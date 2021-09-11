1719
Tips September 11

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 4: Tips, captaincy, best players and team news

Our comprehensive guide to Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has all you need to know ahead of the Saturday morning deadline.

On top of the usual Scout Picks, differentials, injury news, captaincy discussion, predicted line-ups, fixture analysis, team reveals, Members articles and videos, we’ve got plenty of content for those FPL managers who are playing a Wildcard.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?

FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks features Chelsea triple-up and Bruno over Ronaldo
Low-owned FPL pick Aubameyang can exploit Norwich in Gameweek 4
The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 4

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 4?

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 4

Which FPL players are on international duty and who will miss Gameweek 4?
What the transfer deadline day deals mean for FPL

WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS FOR A GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD?

How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad
The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard

BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 4 AND BEYOND

Who has the best FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM REVEALS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 4 preview and latest team plans
Cristiano Ronaldo and the best time to play the first Wildcard in FPL
Meet the Manager: Seven-time top 10k finisher reveals his Gameweek 4 Wildcard
How I plan to approach FPL Gameweek 4 and thoughts on the best time to Wildcard

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 4 AND BEYOND

Five tips for FPL managers on a Gameweek 4 Wildcard
What are the best premium player ownership strategies in FPL?
Two or three premium players – and time to sell Ings? The burning FPL Gameweek 4 questions
What does Nikola Vlasic’s move to West Ham mean for Said Benrahma in FPL?
Who are the best Wolves attackers in FPL ahead of the Gameweek 4 fixture swing?
Who are the best Wolves defenders in FPL for the Gameweek 4 fixture swing?
What can FPL managers expect from new Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard?
Zouma’s West Ham move could boost Cresswell’s FPL appeal
What can we expect from new Spurs defender Emerson Royal in FPL?

GAMEWEEK 4 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Select one

    1. Told you he is 36
    2. FO Ole
    3. Highest Rank gain of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Should be 3 for me, as my start has been lukewarm.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    5. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Clear 1 (this week)

      Open Controls
    6. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I hope its 3 (he is my captain)

      Open Controls
  2. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I bottled the Ronaldo captaincy. Put it on Salah last minute. This game week could go really really bad.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      At least you have Ronaldo

      That's some cover

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Better prepare yourself, Ronaldo about to go in dry

      Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Same here- waiting for the punishment

      Open Controls
  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    A Pendu benching is all I need.

    Open Controls
  4. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Can anyone link myself to the guy with an exceplent rank history but goes big at the back? Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Lay off the onion juice Ser Davis!

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        **hiccups**

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      are you asking for a link to some dodgy type of pornography ? 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I am gutted right now.

    I missed the deadline and therefore have no CR7. I’m a United fan and it’s CR7 homecoming... it’s gotten to the point where I literally won’t enjoy the match today as much as I should because of FPL.

    I think I need a break from this game.

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      What if he doesn't start?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        He will start. Cavani not in the squad

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sounds like you already had one 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yeah the IB was too long!

        Open Controls
      2. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Brutal

        Open Controls
      3. Konstaapeli
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        That's just mean 😆

        Open Controls
    3. MightyGar
      2 hours ago

      If he goes big today you can give it both barrels to your City supporting mates, then get him in your team ahead of the price rise. Enjoy the party!

      Open Controls
  6. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Last minute WC change

    Just did Torres and Gray ----> Raph and Sarr

    Thinking that I am definitely going to want Raph asap anyway and Pep roulette will effect Torres.

    All good?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hope you didn't literally *just* do it now as you'd have missed the deadline

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Torres will punish you just like how he punished Mark

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Good call.

      Open Controls
  7. 4Rsenal_1886
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Happy I own Ronaldo, but Lukaku(c) is where it’s at

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Do you also have Salah and TAA?

      Open Controls
  8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Played WC. Thinking about my team as the game is updating. Already hate what I have done. Will be a long season!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You’ll be fine Loon.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Hope so sir. Thanks a lot!

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Time to rage quit and delete team ?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Fudgy!!! Haven't seen him in a long time. Hahaha!

        Open Controls
  9. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Please post a new article
    I have problem with loading the page with all those pictures and posts
    The page goes up and down all the time

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      On mobile unusable, they always do things like this at least the photos don’t need to load up!

      Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Here you go......
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/11/1k-in-prizes-in-our-free-to-play-fanteam-tournament-starts-from-gameweek-4-and-deadline-still-open/

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      There is one

      Open Controls
    4. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      wow
      wish I wished something else

      Open Controls
  10. Pedersen
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I am up for a Bruno haul today. Also nice new update page fpl have going

    Open Controls
  11. Salah and Vinagre Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Can't bring myself to WC for a 36-year-old. He's almost old enough for a free transfer into the Rolling Stones. And Leeds is shipping goals....

    Open Controls
  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/11/1k-in-prizes-in-our-free-to-play-fanteam-tournament-starts-from-gameweek-4-and-deadline-still-open/

    Open Controls
  13. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Here I am, supporting Liverpool for 40 years, praying ManU destroys Newcastle. Shaw, Greenwood and Ronaldo(C).

    Open Controls

