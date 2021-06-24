72
72 Comments
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play up…

  2. Dthinger
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I'm struggling to choose a second keeper. Donnaruma is the obvious first choice, but in case Italy concede, who would be the backup to switch to on a later game day?

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Stekelenburg?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Stekelenburg- best to get someone from other half of draw

        1. Dthinger
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Would Olsson work?

          I'm planning to wildcard for Semis, so not too worried beyond this round.

          1. Swans3aJ4ck
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I keep flipping between him and Simon.

    2. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Stekelenburg

  3. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? WC still to play.

    Stek / Simon
    Spinaz / PTorres / Dumfries / Mæhle / Kimp
    Forsberg / Berardi / KDB / Hojberg / Gini
    CR7 / Benz / Depay

    I’m not massively keen on PTorres but not sure where else to look. Could downgrade Simon to Ward but 0.4 not getting me much. Keep going between Hojberg and Loca.

    Any ideas?

    1. Reckoner.
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Danielson @ 4.7 maybe the player you're looking for

  4. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who is the player that has been in every single one of your Euro last 16 drafts?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Depay

      1. Swans3aJ4ck
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Spinaz

    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wijnaldum

    3. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The Dutch trio of Depay Wijnaldum and Dumfries have never left

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    My team has automatically joined last seasons leagues... Is this normal?

    1. Dthinger
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      yes

  6. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Greenwood/Cavani over Fernandes? Is either more nailed than the other? Cavani's age, or the chance of United signing a winger could hurt eithers game time. Just think they could offer good value.

    1. colby_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Reply fail. See below.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rashford the one I am considering

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      I’m waiting to see what happens with Pogba and how they use Sancho (assuming that gets done).

      Think it might be hard to trust anyone to start other than Bruno and Rashford.

  7. colby_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I like Cavani, but there are less-expensive options I prefer more. For me, Greenwood is a bit too pricey, considering the rotation risk. So, I like Rashford a bit more. If Greenwood gets regular playing time, though, you'll be set!

    1. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm just not sold on Rashford. Last season wasn't great for him was it? His stats are okay, but not as attractive as Cavani or Greenwood... I've convinced myself I need a Man Utd attacking asset. Perhaps it's safer to look elsewhere (likely to be Foden currently)

      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Last season was a good one for Rashford.
        11 goals, 11 assists. 174 points. 5th Highest scoring mid at 9.5.

        That sounds like a good season.

    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rashford had lost his place to Pogba by the end of the campaign at LW.

  8. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Trying to work out if it’s more beneficial with no wildcard left to have a fodder 3rd sub and more money in the staring line up. I think having all the funds spread across 15 players and playing it like the group stages with chips might actually harm you. You don’t want to be wasting any transfers on freeing up funds from your 5.5 midfielder that was never going to get you any points to begin with and is there on the off chance they score better than your premiums the game day before fro example. I might be wrong but this seems the way to go without the wildcard. Would love to be shot down on this though if it helps correct flawed thinking! 😉

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Not crazy at all. I think if there were more midfield premiums i would do this, but there aren’t amazing options there.

      Can easily get 3x premium forwards and a really strong team elsewhere.

      1. Subzero (-4)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thinking as well that you should really be picking good price points as well to allow straight swaps. By the semi finals your defence will likely be 5.5 minimum for slots so may as well invest more now to allow this

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          also smart and a good point.
          going to be super interesting to see how it all shakes out.

  9. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    First draft, done.

    Sanchez
    Shaw Coufal Fofana
    Salah Bruno Mount Grealish ESR
    Bamford DCL
    Foster Toney 4.5 4.0

  10. Joey Barton and Friends
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What happens to the clean sheets in the Euros game if it’s 0-0 after 90 minutes but a team conceded in ET?

    1. Viper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You'll lose CS points in extra time. Points continue as normal and penalties are excluded

    2. the Penman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No clean sheet points. But I think a sub who comes on early and plays 60+ mins into ET would qualify for a clean sheet if they don’t concede.

  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    How do I find out my team ID for the new season?

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      By reaching out to Fudgy

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      View gameweek history
      Its in the url

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      On the website go to Pick Team then click on Gameweek History.
      That page will have it in the web browser text.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thanks, I was all confused since there are no scoring weeks yet where I usually check under “Points” tab

  12. Reckoner.
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    WC still available so this is for 1 Matchday only:

    Stekelenburg | Ward
    Spinazzola | Di Lorenzo | Dumfries | Kimpembe | Danielson
    Insigne | Berardi | Wijnaldum | Grealish | Forsberg
    Ronaldo | Benzema | Depay

    Toying with the idea of Ronaldo > Griezmann for the France striker double up

  13. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    I haven’t watched any of Sweden guys. Is forsebrg a good pick or will he potentially regress?

    1. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Got Sweden in my sweepstake. He shined in being clinical where Isak who should of been the main goal scorer kinda vanished in games.
      Sweden ain't great or pretty in any area really, but they are an absolute solid unit working together, that obviously shows.
      But going back to original point, if anything happens goals wise, it'll go through Isak or Forsbreg.

  14. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Pavard
    B) Alba

    Currently have Kimpembe and Benzema from France. No Spainish players. Right move is Alba maybe ?

    Cheers.

    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      In the same situation as you and I'm going Alba.

  15. Robbie Slater
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Going all in on the big favs. Thoughts?

    Lolris Stek
    Alba Kimpembe Spin Dumfries Maehle
    Gini Insigne Pogba Berardi Sarabia
    Immobile Depay Benzema

    Thanks in advance!

    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sarabia sure to start?
      I personally wouldn't go Pogba. Not a very high ceiling as he's playing deep.

      1. Robbie Slater
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Think Sarabia should start after starring role last time.

        Pogba was the last addition, so I’m not sure on him too.

        Could do:

        Lloris > Simon
        Alba > Bonucci
        Pogba > KdB
        Berardi > Damsgaard

        Thoughts?

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not a bad plan if you've wildcard left. There's a few points to be had amongst the other teams, regardless of whether they qualify for QFs.

      1. Robbie Slater
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No WC left. Hence going hard on the teams most likely to get through

  16. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Donna (Stekelenberg)
    Bonucci, Spinna, Maehle, Dumfries (Kimpembe)
    Berardi (c), Hojbjerg, KDB, Wijnaldum (Forsberg)
    Lukaku, Depay (Benzema)

    Baring no injury news, no changes. Wildcard in QF. Good luck all.

  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Rip it apart, feel like I’ve covered the main picks who could hurt rank if not owned:

    Guaita
    Cancelo | Shaw | Coufal | Lamptey
    Salah (C) | Bruno (VC) | Grealish | Raphinha
    Kane | Pukki

    Foster | Bissouma | Davis | Johnson

    0ITB

    Though it does feel boring playing 4-4-2 lol

    Thanks

    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Having Kane Salah and Bruno does make it pretty rigid.
      (Assuming you want to keep the three big hitters for the starting game weeks)
      You can't get in any of the 7.5/8 million strikers or a premium defender, should they hit the ground running.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        I guess I could always sell one of those premiums to get upgrades elsewhere

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          But would rather start with them at least given ownership

          1. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            I don't think all 3 will have a sizeable ownership come the first day.
            One of them would definitely be under 25%. I personally think it'd be Kane if he doesn't move.
            DCL Watkins Nacho TAA could easily have much more ownership than him.

            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Maybe.

  18. Milkman Bruno
      29 mins ago

      Still have my WC. Rd16 squad below. Opinions welcome.

      Stek, Simon
      Alba, Spinazzola, Dumfries, Maehle, Torres
      Insigne, Wijnaldum, Berardi, Yarmolenko, Forseberg
      Benzema, Immobile, Depay

      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Triple up on Spain's defence looks the only concern.

      2. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Coming from a Croat, we may lose, but it certainly wont be without at least one goal scored, so triple spain def is a bit too risky. I wouldnt even go more than one

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      How does this last 16 team look? Gone with 4 Dutch and 3 Italian with rest spread around teams I think best chance of getting to QF

      Donnarumma
      Spinazzola Dumfries Maehle
      KDB Wijnaldum Berardi Damsgaard
      Ronaldo Benzema Depay

      Stekelenburg Forsberg Gosens PTorres

    • Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Harrison under Mancity on the transfer page is really an interesting one. He has the most points scored over the season and is priced the least.
      That's what the bald fraud does by rotation.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cancelo is the man this season!

    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      When is best to play the Limitless chip?

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        MD3

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or the final.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ok thanks

    • Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alot of love for damsgaard.... no one feel like Bale could deliver under the radar?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have Bale

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He could. Bit expensive for a player in inconsistent form when Perisic and Wijnaldum cost less.

    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who should start in def besides Bonucci and Spinazzola?

      1. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Italy def*

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      First Euros FF draft.

      Donnarumma Stekelenburg
      Spinazzola Alba Kimpembe Maehle Maguire
      Insigne Wijnaldum Hojbjerg Grealish Forsberg
      Ronaldo Benzema Schick

      I have WC for QFs so it's basically a FH.

    • King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A or B?

      A. Pogba + Forsberg
      B. KDB + Sarabia

    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I dont know if this is a bit differential team but...oh well:

      Stek/Olsen
      Bonucci, Spina, Maehle, Dumfries, Gosens
      Berardi, Wijnaldum, Perisic, Grealish, Forsberg
      Ronaldo, Benzema, Depay

      Also have WC

