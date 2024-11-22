158
158 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pickford
    Gabriel, RAN, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Semenyo
    Haaland, Cunha

    (Fab, Lewis, Faes, Jebbison*)

    Open Controls
  2. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Watch FPL Nightmare on YouTube if you want an experience :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
  3. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start sels or feb?
    Start robinson or lewis?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sels and Robinson.

      Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which ? 3 fts & still got the WC.

    A) haland diaz foden to palmer salah isak
    B) diaz foden lewis to palmer gordon mazraoui/hall/veltman

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      B with Maz

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    So Romero and VDV are confirmed out and no one is captaining Haaland… We know what he can do on a good day. So tempting

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      There will be plenty captaining Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      if you don't you are mad.

      Open Controls
    3. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      There are loads captaining lol

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Melanin or Martinelli?

        Open Controls
        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Are you malfunctioning

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            No. Don't forget to take them.

            Open Controls
            1. Herger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              I think you’ve been taking something.

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                No I haven't but I sure did hit a nerve.

                Open Controls
                1. Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  You did. I’m going to be apoplectic with rage when I work out what you’re trying to say with ‘Melanin or Martinelli’? Good job mate

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    "Don't forget to take them" . You tell me what exactly you meant before being sad when a user's keyboard hits your nerve.

                    Open Controls
                  2. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Or rather you can keep on figuring it out and be apoplectic.

                    Open Controls
                  3. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/21/fpl-generals-gameweek-12-team-reveal-transfer-plans?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26885920

                    If it helps your memory.

                    Open Controls
    4. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Drivel

      Open Controls
    5. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thinking TC

      Open Controls
    6. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Currently on him

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Worth first hit of season on Son to Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      yessir

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers- need to bite bullet then!

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Tough call, who to bench:

    1. Rogers (CRY)
    2. Jimenez (WOL)
    3. Cunha (ful)
    4. Mbeumo (eve)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      just now

      4

      Open Controls
  8. LFC
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Solanke to

    A) isak
    B) Jackson
    C) anyone else?

    Already have haaland and wood

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not this week

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  9. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Should I do a -4 to bring in RAN for Trent and also save 0.2M or just play Lewis?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      just now

      just play Lewis

      Open Controls
  10. 420king
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Calafiori worth the risk on a WC?

    Don't have good team value so would need to sacrifice something for Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      yep.

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you kid sir!

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 10 Years
          just now

          kind*

          Open Controls
  11. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Above Average FPL and Planet FPL...who hasn't watch their video content here?

    Open Controls
  12. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya
    RAN - Gabriel - Lewis
    Mbuemo - Palmed (vc) - Salah (c) - Son
    Solanke - Isak - Cunha
    ____________________________________
    Fabianski: Rogers: Konsa*: Mosquera*

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    Solanke + Konsa > J.Pedro + VVD for a hit?

    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
  13. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Keep or sell Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends who you are selling for

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Isak possibly or is it best to keep Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I sold Watkins for Isak. Villa haven't been good, Watkins minutes are being eaten by Dhuran (68 in last match and averaging 75), Newcastle's fixtures are better and Newcastle have no European games to tire them.
          Both could score well this week though.

          Open Controls
    2. Digital-Real
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      keep for this week.

      Open Controls
    3. Pornchef
        11 mins ago

        Would hold Watkins give him Palace

        Open Controls
      • Clintymints
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Sell 100

        Open Controls
    4. Thunderbastard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best bargain basement goalkeepers/defenders?

      Already have Fabianski

      Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who is selling taa for a hit and for who?

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        slim pickings with good clean sheet potential across 6 GWs. So considering from Digne, Konate,Timber, Hall

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm debating it. Either RAN or Digne.

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        what time do players price fall, is it 2:30 am british time?

        Open Controls
    6. gunnersxgooners
        18 mins ago

        Seems like Haaland's price is falling today?

        Open Controls
      • Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Is it ok to sell haland infront of getting salah & isak ?

        Open Controls
      • OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        GTG ??
        FAB
        Gabriel Konatè RAN
        Salah © Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
        Haaland Wood Raul
        Sles Dibling VDB Greaves
        1 FT
        It worth to use the other FT ?

        Open Controls
      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Best option here folks? 2 fts, 2.2m itb

        A. Solanke mbeumo > palmer wissa
        B. Haaland Soucek > palmer Isak
        C. Something else

        Sanchez
        Gvardiol Gabriel ran
        Salah mbeumo esr rogers
        Haaland solanke wood

        Valdi Soucek faes greaves

        Open Controls
      • Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Lewis, Foden> RAN, Saka for free??

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Okaay

          Open Controls
      • The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Play Wissa or Mbeumo?

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Mbeumo

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Pens?

            Open Controls
      • AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Start one please.

        A) Wood
        B) McNeil
        C) Colwill

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Surely A

          Open Controls
      • Ed
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haaland, Son & TAA > Isak, Salah & Hall (3 FT’s)?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightf0x
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Im doing something similar, foden diaz haland to salah palmer isak with 3 ft, im afraid from haland but its isak salah vs him in the end

          Open Controls
          1. Eastman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I’ve done it. Think the extra money and extra midfield points swayed me

            Open Controls
      • ran
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Verbruggen - Fabianski
        Greaves - Andersen - Hall - AitNouri - Kerkez
        Palmer - Rogers - Mbeumo - Salah - Bruno
        Pedro - Isak - Wood

        How does this WC look? Haven't activate it yet but still have lots of money to make changes to this team, 5.7m itb lol.

        Any suggestions will be greatly appreciated. Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Cesc Pistols
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A Haaland haul this weekend and this could backfire massively. Also, no Arsenal cover with a nice fixture turn could be dangerous. I'd hold.

          Open Controls
      • Clintymints
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Many Haaland cappers here? Surprised by the cap poll. Currently on him, however I feel a last minute bottle coming on

        Open Controls
      • Eastman
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have Roger’s and ESR and not sure O want both. Would you transfer Roger’s to Bruno (have exact money but would be a -4) ?

        Open Controls
      • Cesc Pistols
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Only way I can get Isak in is by downgrading Raya -- and that would leave me with no Arsenal defensive cover.

        A) Just do it! (Solanke + Raya ➡ Isak + Verbruggen)
        B) Solanke ➡ Cunha, keep Raya and spread the funds
        C) Save FT
        D) Other

        Open Controls
      • Josh_J
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Got a midfield spot available and like the look of Chelseas run
        -Would you go Madueke or Neto??
        *can’t afford Palmer

        Open Controls

