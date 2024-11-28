31
31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. patbateman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Been offered the following trade in draft Martinelli/Porro for Bowen/Branthwaite

    Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Decline, Bowen/Branthwaite are better.

      Open Controls
      1. patbateman
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks for the help. Was offered porro/maddison instead last week but declined both hauled! Gutted

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          They want Bowen so much, got to hold your nerve.

          Open Controls
          1. patbateman
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah he’s a West Ham fan

            Open Controls
            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              I've got him in Draft, looking forward to some hauls next 5, gl.

              Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Ignoring the price, Pedro or Isak do you prefer to have?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
        27 mins ago

        I own both and what I'd say is, I'm not considering selling Pedro but I think Isak will be expendable at some point. So Pedro imo.

        Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        The answer is Delap.

        Open Controls
    3. undersarmy
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would you keep Haaland this GW ( Have Salah) or get rid?

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          2 mins ago

          Are you suffering "carrying" him through this bad patch?

          Open Controls
      2. AD105
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Watkins > J.Pedro for free?

        Or hold Watkins?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Watkins is a great differential 14/15/16.

          Who are your other two strikers?

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Mal
            just now

            Easily Pedro

            Open Controls
        3. Tronity
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          A) Bruno > Saka
          B) Raul > Pedro
          C) Both for -4

          Open Controls
          1. Woutiraldi
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          3. JBG
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Bruno playing as one of the DMs/CMs tonight... maybe not a good pick going forward after all.

            Open Controls
            1. Hairy Potter
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Will he not just wonder anywhere he wants on the pitch anyway?

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Not sure, Amorim might want Bruno to play as a deep lying playmaker. Mount and Garnacho are behind Højlund, Amorim seems to like Mount very much. So might just get Brunos spot up there.

                Open Controls
          4. Captain Mal
              11 mins ago

              Is Welbeck to Pedro too sideways of a move? Pedro is on penalties and more creative, but Welbeck remains their number nine.
              It would leave me with zero free transfers.

              Open Controls
            • THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Start 2 from these please….

              Robertson
              Robinson
              Digne
              Van den berg

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  Tough, Robbo is probably number one for me, the rest are about equal. Van Den Berg has the best fixture, but has zero attacking threat.

                  Open Controls
              2. ZAWAd25
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Keep Rogers or Semenyo as an 8th attacker?

                Neither need to play this week

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    5 mins ago

                    I like Semenyo more, Villa have been struggling and his minutes are a concern

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain Mal
                        1 min ago

                        By "his" I mean Rogers

                        Open Controls
                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Rogers assuming PP is 5.0m

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Also assuming other 7 attackers are set and forget.

                        Open Controls
                  • undersarmy
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Haaland & McNeil out for Pedro & Palmer/Saka for -4
                    Y/N

                    Open Controls
                  • F4L
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    son starts

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.