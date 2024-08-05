63
63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Tried to build a draft that gives me the flexibility to make moves without having to take hits to fit in the most expensive premiums, would love some thoughts on this one:

    Pope (Fabianski)
    TAA Gvardiol Robinson (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah Eze Johnson Hudson-Odoi (Winks)
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    This structure would make it easy to downgrade TAA, Salah, and Haaland if they aren’t performing/when Saka/Palmer/Foden get going without having to tear apart my team to fit them in if they make the most of their amazing fixtures to start. Elsewhere in the team it’s about finding value, and I like the value from Robinson/Hudson-Odoi/Eze/Muniz. The 6.5 mid spot is such a good value this year, seeing Johnson as a placeholder for GW1 that can later be swapped for Nkunku/Bailey/Kudus depending on form/fixtures.

    Am I obsessing over avoiding multiple transfers/hits? I feel like with the new model of saving transfers, some broader planning to avoid having to rip apart the team is important.

    Open Controls
    1. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Can’t fault your logic.
      Mid a bit weak for my liking but definitely a good looking team

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        That’s what bothers me as well. The midfield just feels very light. And I know that the splurging on Salah and Haaland is causing that, but it’s also the splurging on Trent with all the amazing cheap defender options. Liverpool just have such a fantastic run of fixtures and Geertruida was a menace at RB under Slot, makes me feel like Trent could end up performing really well this season. Lots of Liverpool fans like how solid they’ve been defensively in preseason as well under Slot.

        Could open up a ton of budget by downgrading him but I’m really bullish on him and Liverpool alike

        Open Controls
    2. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      A balanced structure like this is a great way to start.

      When we have the least amount of information easy sideways transfers helps to maximize our early FT.

      That said, you're backline could be more balance( eg. 6mil 5.5mil, 5mil etc...).

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Appreciate it! I usually start with much less balanced structures and end up having to rip everything apart, trying something different this time!

        Totally hear you on the back line. The only 5.0/5.5s that I’m looking at right now are Munoz and Porro, and with both I’m not confident enough that their teams are strong enough defensively to pay the premium vs all the value buys at the 4.5 price point. I really wanted to fit in Porro for his first two fixtures but the Tottenham fixtures get very rough after that

        Open Controls
        1. OShaughnessy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Another thing to consider is how you feel about risk.

          Taking on more risk could help with a better start.

          Example - Maybe targeting easier fixtures like:

          Doubling up on Everton at the back.

          And, getting Triple 'Pool attackers despite not knowing who's going you start.

          I feel a lot of FPL talk is centered around protecting downside vs. focusing on higher variance/upside plans.

          Open Controls
          1. ★Kuntheman★
            • 8 Years
            just now

            It’s so interesting that you say that because I’ve been flirting with the idea of double Newcastle defense and Salah+Jota in so many drafts. Even had Wood+Hudson-Odoi in a ton of drafts too. This is by far the most balanced draft I’ve made but the other ones have so much upside if they pay off.

            It’s tough. The beauty of finding upside with value is that it has to be unpredictable upside, otherwise it’s already baked into the cost you’re paying. I feel like this draft is very much paying for what you get across the board, versus taking a gamble on Liverpool smacking Ipswich or Newcastle and Forest making a run with their fixtures

            Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Nottingham Forest

    Nuno asked if he knows No 1 keeper after Sels started v Villarreal: "Yes. There are two weeks to go. Carlos [Miguel], Matt Turner are working well. They are decisions we have to make. Nobody is guaranteed a place in the squad"

    https://x.com/1fplnews/status/1820476122234253333?t=AWrEMm-Es96BRzfKuVCD_w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I really hope we get some clarity on that one and Chelsea’s situation before deadline. I’ve got Pope for now to avoid the headache but I’d like to save the 0.5

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        The problem is even if we know who will start the season for Forest and Chelsea that doesn't mean they can't get dropped after a couple games.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Bit confusing. He says he knows who the number 1 keeper is but then goes on to say there are decisions to be made and that nobody is guaranteed a place?

      Open Controls
  3. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Best two mids at max 5.5m ? Currently on Kamada and Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I’m so bullish on Hudson-Odoi. He’s lighting up preseason and his form at the end of the season was phenomenal

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      ESR, CHO, TLA 😉

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Hudson Odoi and Semenyo.

      Open Controls
    4. Ninja Škrtel
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Amad and Hudson Odoi

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      iwobi, diaz

      Open Controls
    6. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      I'm down to 2 of CHO, ESR and BBD

      Open Controls
  4. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Jebbison should be credited with the assist for Bournemoth's goal.

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      4.5 fwd bandwagon incoming

      Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Feeling quite settled on this. I like that it leans on proven players that have had a full pre-season (Salah, Haaland, Son, Isak).

    Sels 4.0
    Gvardiol Munoz Robinson Barco Johnson
    Salah Son Winks XX XX
    Haaland Isak XX

    3 key spots to decide on. 6.5m mid, 6.0m fwd, 5.0m mid.

    Amad, Bobb, Rogers for the 5.0m spot.
    Bailey, Nkunku, Johnson leading for that 6.5m spot.
    Muniz, Wood, Armstrong for the 6.0m spot.

    I'm likely to change my mind quite a bit depending on pre-season showings.

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Nearly identical to mine, except I have Porro over Munoz

      Open Controls
    2. FISSH
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Rogers, Nkunku, Wood for me

      Open Controls
    3. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      > Bailey, Nkunku, Johnson leading for that 6.5m spot.

      IMO - We can't be right or wrong picking between these 3. Play rock paper scissors & pray you get lucky with a fast start. (Fwiw I've got Johnson.)

      > Muniz, Wood, Armstrong for the 6.0m spot.

      Feel strongly about Wood.
      Best schedule.
      Great xGI/Min 2nd half last year.

      That said, Wood's fitness is a concern so, Muniz isn't a bad choice at all.

      Finally, have you looked a Pedro to see if an extra 0.5mil unlocks a player you're not considering now?

      Open Controls
    4. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assume Sels is a place holder. Not sure it will be worth going there because of the uncertainty.

      Kudus, Nkunku, Kulu the likely 6.5 options in my mind.

      Think Muniz is a better long-term target but Wood is explosive for the 6.0m striker slot.

      Bobb the best but anticipate a move to Rogers early doors. Even then, no guarantee he starts.

      Because you’re needing 0.5m, I’d downgrade Munoz to a NFO defender and get Henderson for Palace.

      Open Controls
  6. FISSH
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best 4.5 mid?

    Open Controls
    1. nicksilver
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Has to be Winks, no? Who else is there who’ll be guaranteed game time

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Winks or the Spurs wonder kid

      Open Controls
  7. FISSH
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A) Haaland, Winks (bench), Gvardiol

    B) Havertz, Palmer, Trent (Rogers goes to bench)

    Open Controls
  8. MagicMessi
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bob and Mcatee i think foden and kdb wont start what yall think ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends on risk appetite. I wouldn’t

      Open Controls
  9. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Current team is:

    Areola, Ward
    Porro, Burn, Faes, Barco, Harwood-Bellis
    Salah, Son, Kudus, Nkunku, Winks
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

    Defence is pretty trash. Could sacrifice Kudus to Rogers and upgrade Burn to Gvardiol/Saliba but feel that's a bit dry (plus soft spot for Kudus who did really well for me last season). Only other option is to get rid of Haaland....?

    Open Controls
  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    The team for today

    4.5
    Porro, Muñoz, Hall
    Salah, Eze, Murphy, Bobb
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    4.0 Nkunku, Robinson, Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      hall will start true? 🙁
      i got him atm too

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Midfield screams early wc

      Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably a step too far, currently. Bobb is good for the first 2 you’d think. Murphy might not even start GW1. Go Minteh or CHO and you’re good. Admittedly, I’d still play Nkunku GW1.

      Open Controls
  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Wow
    chelsea got 6 goalkpeers on fpl site :)) just gks 😀

    Open Controls
  12. Muller Reus Corner
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Please rate my team

    Sels, Fabianski
    Gvardiol, Myko, Robinson, Livramento, Barco
    Salah, Son, Nkunku, Bobb, Winks
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

    Open Controls
  13. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    How is it looking?

    Flekken (Valdi)

    Gvardiol Munoz Porro Mykolenko (HB)

    Salah MGW Eze (Nkunku, Winks)

    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
  14. Rams4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Flekken/Valdimarson

    TTA/ Gvardiol/Andersen (Barco/Harwood)
    Salah/Ødegaard/Hudson-Odoi/Andreas (Winks)
    Haaland/Isak/Muniz

    Too much money spent on defense?
    Perhaps change TTA/Hudson-Odoi for Munoz/Gordon

    Winks is popular, 11% picked now

    Open Controls
    1. Rams4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I ment TAA of course

      Open Controls
  15. MagicMessi
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Feels risky but i like it for now ! just cant decide beyween son and saka/Nkunku/other
    Hendo. Fabianski
    Trent. Burn. 4.5 ? . Barco. Faes
    Salah Son* Minteh Mcatee Rogers
    Haaland Isac. CalvertLewin
    0.0 itb thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Son cann be Nkunku or Odegard/Bruno + Gvardiol in tho

      Open Controls
  16. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Too risky?

    Sels
    Murillo - Livramento - Hall
    Salah - Son - Ødegaard - Elliott - ESR
    Haaland - Isak
    (4m - 4m - 4m - 4.5m) (0m ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not sold on Ode at that price, prefer Gordon and upgrading the defence.

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I’d choose Gordon but he’s a doubt for GW1 imo

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-gordon-due-return-newcastle-29678690

          Gordon is expected back in training this week, so let's see if he plays in this weekend's friendlies

          Open Controls
    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      The definition of risky

      Open Controls
      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sels, Livra, Hall, Elliot, and ESR are all contentious as to whether they’ll start

        Open Controls
  17. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Henderson | Fabianski
    Gvardiol | Gabriel | Maatsen | Faes | Bellis
    Salah | Gordon | Eze | CHO | Winks
    Haaland | Isak | Muniz

    /10?

    Open Controls
  18. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Will Gordon start GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wait and see. I think it’s likely, although Murphy has had a good pre-season and Barnes is injury free, for now…

      Open Controls
  19. bodsc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guehi to Newcastle is great news. No more Burn nailedness concerns.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Makes Pope a better option, too. My preferred GK option to start.

      Open Controls
      1. bodsc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Double up?

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          You’d think it makes Hall a worse option now Burn very much competing with him for the LB spot. Livramento injury prone so unless you back Guehi to start GW1 it’s a wait and see there.

          Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don’t see many cleans with their run

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        2/5 I think. GW4-5 have a clean sheet written all over them, I think.

        Open Controls
      2. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They could get 3 CS in opening 5

        Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Does this lessen Munoz appeal?

      Open Controls
  20. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    any news on gordon? getting a bit worried about him starting gw1 or not

    Open Controls
  21. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    For Fulham / NFO coverage...
    A) Andreas, Wood
    B) CHO, Muniz

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.