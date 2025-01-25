102
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    bench one
    a. Wood (bou)
    b. Vardy (tot)
    c. Martinelli (wol)

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Vardy

      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        B

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Jackson -> Gakpo is my FT this week.

    Lewis -> Konate worth a hit or do it for free next GW?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      YES YES YES

  3. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    My defenders are:

    Robinson, N. Williams, Hall, Colwill, O'shea,

    Should I sell Colwill and bench Robinson, or just roll the transfer and play Robinson against United?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Roll

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        cheers

  4. Cali
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Nervous about not owning Trent and the paths to him are limited.

    A) Lewis + Wood to TAA and 4.5 Fodder for a -4 hit
    B) Lewis + Bruno to TAA and Amad/Kluivert for a -4 hit
    C) Roll and get TAA next week

    Sels
    Gabriel, Timber, Castagne
    Bruno, Salah, Palmer, Gordon
    Gakpo, Wood, Isak

    Fabianski, Rogers, Lewis, Faes

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Roll (presuming Timber to Trent is not a possibility)

      1. Cali
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Unfortunately, not…

  5. Tibbs
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play Amad or Rogers?

    Currently playing Rogers based on home fixture and better form from the Villians.

    1. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      Rogers

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yesterday i was leaning Rogers, now I'm leaning Amad. Will probably change my mind a few times before deadline.

    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Rogers

  6. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Play :-
    A) Amad (Ful away)
    or
    B) I Sarr (Bre home)

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I’m playing Sarr over Amad

      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        What are your reasons?

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      A) definitely

  7. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Ohhhh…What a goal from Díaz! Mamma Miaaaa There’s no stopping that!

    Looks like Gakpo has picked up an injury in the celebration down there, Mark. Slot forced to an early sub.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      What about Vardy?

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        On my bench for Díaz. How can you not like “Díaz” 🙂

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Took a -8 this gw. All or nothing 😆

  8. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    1FT 1.1ITB

    Bench choice and order OK?

    Sels
    VVD Gabriel Robinson
    Salah(C) Palmer Gordon Amad
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Aina Winks Faes

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yup GTG

  9. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Diaz.
    Keep or sell ?

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      keep till after GW24

      1. Al Pacho
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks bruh

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Keep

  10. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Need some final opinions please!

    2FT. Raya and Pedro to Pickford and Gakpo.

    A) Do it this week
    B) Roll. Wait for further information ahead of the double

    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Guessing you need to do both to afford Gakpo? It's the week to get him, but a week early on Pickford. Probably roll and hope Pedro does something.

      1. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Yes that’s correct, have to do both unfortunately.

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      If Liverpool weren’t playing Ipswich I’d say do it next week but it’s a 50/50 call. Do you think Pedro will do better than Gakpo this week?

      1. Fitzy.
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        He probably won't - but Raya should do better than Pickford.

      2. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Gakpo probably has a higher chance but then Raya has the higher clean sheet potential.

  11. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Ver
    Gabriel Robinson Hall
    Salah Diaz Palmer Rogers Gordon
    Isak Wood

    Fab Raul Kerkez Faes
    3.4 mil itb
    3FT

    VVD in Faes out
    Worth the moves?

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yea you could do if you don’t want another Liverpool attacker, or roll and get more info

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I would much prefer TAA if you can get there though

  12. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    G2G?

    Pickford
    TAA-Gabriel-Timber-Milenkovic
    Salah-Palmer-Gordon-Rogers
    Isak-Wood

    Fabianski,J.Pedro,Amad,Van de Berg

    Is bench ok,maybe J.Pedro ahead of Milenkovic?

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You should play Pedro and put Milenkovic on the bench 100%

      1. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks

  13. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    You guys prefer Jackson > Wissa or Mateta?

    I have Mbuemo and Sarr. Cheers.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Wissa

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Mateta

    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Wissa

    4. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Wissa

  14. VRP
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Pick one to bench:

    A. Hall
    B. Konate
    C. Gabriel
    D. Bruno
    E. Amad

    Leaning towards C at the moment...

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      E

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      E

  15. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I have Salah and Diaz.
    Should I bring in VVD or Gakpo?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Depends who is going out

      1. Al Pacho
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Faes…

        1. FPL Equilibrium
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          And who?

          1. Al Pacho
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            VVD for Faes
            Gakpo for Raul

            1. FPL Equilibrium
              • 3 Years
              55 mins ago

              Need to know the rest of your team but games to VVD is a massive upgrade

              1. Al Pacho
                • 3 Years
                45 mins ago

                Ver
                Gabriel Robinson Hall
                Salah Diaz Palmer Gordon Rogers
                Isak Wood

                Fab Raul Kerkez Faes

                1. FPL Equilibrium
                  • 3 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Can you get to TAA?

                  1. Al Pacho
                    • 3 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Yes I can, TAA to Faes I will be left with 0.1 mil. Is TAA price worth it? He may get rotated with Bradley during DGW. But, VVD will definitely play both.

                    1. FPL Equilibrium
                      • 3 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Yes he is worth it, I highly doubt Bradley will start, they have champions league game which means nothing and FA cup game where Bradley will start. Bradley has started 1 game and that was when TAA was injured

                      1. Al Pacho
                        • 3 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        So, you are recommending on bringing in TAA ?

                      2. FPL Equilibrium
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yes 100%

                      3. Al Pacho
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Alright bro. Thanks a lot for your input. Good luck for later

  16. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Morning.
    Saving this week.
    Raya
    TAA,Robinson,Munoz
    Salah,Palmer,Bruno,Gordon,Rogers
    Isak,Wood

    Fabianski,Raul,Aina,Castagne. 1FT. 1.3m itb
    Next week I’ll be looking at one of these 3 options.

    A) Raya,Castagne > Alison,Tarkowski
    B) Bruno,Raul > Mbuemo,Gakpo
    C) Bruno,Robinson > Mbuemo,VVD.

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

  17. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Made some changes on WC, thoughts?

    Son -> Eze
    Fabianski -> Pickford
    DCL -> Gakpo

    Pickford
    Hall, TAA, Robinson
    Eze, Palmer, Salah, Gordon
    Gakpo, Isak, Wood

    Jose Sa, Mbeumo, Aina, Kerkez

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Looks good, maybe put Mykolenko as a sub and use in the double?

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Possibly but I have a lot of money tied up on my defence. I bought most when they were at 4.5m so reluctant to seek for Myko just for the double

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yeh looks decent. Sá seems a dubious pick.

      Do you have value tied up in Aina? I’d be tempted to downgrade him .

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yeah, I’ve got money tied with Aina and reluctant to sell him.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Fair enough. Same here , I got him at 4.4m.

          1. Khalico
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Yeah you get my drift. I’ve not hit the confirm transfers yet but I can get Fabianski back for Sa again but Pickford would be starting keeper regardless

  18. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Digne gab hall
    Salah diaz eze palmer
    Isak watkins wood

    Subs fab iwobi robinson greaves

    Gtg?

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      How many FT and how much money you got?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        None left and 0.8 itb

  19. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Play Rogers or Pedro.

    Cannot decide!

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Pedro

  20. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Play one:

    a) Robinson (MUN)
    b) Aina (bou)
    c) Kerkez (NFO)

    Have Kluivert and Wood facing each other too in the BOU v nfo match.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thanks

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          2005 league one play off final.
          The one and only time I’ve seen Sheffield Wednesday play.

          Fantastic day out and a great game.

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah I'm favouring that too, having started with Aina in my bus team earlier.

  21. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

  22. C-Dawgg
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Transfer decision and I need a little help
    A) Jao Pedro and Bruno > Gakpo and Eze
    B) Jao Pedro and Bruno > Gakpo, Eze and Pickford
    C) Do nothing, get one more weeks info before the double

    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Who’s the goal keeper to sell in option B?

      1. C-Dawgg
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Henderson. I actually messed it up though 🙂

        B would be Jao Pedro, Bruno and Henderson for Gakpo, Amad and Pickford

  23. Johan Queef
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Who to start pls:

    1) Gvardiol (CHE)
    2) Kerkez (FOR)

    A) Rogers (WHU)
    B) Pedro (EVE)

    Thanks!

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Ouch

      1. Johan Queef
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Indeed. Have FT to do Gvardiol and Pedro out for Hall and Gakpo but might wait another week as team is still quite strong this week.

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      2 & B

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeh probably this.

  24. Elideus
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Help me!! Who do I bench?
    A - J. Pedro
    B - Wissa
    C - Rogers

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I don’t know how anyone other than yourself can make this call. It’s so close.

      I have similar issues,as do many this week on the bench.
      I’m reluctantly benching Raul.

    2. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Very tough that. Maybe Wissa as they’re away?

  25. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How do I fit a Liverpool attacker in to here. 3 FTs and 0.5 ITB

    Salah Palmer Bruno Rogers Enzo

    Isak Wood Mateta

    Early thoughts are either mateta to gakpo or Bruno to Diaz but I’m not keen on either

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      From those 2 options, think Bruno > Diaz. I’ve been tempted by that move.

    2. C-Dawgg
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wait till next week and do Mateta > Gakpo

      I’d rather have Gakpo double that Mateta v United

      Then just reverse if you want

      1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s actually very sound advice. It was the Ipswich game that’s swaying me but maybe it’s worth one more week to assess

  26. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bruno and Wood to Mbeumo and Gakpo for free?

    1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Seems risky to me

  27. darlo1883
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Robinson
    Salah Gordon Diaz Palmer
    Isak Wood Gakpo
    Fab Amad Kerkez RAN

    2 FT 0.3 itb
    GTG? or Diaz/ Gvardiol to Trent/Semenyo????

  28. Woyofthewovers66
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Would you consider wood to gakpo, with a view to getting wood back in for GW29? Just looking at the next 3 gameweeks and it seems so much more appealing.

    Might also get ahead of the herd by getting off wood early

