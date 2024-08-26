We’ve put together an early draft of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks for Gameweek 3.

As ever, we will finalise our selection much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course, with Scout Squad nominations and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

If you’re new to this feature, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 3 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 3 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

Brighton and Hove Albion have started well under Fabian Hurzeler but you’re still likely to back against them in Gameweek 3, with a daunting trip to Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) is surely the stand-out option in attack: the winger has three attacking returns in two matches and could prosper against the Seagulls’ high defensive line, which was repeatedly picked apart by Manchester United on the counter-attack in Gameweek 2.

Brighton’s attack is good but it feels like Arsenal can keep a clean sheet against almost anyone these days, so defensive representation, be it through David Raya (£5.5m), Gabriel (£6.0m) or William Saliba (£6.0m), also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks.

In west London, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) will fancy their chances of bolstering their goal counts against a Southampton side who allowed six big chances at home to Nottingham Forest.

The jury remains out on the Saints’ attack, too, so Mark Flekken (£4.5m) and set-piece threat Nathan Collins (£4.5m) come into consideration.

A below-par Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) missed two gilt-edged opportunities to score in Aston Villa’s defeat to Arsenal. The chances are at least falling his way, however, and with another week of training, should be sharper coming into this match.

Leon Bailey (£6.5m) and young talent Morgan Rogers (£5.0m) are cheaper alternatives should Watkins’ price tag prove problematic.

The opposition is a key factor here: Leicester City have conceded more shots in the box than anyone else after two Gameweeks. They are also bottom for headed efforts and attempts from set plays conceded, which could help the cases of centre-halves Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Pau Torres (£4.5m).

Above: Leicester City’s shots against map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is another name that comes to mind when we think of ‘must-haves’ in Gameweek 3, for obvious reasons.

IN CONTENTION

Staying with the champions, Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), Rico Lewis (£4.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) and Savinho (£6.5m) ought to be in the conversation for Friday’s selection.

There is less attacking license for Gvardiol when Lewis ‘inverts’, but he’s a secure route into Pep Guardiola’s backline, with Kyle Walker (£5.5m) lurking at right-back.

It’s a fair bet to assume some Chelsea coverage will work their way into the Scout Picks. It’s still early days for Enzo Maresca but they should see spirits lifted after the 6-2 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defence probably remains a no-go for now, but Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Noni Madueke (£6.5m) are key targets in the attacking spots.

Playing centrally, Palmer provided a hat-trick of assists and scored at Molineux on Sunday, with four chances created and five shots.

The prospect of another Madueke start feels realistic, too, after his Gameweek 2 heroics. Could he potentially exploit the space in behind Crystal Palace’s advanced wing-backs at Stamford Bridge?

Given Wolves’ problems at left-back, we’re targeting that flank with Neco Williams (£4.5m), who has already racked up six shots so far this season. Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) is another Nottingham Forest name on the radar further forward.

Above: Wolves’ shots conceded map in 2024/25

The face-off between Manchester United and Liverpool could take many of the usual Scout Picks staples out of the equation, although Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) will surely yet again be pushing hard for inclusion ahead of Gameweek 3.

Leif Davis (£4.5m), Omari Hutchinson (£5.5m), Antonee Robinson (£4.6m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) and Rodrigo Muniz (£6.1m) are all options worthy of consideration for Ipswich Town’s home clash with Fulham.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur feels like a tricky-to-call affair. There are question marks over both backlines, however, so there could be Scout Squad shouts for Alexander Isak (£8.5m), Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m).

THE LONG SHOTS

Everton and Chelsea’s defenders probably belong in this section of our coverage, given their unconvincing displays to date.

Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) are at least cheap, but there are surely better £4.5m candidates to target in Gameweek 3.

If we do decide to back their opponents to score, Antoine Semenyo (£5.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) carry potential.

Finally, it’ll be a tough ask for any of Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), Matheus Cunha (£6.5m) and Jamie Vardy (£5.6m) to force their way past others.

GAMEWEEK 3 BUS TEAM

