballer
                                    just now

                                    I appreciate the insight! Luckily Depay, Lukaku, & Kane all play early in the Matchday so worse come to worse my finished formation would end up being a
                                    4-5-1 or something after subs. I’m deforest getting KDB in there for Bernandes. I watched the entire Portugal v Germany game today & can’t remember any significant positions or impact that Bruno had

                                    Open Controls
                          2. aflickering
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            i once went from 4th to 1st in my mini-league by wildcarding for the euro 2012 final and picking basically the entire spain team when they beat italy 4-0 haha. not saying i'd necessarily recommend THAT as a strat, but i do think some people here may be underselling the potential value of retaining a chip for the knockouts. results often won't unfold how you expect, and having a wildcard allows you to commit more heavily to certain teams instead of feeling like you constantly have to hedge.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Jòse
                            • 4 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Thoughts on this LL team?
                            Courtois - Sommer
                            Italy FB - Italy FB - Wijndal - Gosens - Alba
                            Hazard - KDB - Havertz - Gnabry - Shaqiri
                            Italy ST - Mbappe - Malen

                            Open Controls
                            1. Richarlidad
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Wow, managed to pick the exact same midfield as you on my wildcard.

                              Open Controls
                          4. MFC86
                            • 5 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Those of you using your WC for MD3 (and already used limitless)

                            What’s your plan for the quarters and beyond?

                            I’m close to pulling the trigger on WC but don’t want to get burnt when the quarters come around especially if we get some upsets in the last 16

                            Open Controls
                            1. iberiaballer
                                6 mins ago

                                I’m in the same boat. I feel like it’s basically a necessity to save your wild card for after the round of 16. The only way that you can get by without using your wild card after the round of 16 is if you successfully put together a team that gets through to the quarterfinals.....
                                I’m trying to figure out how I can get through MD3 with this team by only using 2 free transfers:
                                Çakir - Krul

                                Mæhle - Wijndal - Denayer - P.Torres - Çelik

                                Günfogan-B.Fernandes-Zielinski-Alaba-Kante

                                Lukaku - Kane - Depay

                                Open Controls
                                1. MFC86
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  I think that’s doable, you’ll
                                  Have to get lucky with one or two such as Depay but I’d hold off WC with that team. I think I’ll decide once I see the Italy line up.

                                  Open Controls
                              • Richarlidad
                                • 3 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Unfortunately find myself 33 points behind in my mini league. I feel like I have to risk my wildcard as it's the best chance I have of closing down that gap. I think teams are going to look very similar after the round of 16.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Gudjohnsen
                              • 4 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Havertz or Hazard or Both?

                              Open Controls
                              1. ShackledAce
                                • 3 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Both. But only if you already have KDB.

                                Open Controls
                            3. Richarlidad
                              • 3 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Belotti, Yaremchuk, Malen
                              Hazard, Havertz, Gnabry, De Bruyne, Shaqiri
                              Toloi, Rodriguez, Stones, Danielson, Gosens
                              Safonov, Dyupin

                              Thoughts on this wildcard? Weak spot is the keeper but tempted to just punt on a Russia cleanie.

                              Open Controls
                            4. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Do we reckon Wijndal and Malen both start?

                              Open Controls
                            5. Rondon9
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              How are those MD3 WC's looking?

                              Open Controls
                            6. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Meunier or Stones?

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.