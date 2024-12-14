With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline on the way, we’re getting articles and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his team and the transfer he has lined up in Gameweek 16.

Looking at my defence this week, there are some major issues.

Uncertainty over Gabriel’s fitness, although he did at least train on Friday.

Collins fixtures aren’t ideal – only playable in GW17/20.

Greaves is no longer first choice.

Lewis is suspended and a priority to ship out.

Lewis Hall (£4.5m) thankfully looks fine, but it’s clear I need to bolster my backline.

Fortunately, there are quite a few decent replacements for Rico Lewis (£4.7m), so here’s a look at possible options.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

“We’re just so kind of assured that we’re going to get results in games because we believe so much in [the] game plan.” – Trent Alexander-Arnold

This transfer was pencilled in last week. It was the main reason why I opted for Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) over Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) in midfield. I’m currently 10 points down on that move but I’m optimistic I can claw some of it back on Monday.

As for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), his fixtures really pick up from Gameweek 18, at which point he will probably become increasingly popular, leading to possible price rises. There is also a potential double on the horizon, most likely in Gameweek 24.

There could be a slight rotation risk, especially over the Christmas period, but Alexander-Arnold should play most of the games.

Liverpool have the best defence in the division this season.

They have conceded the fewest goals (11), kept the most clean sheets (seven) and their 0.87 xG conceded per 90 minutes (p90) is another table-topping figure (see below).

Alisson Becker (£5.4m) is back, too, further strengthening the league’s best backline.

From an attacking perspective, Alexander-Arnold has three assists from 12 starts and one sub appearance. It’s also worth noting his 0.23 xG assisted p90 figure is superior to every other FPL defender.

I also looked at team-mate Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), who is an offensive threat from set-pieces. However, Alexander-Arnold is only three points behind the Dutchman despite playing almost 300 fewer minutes. Given the price difference is just £0.6m, I think it’s worth paying the extra.

“Mo can receive any ball, to be honest, but we have a connection where [I play it] over the top or he’s a runner, he likes to get in behind and then be isolated one-v-one. Whichever way I pass the ball, he knows what to do and what I mean by the pass.” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his relationship with Mohamed Salah



