If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 12.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 12 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.

INTERNATIONAL KNOCKS

The handy minutes tracker of players away on international duty brought up its usual questions on representatives from the Americas. These were the last ones in action, ensuring there’s the possibility of late arrivals, jetlag and fatigue for the likes of Luis Diaz (£7.7m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.8m).

However, we’d earlier seen a lot of key, highly-owned players withdraw from squads, making FPL managers nervous for this weekend. Pre-match press conferences have provided updates:

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) – Mikel Arteta claims that “Bukayo is back”

(£10.1m) – Mikel Arteta claims that “Bukayo is back” Cole Palmer (£10.9m) – Seen in Chelsea training sessions

(£10.9m) – Seen in Chelsea training sessions Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) – Thomas Frank confirms they’re “available and ready”

(£7.9m) and (£6.1m) – Thomas Frank confirms they’re “available and ready” Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) – Andoni Iraola says all internationals have “come back available and healthy”

(£5.7m) – Andoni Iraola says all internationals have “come back available and healthy” Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) – Hurt his hip versus Greece and won’t make Gameweek 12

Additionally, there could be some late Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m) sales. Taken off in the first half against Aston Villa, he’s been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Southampton.

FIXTURE SWINGS

Another thing to consider when making this week’s transfers is the number of teams that are about to begin strong-looking fixture runs.

Over the next six Gameweeks, prospects look good for Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.

With matches getting tougher for Nottingham Forest, we ask if it’s already time to sell the prolific Chris Wood (£6.6m). And if it’s for a cheap Brighton forward, would Joao Pedro (£5.5m) or Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) be best?

Perhaps Arsenal can use this run to start securing clean sheets again, like last season. Pro Pundit Lateriser is confident in this and FPL General may double up on their backline.

TIME TO WILDCARD?

As revealed in the latest ‘Great and the Good’ review, all-timer Fabio Borges – ranked fourth in our updated Live Hall of Fame rankings – used his valuable Wildcard chip in Gameweek 11. FPL Family’s Sam did the same and took time to reflect on her decisions.

Yet almost seven million managers are still to activate theirs and it needs to happen before Gameweek 19’s deadline.

For those using it now, we’ve used form and the above fixture swings to come up with several squad ideas. Zophar even dropped by with his hypothetical draft.

If you’re tempted to squeeze in lots of premium assets, the importance of cheap enablers is huge. There’s a look at budget defenders, alongside a comparison between low-priced midfielders Semenyo, Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 12 CAPTAIN

Meanwhile, both Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Cole Palmer have appealing trips to promoted sides Southampton and Leicester City respectively.

Both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm prefer Salah as an armband recipient, with it being a top-versus-bottom clash.

In second and third place, they back Palmer and Erling Haaland (£15.2m) in different orders. Despite recent disappointing FPL scores, the Norwegian will be facing a Tottenham Hotspur side without either of their first-choice centre-backs.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – chooses three Liverpool stars, as well as Gameweek 11’s top scorer Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m).

Pedro Neto (£6.2m), plus Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.5m), are the trio of differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

