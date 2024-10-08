Harry Maguire (£4.9m) will be out for a “few weeks” after picking up a muscle injury in Sunday’s draw with Aston Villa.

The England international hobbled off just before half-time at Villa Park, failing to return after the interval.

Maguire himself confirmed the extent of the injury on Tuesday.

“Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I’ll come back stronger.” – Harry Maguire

Meanwhile, teammates Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.6m) have pulled out of their national team squads.

It doesn’t sound too serious in either case.

Manchester United say that Garnacho “has been managing an issue over the last week”.

Mazraoui, who came off at half-time in Gameweek 7, will not join up with Morocco “as a precaution”.

DETAILS OF HOW TO VOTE HERE

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE HERE



