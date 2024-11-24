730
730 Comments
  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    SALAH YOU SEASON SAVIOUR I LOVE YOU XXX

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Huge for owners

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      He’s a dreamboat

    3. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      *yawn - Points for everyone - *still yawning

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        And yet not everyone hehe

      2. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Your yawns show you know nothing mate , this was week when Salah Cpt over the rest had a significat impact , ok yawn if that's what you do

    4. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      How’s the Haaland owners feeling?! Still alive??

    5. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      How’s the Haaland owners & cappers feeling?! Still alive??

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very original. Amadán.

  2. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salah still the standout captain for me next week.

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm going João Pedro.

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Brought him in. Vice captain.

        Mbeumo also an outside shout

  3. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Cannot believe my player had a pen... probably my first pen of the season and I have an attack full of pen takers

  4. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mohamed, te amo mi amor

  5. Bigbars
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Leicester sack steve cooper !! silly season already !

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Was wondering why they signed him

      1. Dubem_FC
        • 9 Years
        just now

        People vilified Forrest for sacking him. Man is tactically poor.

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    People are surprisingly hyped with Salah points. His eo is 180. I take the points but gains are quite limited.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rival capped Palmer

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, that's why that YC doesn't really matter.

    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Eyh. But still a bih chunk captaining someone else so I'll take it. Been a tough week so far after wc.

    4. Harold99
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Alright Mr.Top 10k

    5. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not if you are 3m like me! 🙂

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ur my new friend

    6. Pratik
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Absolutely. It will soon be important to go against Salah to make up points. Like next week.

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good luck mate

    7. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's all about a number of those in the bigger MLs that Captained Haaland so you should not be surprised fella

  7. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Haaland & Rogers > Salah & Jackson for free?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Go back in time and do it

    3. Harold99
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yikes definitely a week late lol

    4. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Absolutely!

  8. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Dalot starts at RCB, not ideal...

    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Left wingback, no?

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sofascore have Maz at LWB, Diallo RWB, Garnacho in front 3

    2. Harold99
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Looks like he is playing RB to me tbh

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Salah baps hooold!

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Winning goal accounted for yet?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes I think so

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Imagine he didn't take his shirt off -_-

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      43 with Szobo now, 2 or 3 when they are final.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lost also possibly possession after poor pass.

  10. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Salah is kinda cute x

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yah, whilst I liked his crazy trademark fro, his new 'do suits him.

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sooooooo sexxxy

  11. Arcano747
      12 mins ago

      Leicester manager sacked.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I don't expect big new manager bounce in away game yet though. However, not sure about C Mbeumo any longer.

        1. Harold99
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          C Saka for me easily

      2. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Indeed. No surprise there.

      3. el polako
        • 7 Years
        just now

        West Ham manager next. Hopefully.

    • Old Gregg
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      It’s absolute torture not owning Salah.

      Would you >

      Buonanotte & Halaand >. Salah & Pedro (-4)

      1. Old Gregg
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Or wait 1/2 more weeks

      2. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Do it immediately

      3. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just do it

      4. Pratik
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Do it. Both are upgrades. 🙂

      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Get it done

      6. Liber
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Will you. C him? If not, probably wait a week.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          just now

          🙂

      7. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yessir! Pedro home against the Saints next week.

      8. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ha Ha NOW you want Salah

      9. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wait until Friday.

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Porro autosub for Greaves feels naughty.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Disgusting

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      My -8 turned out amazing + 32

      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        congrats!

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Still counting Bruno was part of it 😉

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Well done. I'm thinking -8 this GW Haaland, Rogers, ESR to Saka, Bruno, Watkins. Is that likely to be a 24 point gain as well?

    • Dammit_182
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      3.55 point gain from (C) Salah on live FPL and 17 more points needed for a green. That’s me with Salah captain so I feel for anyone who still doesn’t own him.

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Next week is interesting. Have armband on Mo, but think a lot of people will go Saka/Palmer/Mbuemo.
        Its going to be tough to pick right one

        1. Etihader
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I will captain Pedro next week

    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Team atm:

      Raya
      VDB Davis RAN
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Garnacho
      Pedro Cunha Wissa

      Fab Myko Faes Dibling

      9.7m itb, 1FT

      Would you get rid of Garnacho for Saka this week for free?

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        See how he plays first.
        Perhaps wait and then lose the Brentford boys

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah planning to get rid of Wissa next GW for Jackson or Isak.

      2. Harold99
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think Saka is the best C next week so I would go for it

      3. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Can't you do Dibling up instead
        Feel Wissa may be more of an issue than Garnacho shortly, with Thiagos return

    • Ballistics
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      74 with Hall, Mazraoui and Isak to go

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice

    • Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I feel like I'm the only one who doesn't own Salah

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That's because you live in Ha-Haa-Land

    • Etihader
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think we can all agree that Salah is a perfect player for fpl, probably best ever. But when people start calling him top5 player in football, I can only laugh. All he does is pens, empty netters, etc. his impact on Liverpool’s game is quite limited to be honest, maybe without him might be even better.

      1. Ballistics
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Couldn’t disagree more

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brutal week to not captain Salah
      Didn't think Palmer or Haaland were that bad alternatives on paper!

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Seen some Jackson captainers.

    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Fellow posters take note
      When Salah is still on the pitch
      There is no such thing as a captain fail !

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm pretty sure 95% of those posts are sarcastic or attempts at reversve jinxing

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Come on Bruno and Davis, time to turn an average week into a big one!

    • NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah vs MCI next , triple captain incoming.

    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Salah captain vs MCI?

