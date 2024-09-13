234
234 Comments Post a Comment
  1. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Finalising my WC, thoughts welcome…

    Raya
    Trent Dunk Digne
    Salah Eze Mitoma Semenyo
    Haaland Havertz Pedro

    Fabianski Rogers Robinson Van der berg

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Meh saka mbuemo and palmer missing. Only 1 city

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice team, but I personally don't like Dunk or D-1gne. Brighton fixtures are ok for attackers but not fr defenders after these first two. What about Davis?

      Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Semenyo has 2 good games in the next 8. I'd rather play Rogers and bring Semenyo down to a 4.5.

      Open Controls
  2. grooveymatt65
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi guys, this is my team what do you think? I was debating doing ESR to Minteh or Gvardiol to Robertson for free but dunno

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Porro Konsa
    Salah Saka Rogers ESR
    Haaland Isak Wood
    Bentley Bednarek Johnson Sangare

    1 ft £0.1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get TAA should be prio

      Open Controls
  3. thom830g
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka +saliba -> salah and Robinson?

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No hit? I think yes.

      Open Controls
      1. thom830g
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        No hit!

        Open Controls
  4. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any news regarding Palmer's chance of no starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Asked the same thing earlier. Should be good to go having trained this week.

      Open Controls
  5. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    TAA (C)… stupid idea?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      One thing I learned about this place, is never ask opinions about differential picks like that. Its differential for a reason, no one will recommend it. Down to you and your gut if you think its a good decision.

      Open Controls
      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’ll take that as a no! But wise words. I’m doing it 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’d try it if I didn’t own Haaland, he can match Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Long as you don’t humble brag when he scores 32 pts … you never know.

      Open Controls
  6. Vjm6891
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    2 questions:-

    1) Will Kulusevski start?

    2) Wood (Liv A) or Porro (Ars H)?

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      1 - I think Y
      2 - Porro. Likey conceded, but no Rice or Ode.. maybe an assist in there

      Open Controls
      1. Vjm6891
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. dmwebby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Agree

        Open Controls
  7. boroie
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Just noticed Haaland is flagged for personal reasons… is he actually likely to be left out? Is it likely to be a 90 minute or 0 minute job? Do we still captain him?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd expect yes , 90mins or 0mins

      Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I feel like he's 99% sure to start.

      Open Controls
  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Evening all,

    I’m wondering if TAA is a must this week? Would love some opinions on the below.

    Would you:
    A) roll the transfer
    B) raya & gvardiol > verbruggen & TAA for a -4

    Current team:
    Raya
    Gvardiol / pau / Robinson
    Salah / jota / rogers / ESR
    Watkins / haaland / Isak

    Vladimarsson/ faes / sangare / harwood-bellis

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA is a must from here on out. I’m on TAA Capo..

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Roll as it looks all fine for this week.

      Open Controls
  9. GCM0803
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have Haaland as captain.
    Who for VC?
    Saka
    Jota
    Havertz

    Open Controls
  10. Mini League Fatigue
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    WC feedback pls!

    Raya (Fabi)
    Trent Lewis Robinson (Myko Davis)
    Diaz Palmer Mbeumo Eze (Rogers)
    Haaland Pedro Havertz

    Thanks !

    Open Controls
  11. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Wood or Semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Sem at home to Che is far better than Wood away to Liv

      Open Controls
  12. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Henderson
    Porro – Robinson – Dunk – Colwill
    Salah(c) – Bruno – Jota – Smith Rowe
    Haaland – Isak
    (Wood, Winks, Mykolenko)

    Would you go Wood -> Joao Pedro for FT? To start him over Colwill

    Open Controls
  13. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Ok, different question this time….

    Roger’s or Onana??

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      You're going to incite another riot on here with that question.

      Open Controls
      1. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I’m all for it

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Onana for his save points

      Open Controls
      1. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Very good……

        Open Controls
    3. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I didn't watch either match Onana scored in. Was he just lucky or does he have attacking threat?

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He's a big lad and a set piece magnet. Not so attacking otherwise.

        Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    How has the lowest ceiling out of Rogers, Havertz and Isak in this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rogers by quite some distance

      Open Controls
  15. Henning
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hudson-Odoi to Minteh and play him for -4 or just play Wood against Liverpool.
    Prob using wildcard gw6

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play Wood

      Open Controls
  16. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's the following WC? Any improvements you can think of?

    Henderson
    TAA, Pau, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Rogers
    Haaland, J. Pedro , Wood

    (Fabianski, Semenyo, Greaves, Harwood-Bellis)

    Open Controls
    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Nah, annoyingly solid and I’m kinda jealous

      Not enough to enact the WC just yet though

      Open Controls
  17. LFC
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who would you swap Bailey to (8.4mil in bank)

    A) eze
    B) mbuemo
    C) madueke
    D) mitoma (have Pedro already)
    E) any one else (already have jota and salah so don’t fancy Diaz aswell)

    Open Controls
  18. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gvardiol ➡️Taa for free ?

    Have jota

    Open Controls
    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      No brainer

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea, why not

      Open Controls
  19. dmwebby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    On wildcard ... Should I go for:

    A) Raya Diaz Bowen
    B) Areola Saka Paqueta

    Both drafts will play GK every week until gw12ish. Both drafts have Kai Havertz and 2 other Liverpool if I add Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tempted to bench Havertz for Smith-Rowe

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Touch decision that. I feel like Havertz is the sensible pick. But I do have a feeling that ESR scores this week at home. I do own ESR though and thats me just hoping.

      Open Controls
    2. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  21. Home Late From Age
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have to choose between Jota and Diaz for my FT. Who to pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Diaz

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.