Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins tomorrow – so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

The Scout Picks are mostly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

We also take into consideration other factors, like injury news and potential rotation.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

We’ve opted for Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) as our Aston Villa defensive cover.

Unai Emery’s side may have failed to keep a clean sheet this season but they are riding high in the shut-out odds for Gameweek 4, so always looked likely to be represented in the Scout Picks.

In the end, there was only one goalkeeper who received three or more votes this week: Emi Martinez.

Part of this may have been to do with Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) being a potential doubt – but he now seems to be fit.

The Argentine faces an Everton side that has scored just two goals in the opening three Gameweeks. The Toffees are also in the bottom six for expected goals (xG), so Martinez is a solid option in between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

