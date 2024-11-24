It’s top v bottom at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Liverpool travel to newly-promoted Southampton.

The Saints have won just once all season, while the Reds sit on 28 points having won nine of their 11 Premier League games.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

More than 3.5m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have captained Mohamed Salah in Gameweek 12, with the Egyptian looking to add to his seven double-digit hauls.

He starts for the visitors, as Arne Slot makes three changes to his starting XI.

Conor Bradley replaces the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo come in for Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz further forward.

In the continued absence of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez once again leads the line.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has made five changes to the side who lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

The injured Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek miss out, while Ryan Manning, Joe Aribo and Cameron Archer drop to the bench.

They are replaced by Alex McCarthy, Ryan Fraser, Flynn Downes, Tyler Dibling and Paul Onuachu.

LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser, Dibling, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Onuachu, Armstrong

Subs: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Kamaldeen, Brereton, Archer

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Darwin

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Enzo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Elliott, Quansah, Morton

