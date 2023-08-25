493
Tips August 25

FPL Gameweek 3 guide: Scout Picks, team news, captaincy + more

493 Comments
Share

All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is available on this page to help with your last-minute transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Friday 25 August at 18:30 BST.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO BUY FOR GAMEWEEK 3?

FPL pre-season: Nkunku injury latest as Pochettino reveals Gameweek 1 plans 1

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION + TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

Who has the best – and worst – fixtures in FPL?

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 3?

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

NEW TRANSFERS

FPL transfer round-up 9

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL notes: No clean sheet for sub Gabriel, Odegaard scores penalty 2

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

493 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Where's the remix?

    Open Controls
  2. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Pants down!

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yes sir

      Open Controls
  3. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Don't forget to switch off Turner for Onana

    Open Controls
  4. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    -4 from 0...any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Grrrreat

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Average

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Same. Back to back -4s to start the season. Wonderful.

      Open Controls
  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    started Gabriel over Pedro at last moment, feel sorry for owners

    Open Controls
    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Don't be so down. They could both blank.

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        at least one of them will outscore Mbeumo this week

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Started Gabriel as well, 1 pointer incoming.

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Pedro masterclass incoming...

        Open Controls
    3. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      started both and bench mbeumo
      Gotta live a little

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        fair play, solid Penalty Miss FC train

        Open Controls
  6. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    When do we get our 2nd wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Oh, its GW 20

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Boxing Day i think

      Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Ended up moving Disasi from 2nd sub into my XI with Pedro moving to join Awoniyi on the bench. Now have Chilwell, Disasi and Gusto all bringing home clean sheets tonight. Nice

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Defence and bench will be heaving with points.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Don't mind it

        Open Controls
    2. Mario Balofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      No clean sheets tonight, my fellow brother, I'm afraid.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Oh it's a shame a brother wouldn't share this intell before the deadline. Typical sibling rivalry 🙄

        Open Controls
      2. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Luton will score for sure

        Open Controls
    3. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      stonks

      Open Controls
  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Gallagher playing as number 10

    Urgh, Jackson fail

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      yeah they need an upgrade in that department

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        They have un upgrade in that department, but he(Nkunku) blew out his knee

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          lol i'd forgotten about him already

          Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Might miss control to Jackson by accident. Can see him shooting himself rather than looking to set up Jackson.

      Open Controls
  9. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Funny how two low price forwards are the biggest decisions this week. I predict Jackson to be the big flop of the week.

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      i don't own him put think he'll score

      Open Controls
  10. Bolasie Come Home
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Good luck everyone, may all your transfers be promising, and the captaincy gods be upon you. Here's to plentiful points, cautions clean sheets and no mediocrity in the midfield .

    Open Controls
  11. threeputt
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    ok now it's a bit quieter......is Baldock a likely starter when he's back, he's only down as a slight knock ?.

    Open Controls
    1. Bolasie Come Home
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes i would hope so, in the team news with Neale and Joe it was mentioned he was back in training.

      Open Controls
  12. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Absolute scenes if Gabriel and Maddy Haul.

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Got big hopes for Gabriel. Bullet header, clean sheet, 3 bonus

      Open Controls
      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        we deserve it

        Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Gw3 potential turning points:

    - Eze to outscore Mbeumo on their turf

    - Pedro to start and score twice

    - Jackson to go big or go home

    - Foden blank, Alvarez brace

    - Near misses, Isak to haul ... couldn't get to him this week without hits.

    - Sting in the tail, Gabriel cameo or starts, clean sheet, goal and bonus points?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A nice Alvarez trap would be quite nice with people looking to offload Pedro after his brace and red card

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Got Isak, benched Pedro. Let's see...

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeah, lots of swings

      (I pray for the EZe one lol -both on pens)

      Benched Pedro (Got in Isak for Archer)

      Got Foden in for Salah for funds (will buy Diaz/Jota next week.) 🙂

      Stayed away from the potential Jackson haul

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Add Salah haul to that too to punich sellers!:)

        Open Controls
        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          That would really blow. Especially if Son blanks.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I'll take the Salah points.

          He could be fired up again this weekend.

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        The Eze one hurts me most, went to Mbeumo from him but you're most vulnerable after the transfer.

        Gw1-2 Foden to Diaby!

        Isak is who I want to get on next week.

        Open Controls
    4. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      1. Would suck
      2. Meh
      3. Meh
      4. Might actually not be too bad (own both)
      5. Eh
      6. As long as Saliba doesn’t get a yellow or is subbed on 59, sure, why not.

      Open Controls
  14. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Jackson injury in the warm up

    would be comedy gold.

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I never understand people hoping for the suffering of others

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Even Shooter McGinn's suffering?

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Correct. Why would I hope for that?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            If you're a Jackson owner :mrgreen:

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Ask Jesus about it.

        Open Controls
      3. villa_til_i_die
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I said the same thing last week and got slaughtered for saying it by someone!

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I do think social media amplifies the good and the bad. A shame really.

          Open Controls
  15. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Weird question, but who do you think will get any/more minutes in the League Cup 2nd round during the week? Had a really good start in The Sun game and want to pick up some players that will get 2 fixtures this week (PL + League Cup)

    A - Jackson
    B - Sterling
    C - Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      They'll often play some of the under 23s against League 1 or 2 teams to start with.

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I can't see any of them starting
      Chelsea have a huge squad & can do a lot of rotation
      Mbeumo so important to Brentford so unlikely to start but may be on the bench
      Also he is the most in form of the 3

      Open Controls
  16. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Last chance saloon for Salah and Rashford this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Salah has done more than Rashford so far.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Enough to justify his price lol

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Rash was dead to me after last week. Not even been close.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Hattrick incoming

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Most likely

          Open Controls
    3. threeputt
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      wonder why it's a saloon, not exactly a luxury situation ?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Are saloons luxurious?

        Open Controls
    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Newcastle away ?
      Tough game to make a decision on Salah

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        It's the perfect game, if he returns in that fixture too he's a keep

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I was going to post that !
          But you can't make a decision to sell based on Newcastle away

          Open Controls
      2. threeputt
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        maybe it's just my age lol, saloons were seen as luxury car when I were a boy !

        Open Controls
  17. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Sold Salah to Foden and Archer to Isak.

    Feels good to have some funds.

    Couldn't do that by selling Rash to Foden with Pedro?Maddison being uncertain

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.