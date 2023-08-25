FPL Gameweek 3 guide: Scout Picks, team news, captaincy + more

All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is available on this page to help with your last-minute transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Friday 25 August at 18:30 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO BUY FOR GAMEWEEK 3?
- FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up includes Foden
- The Watchlist: Foden + Dias rise ahead of Gameweek 3
- The Scout Squad: Our panel debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 3
- FPL Gameweek 3 differentials: Sterling, Gusto + Danjuma
- Who were the cheapest starting players in FPL Gameweek 2?
GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates
- Which players took penalties and set pieces in FPL Gameweek 2?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team Surgery: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 3 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION + TEAM REVEALS
- Ex-champion Simon March: Should we give up on ‘differential’ FPL captains?
- Five-time top 10k finisher Tom Freeman: Awoniyi, Chelsea’s fixture swing + Joao Pedro
- FPL General on keeping Pedro + a Gameweek 3 mini-Wildcard
- Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 3 tips: Foden, Gabriel replacements + Jackson v Alvarez
- Zophar’s Q&A: Keep or sell Watkins, Gabriel replacements
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 3 onwards?
- Who has the worst fixtures from FPL Gameweek 3 onwards?
- Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of 2023/24
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 3?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
NEW TRANSFERS
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 2
- Scout Notes: Turner disappoints + why Baldock missed out
- Scout Notes: Alexander-Arnold injury, Salah pen miss, £4.5m forward scores
- Scout Notes: Maddison injury scare, Bruno’s points-dodging
- Scout Notes: Watkins off pens + Chilwell subbed on 60′
- Scout Notes: Foden’s creativity + clinical Wissa
- Scout Notes: March’s goal target + why Pedro was benched
- Scout Notes: Arteta explains Gabriel benching + Odegaard on pens
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
