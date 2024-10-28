197
  1. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Opinions on Luiz Diaz, keep or twist?

    A) Keep

    B) Diaz --- Bowen

    C) Diaz + Porro --- Saka + Air Nouri

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      C

    2. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      C

    3. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      C

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Solanke Havertz

    Matthews Semenyo THB Greaves

    1. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Save

    2. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Similar team and although I want to change it up, I'm saving.

  3. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Son + Gabriel > Salah, Konate this week for -4?

    Other Gabriel replacement in mind is Ait-Nouri

    Regardless of if we get some positive news on Gabriel I’m v tempted to move him on…

    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Already got Palmer?

  4. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Guys 1ft 1.6 it would you roll this ?

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Salah Rogers Mbeumo Johnson
    Haaland Wissa Wood

    Mykolenko Semenyo Greaves

    1. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yep would role, Mykolenko good bench cover if Gabriel injured

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Apparently Ten Haag has gone at United

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Confirmed by United

      https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1850867662055932120?t=gNSVJvu18pJ5mXVFNAo7Eg&s=19

    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wonder who their next manager will be. Interesting to see if they already have someone.

    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Had to happen really. Grateful for the cup final win but unfortunately we haven't built on it at the start of this season. Bring on the next victim.

    4. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      https://www.espn.com.au/football/story/_/id/41528230/manchester-united-sack-erik-ten-hag-amid-poor-run-form

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Would you roll a ft here? Have 2 already but i dont have any particular transfer in plan.

    Sels
    Ait nouri, Faes, Lewis
    Palmer, Johnson, McNeil, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Havertz, Watkins

    Fabianski, Rogers, Gabriel, Greaves
    0.1 itb, 2ft

  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    So long Ten

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      And thanks for your time Ten we will miss you.

  8. MarkyMarkL
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Get those United players in for the manager bounce!

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      where is Pogba when you need him

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      They are going to turn into Brazil 1970 overnight because the manager has been sacked

  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    United sack their manager with some easy fixtures coming up. Leicester, Ipswich and Everton in the next 4. Where have I seen this before?!

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Fcking finally, he's gone! More happy now than when Casemiro scored yesterday.

    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Gives new manager chance!
      Like when Ollie took over

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yep and look how that ended.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Look how it started though

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Feel-good factor and false hope. Memes of Ole behind a car steering wheel. Rio's outburst. I remember it well.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              You'll remember that he won 14 out of his first 19 games then

              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Hope it happens again and Ruud gets made permanent.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  I would also be happy taking 2.2 points per game with 29 games to go, weird wish for a Liverpool fan

                  1. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    Ole got 49 points in his first 28 PL games as United manager. That would leave them with 60 points at the end of the season - same as last year. I'd take that if they were going into next season with RVN as manager!

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      While Liverpool win the famous 'put the pressure on' trophy yet again

  10. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Ten Hag is gone

    1. HODGE
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Noooo

  11. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Watkins, Johnson > Raul, Saka
    2ft, have exact money

    Yes or no?

    1. El Copo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      That's what I did.

    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Difficult. I’m thinking of selling Watkins too to fund the Saka move. Just have a feeling he’s gunna haul so not so easy.

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah, same

  12. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Might ditch Palmer for the next two in order to get Salah without using too many transfers. Thoughts?

    1. demob
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      no

    2. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Very sideways move, Palmer could easily haul vs united. Stick with him imo and save yourself a transfer. Also, Palmer is virtually guaranteed to be in points when Chelsea score, whereas Liverpool spreads their points a bit more

    3. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Salah fares best against the strong sides. He's a set and forget. IE. No

    4. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Definitely not.

    5. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      With Ten Haag being sacked I would not be selling Chelsea assets this week.
      Find another way to Salah.

  13. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Will u do son to saka for free ?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yup

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      No

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes

  14. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Haaland to Jackson. No questions asked.

  15. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    We were correct in spirit with our idea of the team structure Palmer and Saka and then one of Haaland or Salah, we just got bad outcomes with the premium for a few weeks.

  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Solsjaker coming back on a 6 month contract I reckon.

  17. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thomas Tuchel could job-share.

  19. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Any suggestions here folks? Was hoping to get in palmer this gw but seems the defence needs more sorting.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
    Salah mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland Solanke wood

    Valdi soucek faes greaves

    1ft, 2.2m itb

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Get Palmer in

  20. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Kell
    Gvard. Lewis. Robinson.
    Salah. Palmer. Mbeumo McNeil
    Haaland. Strand L. Raul.

    Flekken. Keane. RAN. Dibling

    1.2 ITB.

    Going to BB this lot. Yeah or No

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No

  21. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    What do you think of these moves for free?

    Foden + Kulusevski + Pedro Porro --> Salah + ESR + Mykolenko

  22. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/28/united-confirm-sacking-of-erik-ten-hag

