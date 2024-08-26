53
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Pedro, Wissa, Cunha.

    In that order?

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dunk Konsa Winks

  2. Coco Umbongo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    No love for Nedeljković (4.0)?

    1. Waynoo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Risky as Konsa could revert to fb

  3. Baberto
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone eyeing Eze at 6.9?

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      As someone with Nkunku still and 0.5m iTB yes he’s at least a consideration. Stats look strong, I don’t understand people selling this early

      1. Baberto
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Exactly my thoughts. I have a playing midfield of salah, jota, Gordon and Brereton with 1.5 itb. Brereton to eze seems like a massive upgrade to me.

    2. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nope, he's a trap. I don't trust palace

  4. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Roll transfer since no obvious replacement? Have 2FT

    Henderson
    Robinson TAA Gabriel (Quansah Barco)
    Jota ESR Eze Gordon (NKunku)
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    1. ICE POLE CALMER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Smart move. I kneejerked to get Nkunku out.

  5. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wildcard A

    Raya 4m
    Robbo Faes Lewis Aina Robinson
    Salah Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers Soucek
    Haaland Pedro Havertz

    WC B

    Raya 4m
    Trent Faes Lewis Aina Robinson
    Salah Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers Saka
    Watkins Pedro Havertz

    Currently on A but really like B with Trent.

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka/Watkins/Trent vs Haaland/Robertson/4.5/5mdf

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just simplify it mate.

      A) Robbo, Soucek and Haaland
      B) Trent, Saka and Watkins

      B

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I just realised that, but still good to get feedback on the full squad!

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah both good teams. Aina nialed? Bargain at 4.4m

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            just now

            It was the only way to get Havertz

    3. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wissa being overlooked a bit? Fixtures are good (bar Man City in gw4), scored last week, seems nailed

    1. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah definitely on my watchlist to replace isak depending on newcastle. Great value at 6.0

  7. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    In my team: solanke, nkunku, zinchenko, anderson, foden. As well as a budget mid and defender.

    STILL hoping to save my transfer this week just to have the joy of 3FTs next week.

    Also to see the "lay of the land" a little more. Saving transfer could be precious at this stage of the season.

    Also Also, I expect foden and solanke

    1. Sharkytect
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      ...to start this week

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Any Solanke update?

        1. Sharkytect
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Oh not as far as I know. It's just that he had a "knock that flared up". Sounds like something that should be OK after a week

  8. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Roll?

    Henderson
    Robinson TAA Gabriel (Quansah Barco)
    Jota ESR Eze Gordon (NKunku)
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    1. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I think so

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    On a wildcard, thoughts on picking Martinez as my keeper but keeping 0.5 to switch to Raya in GW6?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like the Martinez pick

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And stick with him permanently? Quite like the idea of having defensive cover for best defence. Villa fixtures ideal in the next 3-4.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      you would be relying on no raya price rise. dont really see it as being worth a FT to switch GKs after 3 GWs, other things always crop up

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Good points, never considered price change in that instance and GK transfers tend to be lower priority. Thanks

    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I hate it. I'm not a fan of transfers on goalkeepers, Martinez offers basically no upside to justify a 3 week punt and Raya could easily rise in price before GW6

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah Raya in! Cheers

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who would you rather get 1st Palmer or Watkins? Work in the other in a couple of week?

    A) Palmer and Pedro
    B) Watkins and Rogers

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Palmer comfortably.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      palmer

    3. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy A

  11. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    I rage traded Nkunku for Madueke before the Chelsea game ended. Last night I had a dream that near the end of the game Madueke was chasing a ball by the touchline and slipped and ended up doing the splits then rolling around in pain. I thought he tore his groin or hamstring but after a minute he seemed to be indicating it was a cramp and I was relieved.

    I think I'm losing it.

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    how stupid is (H)aaland, 4.5 mid fodder, Iwobi ➡ 4.5 striker fodder, (P)almer, Saka for a -8?

    Game is boring with Haaland, with funds elsewhere limited and all that. Long term I can see it working out, just might sting this GW

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I had a great GW with Haaland, not sure it’s that boring or that you will be more entertained by Saka, Foden, Palmer.

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah fair enough. cheers

  13. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this worth forgoing Trent/Liverpool defense?

    Sels
    Porro | Robinson | Lewis
    Salah | Saka | Palmer | ESR | Rogers
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    0.3ITB

    Of course Lewis could be any defender up to 4.8 if nailedness an issue.

    Thanks

  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which 4.5’s do you prefer to Lewis, Konsa, Mazraoui?

    1. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Konsa, maz, lewis in that order

      1. Up the tics
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry, I misread your post

  15. Up the tics
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA - White - Gvardiol - Porro
    Salah(c) - Palmer - Saka - Rogers
    Isaks - Joao Pedro

    Bench: Andersen - Sangare - Cannon

    Gtg? Transfers made was getting palmer in for foden. Anti-haaland and pro-heavy defence this season

  16. 420king
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    How does Porro & Gordon (meh games) to Konsa & Palmer sound for -4?
    Probably worth it long term?

    1. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Porro. Find another way to get palmer

  17. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    A lot has changed from the template WC2 to WC3...surely this suggests too many people are overreacting

    1. Up the tics
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forget the template

    2. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It certainly seems that way

  18. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one ?

    A) Watkins & Leon Bailey
    B) Joao Pedro & Saka

  19. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have no choice but WC activated.
    Please rate my team..

    Raya
    Poro Konsa Robinson
    Salah Palmer ESR Rogers
    Isak Haaland Joao Pedro

    Bench : Fab Amad Faes THB

  20. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    If I set myself to permacap Haaland for the forseeable future, is it still worth bringing Palmer?

  21. putana
    • 6 Years
    just now

    think they need to give forwards 5 points for goals. A 'midfielder' getting more points for a goal even though all the one's picked in fantasy play up front anyways. Not to mention the cleansheet point

