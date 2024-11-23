1194
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Game still open

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Rigged

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Game still open here in Seychelles, due to time difference.

      1. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        If I send you my login details can you make a couple of transfers for me please.

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yep no problem

      2. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        What's the real estate rate in Seychelles?

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          The market has cooled off recently but around Mahe its very expensive.

          1. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Is that you Adolf?

  2. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Palmer (c) come on go big lad.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Good option

  3. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Went Palmer in + captain for the first time this season.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sorry that I can't wish extremely good luck for you.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Any good reason why you won't? 😛

  4. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    windy day,bugger off bert

  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Brought Salah in and captained him...sorry if I've jinxed him

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      You aren't that famous Zambian witch doctor, I hope.

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        you've found me out!

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Aiming to save 3 transfers now wish me luck 🙂

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      GL, I just used all 3 I had saved. Sels, Haaland, Johnson >>> Raya, Bruno, Isak.

  7. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who did you captain today?

    Salah or Bluesky

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not on social media, this is the way

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      haaland here,rival is a spurs fan he will captain mo,so for entertainment ive gone haaland having been on mo,sit down fpl gods nothing to do with you lot...

    3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Salah

  8. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Now that Haaland is out of my team, he will get a hatrick against Spurssyyy.

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      He wont. Spurs always play well against manc

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Goal feast quite often. Spurs are good in counter attacks and Haaland isn't slow either.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      jolly good

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thx for reminding me about that. I don't recommend gambling, but a small bet helps mentally when he braces. And when doing badly in fpl, I have been winning more than losing in these situations.

  9. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    A Haaland hattrick later wouldn't go unappreciated.

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I wouldn't appreciate it.

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Felix in over Neto (not in the squad)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Gusto not in the squad either

      Open Controls
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Well that's 2 of the predicted XI 🙂

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Soumaré, Ndidi, McAteer, Winks, El Khannous, Vardy

    Subs: Ward, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, Mavididi, Decordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka

    Chelsea XI: Sánchez, Badiashile, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Madueke, Palmer, Félix, Jackson

    Subs: Jörgensen, Bettinelli, Adarabioyo, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Mudryk, Nkunku, Sancho

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Unclear who will play LW for Chelsea

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Maybe Cucurella makes overlapping runs to allow Felix to move to the inside left position, so they get their 3-2-5 positions in attack.

    2. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thats a weaker Chelsea side. No James, Lavia, Neto and Gusto. Fofana at rb also not nice.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        I would imagine it would be Badiashile based on Colwill/Fofana as the main CB partnership this season

        1. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Badiashile is a left footer?

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Maybe cucurella rb then

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              27 mins ago

              Cucurella is left footed...

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Badiashile RB*

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          chance they just play with a back 3 and Cucurella holds the width on the left?

  12. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Soumaré, Ndidi, McAteer, Winks, El Khannous, Vardy

    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Soumaré let's GOOOOOOO

  13. Derbz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Given his injury track record and his recent form, for Neto to not even be in the squad is quite alarming I'd say.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      He’s ill apparently

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        ah okay that's good news then, nothing serious.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          He could be mentally ill though, which could keep him out for 10 games.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            He is less likely mentally ill than you, just for example.

    2. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Scout diffs in the mud early

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Just seen its not illness for Neto he got a knock on IB, it is illness for Gusto

  14. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    37 years old PL Legend starts

    Open Controls
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    I am able to make changes again for this GW.

    Would they stay?

    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  16. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    lol is reece james injured again? what a joke

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      🙂 what a pity!
      Apparently, I forgot he was back.

    2. Count Olaf
        9 mins ago

        It's a shame really, such a great footballer.

      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        He and Luke Shaw won’t play many more games before they retire.

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          add Callum Wilson to this list

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Felix starts as well.. might affect Palmer

    4. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Blackburn game off, Bradford and a few others too.

      Only one Northern PL game before Man City though.

      1. Bartowski
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Man City game will be fine.

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Maresca did say in the presser yesterday that he can see Palmer and Felix starting together

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1859570299659800840?t=rNZU76DLDLzqznzJvWXoHA&s=19

    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just the the 3 players who have transferred for over a £100m starting for Chelsea today then.

      Open Controls
        • 10 Years
        just now

        One on the bench too

        Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bet365 game - on WC.

      Jackson or Cunha + 1.2m?

      Open Controls
          6 mins ago

          Jackson much better this week, depends on what you do with the money.

          1. abaalan
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bueno -> RAN probably

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        DCL > Pedro or Evanilson?

        Can’t decide.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Pedro

      3. Mother Farke
          34 mins ago

          TNT has Fofana at RB. What do they know, eh? 😀

        • Mother Farke
            28 mins ago

            Game updated.

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            Told Pedro Neto got a kick during the international break that he hasn't been able to shake off. Malo Gusto is ill

            https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/1860287363693330672?t=jy-N_xiloTdSIFc9fkbhhA&s=19

          • PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            Those flags are starting to look like a decoy. It seems many fell for it in my ML.

          • It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            Haaland(c) no guts no glory

          • Lucky Z
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            I we even did not starterd this week. But as we waiting for kick-off... All attackers playing at home next GW. And will have to bench Jackson.

            Salah | Bruno | Son | Palmer | Mbeumo
            Wissa | Cunha | Jackson

            Any better candidates?

          • Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            20 mins ago

            Watched a youtube video the other day on the 7 most pointless signings of all time. Needless to say Dewsbury-Hall didn't make the list as it's far too early in his Chelsea career but he does get a honorable mention in the introduction.

