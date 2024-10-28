There are 15 Premier League players on the cusp of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 10 – including the in-demand Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, two players are suspended for red card offences in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 10?

No player reached the dreaded five-caution mark at the weekend – but one player saw red.

Ipswich Town’s Harry Clarke (£4.0m) was dismissed for two bookable offences in the seven-goal thriller at Brentford. He’ll now serve a one-match ban.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m), sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 8, also remains out. This will be the second fixture of a three-game suspension.

The West Ham United winger may yet be hit with further punishment. Either way, we won’t see him before the November international break.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 10?

The return of William Saliba (£6.0m) in Gameweek 10 will be a big boost to Arsenal, particularly if Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) is sidelined.

Saliba is available again having served a one-match ban following his Gameweek 8 dismissal.

Joachim Andersen (£4.3m), Jaden Philogene (£5.3m) and Ryan Fraser (£4.8m) also return from single-game suspensions this weekend.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Eight players were booked for the fourth time this season over the weekend. A further seven were already on the precipice but avoided a yellow card in Gameweek 9.

Ait-Nouri, the second-most-bought defender of this week with 120,000 transfers in, is perhaps the most notable name on the above list.

Three others more widely owned than the Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back also appear on the table.

Dan Burn (£4.4m), Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m) are the names in question. Van de Ven has the highest ownership at 11.8%.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 41 other players on three bookings.

Sitting in more than one in two FPL squads, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) is by some distance the most significant name on the list. The England international’s three cautions have all been for offences other than fouls, ie dissent.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£4.5m), Jamie Vardy (£5.7m) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m) also have double-digit ownerships.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



