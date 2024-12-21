It’s a swift rematch for Crystal Palace and Arsenal after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The much-changed Gunners were 3-2 victors in that cup tie at the Emirates but are away at Selhurst Park tonight.

Kick-off in south London is at 17:30 GMT.

Oliver Glasner makes three changes to the Palace side that beat Brighton and Hove Albion last Sunday.

Trevoh Chalobah drops to the bench, Eberechi Eze misses out with a foot injury and Daniel Munoz is suspended.

In come Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada and Nathaniel Clyne.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rotated on Wednesday night and brings back many of the big guns for this fixture.

Arteta’s two changes from Gameweek 16 are Thomas Partey and midweek hat-trick hero Gabriel Jesus in for the benched Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.

Rice had been a minor injury concern this week.

Riccardo Calafiori is also available again and takes his place among the substitutes tonight.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schlupp, Chalobah, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Merino, Calafiori, Rice, Nwaneri.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.



