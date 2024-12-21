542
542 Comments
  1. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Tierney played nearly 70 mins midweek, sub today. Should be pushing for LB spot soon ahead of Lewis-Skelly.

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Calafiori and Zinchenko when fit both ahead of Tierney

  2. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Not a player I like very much for obvious reasons, Partey has been class today.

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      u were a doubting Thomas

  3. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cauliflower back

  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rice A

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Marti G

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        *Martinelli

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martinelli G

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      And no I don’t have him lol

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Rare for you to not have someone

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        You sure? Have you checked all your teams?

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          😆

  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martinelli g
    rice a

  7. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martinelli G

  8. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Jesus hitting straight at the keep from 6 yards uncontested. Back to normal.

  9. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    TPhone Screenshots

  10. F4L
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Lacroix what you doing appealing for offside there lmao

  11. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    How bad did Bukayo's injury look?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hammy

  12. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    All the Brasilian Gabriels are scoring. One more please!

  13. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chances of a Cunha ban before the game? to get them Rogers points…

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      that would be strange

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Seems very unlikely at this stage, but I guess you never know.

  14. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guehi YC

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Proper tackle. Not legal but proper.

  15. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    I'll go again. Trigger fingers and phone screenshots:

    Avoid silly transfers by selecting your impending transfers but screenshot the transfer page, do not confirm transfers. Look back on your targets in screenshots closer to deadline. Very therapeutic 🙂

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I often do this on my computer, and sometimes I laugh at what I was gonna do only a few days previous.

  16. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Come on Gabriel, no goal? What's going on fella.

  17. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best non premium Saka replacement

    A - Sarr
    B - Gordon
    C - Mbeumo
    D - Bowen
    E - Other

    1. Crispo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C Mbeumo

  18. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Arsenal 4 goals, surely Saka scored a lot of points!

    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No he didn't

  19. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any chance of Cunha to play vs United next Thursday?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sure with the holidays and all

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cunha with back to back hauls before his ban

  20. Jar Jar Winks
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka injury bad?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Hamstrinf

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *hamstring

  21. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    just now

    One more save Raya please

