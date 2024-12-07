29
  1. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cmon Lewis, reward your patient owners.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably will now I benched him

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Emery Fraudulent

  3. Pornchef
      12 mins ago

      Haaland haul loading

    • Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cash benching slightly annoying but lucky goal in midweek so, ho-hum

    • DL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Obviously I captained Watkins.

      Last hope is that the wind blows him out of the stadium so he can't come on for the obligatory one-pointer.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Two pointer? You said you captained him....

      2. dshv
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I am with Watkins captain also

    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      BBC have Haaland between the sticks...

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bold move, let’s see if it works out for them

        1. DL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Knowing my luck, he'll find a way to score 0.5 pts.

          1. DL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ooops that was meant for post above.

    • Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      That Brugge loss caused all these rotation.

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Butterfly effect

    • DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I actually said to someone not sure on Watkins minutes this game…before changing Bowen captaincy to Watkins last minute!
      Wolves defence seems a bit unlucky to have conceded so many last few away games so did a stupid swivel even though Bowen is more nailed.

      Week is not going well again, transferred out Haaland and Bruno a week too late for Salah and Watkins and before the cancellation today. Doh!

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Digne and Watkins benched is funny stuff.

    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dibling brace coming

      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hope so, he comes on for Salah for me.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Same

    • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Southampton at home you say? Weak passing out from the back is it? Vulnerable down their right flank, giving up chances to the pressing full back? Ok you’ve convinced me, I’ll get Digne.

      Of course I did. Only makes sense after swapping out Isak for Jackson last GW.

      I love this game.

    • Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Go go Dibling!

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        LFG! 😛

    • TyroneGAA
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      As an Everton supporter I’m chalking this one down as a win today

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Honest work.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Well you didn't lose

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Watkins to Isak it is!

    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brought Watkins and Rogers in for a hit lol

    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      He better come on the second half

    • Mother Farke
        1 min ago

        James Bree(ze) at right back for Southampton today 😀

