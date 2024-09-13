63
63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    To get Trent do I sell Porro or Gvardiol?
    I'm wildcarding in gw6.

    a. Porro
    b. Gvardiol

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Over the next 2 gws each has a nice fixtures and a game against Arsenal. Can't decide!

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually, even more similar than that... they each play Brentford and Arsenal at home. So identical fixtures!

        Open Controls
  2. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Lewis Robinson
    Salah Jota Eze Gordon
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Save free transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Eze, Trent or Robbo are the only 3 I would consider bringing in there.
      Gordon or Porro out.

      Open Controls
      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I have cash to do Porro to Robbo, actually

        Open Controls
        1. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          just now

          With Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves up next, I'd make that move.

          Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    TAA haul incoming

    Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best VC option out of these

    A) TAA
    B) Jota
    C) Palmer
    D) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    3. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    4. Sid07
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      palmer

      Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      just now

      TAA

      Open Controls
  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    A. Palmer and 4m defender
    B. Luiz Diaz and Rico Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      B has the bigger upside but is riskier.

      I'd play safe with a.

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Verb / Fab
      Taa konsa Lewis
      Salah Diaz Eze Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Pedro

      Open Controls
    3. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer & 4.0 def

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks chaps

        Open Controls
  6. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    who is vc
    1) watkins
    2) jota
    3) isak
    4) saka

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      isak

      Open Controls
  7. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gone robbo over trent purely for price, but can see trent hauling very soon

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
    2. iFash@FPL
        just now

        Robbo too could easily haul. He’s in fact rated equally or even higher than TAA on some sites.

        Open Controls
    3. PJMC
        17 mins ago

        I have Minteh, Rogers, Salah, Palmer, Diaz in the midfield.

        Worth swapping Eze in for this weekend, and who should I transfer out?

        Open Controls
      • Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        A) Gvardiol to Robertson or
        B) Muniz to Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Save

          Open Controls
          1. Bobkat
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          neither. A if you must

          Open Controls
          1. Bobkat
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        down with these 4 back scout picks, the end is nigh

        Open Controls
      • The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Start Robinson or Mazroui

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
            just now

            I currently have the same dilemma. On Robinson at the moment.

            Open Controls
        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Is Rogers really worthy of being a Scout Pick yet? The lad has barely scored any goals.

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
              12 mins ago

              True! He looks like a group-think candidate.
              Having said that, the Scout Pick is based on a limited budget and Rogers seems to tick all markers of a worthy enabler.

              Open Controls
              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Yeah fair point, he does tick the boxes.

                Open Controls
            • Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Then the same logic applies to Bruno as well...no?

              Open Controls
              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Bruno is awful.

                Open Controls
          2. Catastrophe
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            Advice appreciated - 1FT, 0.1 ITB.

            Raya
            Lewis, Robinson, Nedeljkovic*
            Salah, Sala, Palmer, Rogers, ESR
            Haaland, Pedro

            (Fabianski, VDV*, Faes, Stewart*)

            A) Saka -> Diaz for two weeks (tot/mci vs NFO/BOU)
            B) Raya -> Allison for two weeks (tot/mci vs NFO/BOU)
            C) VDV -> Konsa/Digne
            D) Save FT

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. JIMMY TUGGINS
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Start VVD

              Open Controls
            2. BrandNewLion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              D for me, A could work but there’s bound to be goals in the NLD. VDV passed fit

              Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Best GK on WC? No budget constraints!

            Open Controls
            1. iFash@FPL
                9 mins ago

                Verbruggen. I plan to swap him out for Raya in GW6.

                Open Controls
              • Qaiss
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Raya

                Open Controls
            2. BrandNewLion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              Any Villa fans know who is likely to start RB tomorrow? Emery likely to stick with Bogarde?

              Open Controls
            3. Boss Hogg
              • 14 Years
              13 mins ago

              It's a shame that TAA's career didn't overlap with John Terry as we could have looked forward to the Terry Trent Derby a couple of times every season.

              Sign your name across my heart, I want you to be my baby.

              Ooh yeah.

              Open Controls
            4. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              Who'd you go for for the next 4/5 GWs (i'll need to start them every week):

              A) Minteh
              B) Rogers
              C) Semenyo

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 9 Years
                just now

                C

                Open Controls
            5. Elijah's Wood
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              G2G?

              Pope
              TAA Robertson Lewis
              Salah Palmer ESR Rogers
              Haaland Welbeck JP

              Flappyhandski Robinson Winks Faes

              Open Controls
            6. abaalan
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Muniz to j Pedro?

              Annoying misses price rises

              Open Controls
            7. teddy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              8 mins ago

              I took a hit to get Trent in for Munoz. Come 4.40pm tomorrow will I be:

              A) Perceptive and wise?
              B) Foolish and filled with regret?

              Open Controls
            8. F4L
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              time to get Solanke? got some making up to do to catch Haaland up for the golden boot

              Open Controls
              1. Boss Hogg
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Mark Hughes and Graham Sharp have got more chance of getting the golden boot than Dom Solanke.

                Open Controls
            9. GAMBIT
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Worth a hit to bring in Trent, or do it for free next week?

              Open Controls
              1. teddy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 min ago

                I took the hit. Reckon the chance of him justifying it this GW is pretty good, and certainly over the coming weeks he should pay it back handsomely.

                Open Controls
            10. EL tridente
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Bruno and Saka to Salah and Semenyo/Minteh for free?

              Open Controls
            11. mdm
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Mitoma or Minteh?

              Open Controls
              1. Boss Hogg
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Tricky.
                I'd go with Mitoma.

                Open Controls
            12. Nightf0x
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Sels
              Konsa* konate gabriel (colwil robinson)
              Esr bruno saka jota rogers
              Haland isak (wood)

              Which ?

              A) bruno -4 to mitoma/eze
              B) wood -4 to welbeck/pedro (bench esr)
              C) esr -4 to minteh
              D) g2g

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.