Direct free-kick takers: The Club World Cup Fantasy players who can bag you extra points

In our final bit of pre-deadline content for the FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game (don’t worry, FPL will be back soon…), we take a closer look at direct free-kick takers.

Set-piece takers tend to appeal to Fantasy managers, which is why we’ve put together a list of penalty and corner takers.

But there’s an extra incentive to spend more time focusing on direct free-kick takers.

Why? Because of this feature of the Club World Cup Fantasy scoring system:

We should point out that free-kick conversion rates are generally low. As an example, just 4.85% of the direct free-kick shots taken in the Premier League this season resulted in goals. We’ll probably only see a handful in the States this summer.

But without further ado, let’s try and put together an outfield squad of players likeliest to achieve that feat.

SQUAD

DEFENDERS

Federico Dimarco ($5.8m) took more free-kicks than any other Inter player this season, while his nearest rival, Hakan Calhanoglu, is currently nursing an injury.

($5.8m) took more free-kicks than any other Inter player this season, while his nearest rival, Hakan Calhanoglu, is currently nursing an injury. Leo Pereira ($4.9m) took three free-kicks for Flamengo in the 2024 campaign, scoring this fine effort.

($4.9m) took three free-kicks for Flamengo in the 2024 campaign, scoring this fine effort. Achraf Hakimi ‘s ($6.5m) five direct free-kick attempts were the most of any PSG player in Ligue I last season.

‘s ($6.5m) five direct free-kick attempts were the most of any PSG player in Ligue I last season. Alex Telles ($5.1m), who is also on penalties, has taken four of Botafogo’s five free-kicks in 2025.

($5.1m), who is also on penalties, has taken four of Botafogo’s five free-kicks in 2025. Reece James ($5.8m) likely would have taken much more than three free-kicks in 2024/25 had he been fit more often. One of them resulted in a superb goal against Bournemouth, while he also scored for England in March.

MIDFIELDERS

Federico Valverde ($7.5m) is just one of a number of players at Real who is more than competent from free-kick situations. Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m) is now added to the mix, too. Valverde’s five efforts were the most of any Real Madrid player in La Liga in 2024/25, however.

($7.5m) is just one of a number of players at Real who is more than competent from free-kick situations. Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m) is now added to the mix, too. Valverde’s five efforts were the most of any Real Madrid player in La Liga in 2024/25, however. Michael Olise ($9.4m) would often have to tussle with Eberechi Eze for a shot at free-kicks at Crystal Palace, and so it is with Harry Kane ($11.0m) at Bayern. However, Olise’s eight efforts in the Bundesliga wasn’t matched by any of his teammates.

($9.4m) would often have to tussle with Eberechi Eze for a shot at free-kicks at Crystal Palace, and so it is with Harry Kane ($11.0m) at Bayern. However, Olise’s eight efforts in the Bundesliga wasn’t matched by any of his teammates. Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m) is a real budget gem in Club World Cup Fantasy, and the Madrid-bound midfielder has direct free-kicks in his repertoire. Check out this goal in the Superclasico two months ago.

($4.3m) is a real budget gem in Club World Cup Fantasy, and the Madrid-bound midfielder has direct free-kicks in his repertoire. Check out this goal in the Superclasico two months ago. Julian Brandt ($6.5m) took six of Dortmund’s nine direct free-kicks in the 2024/25 Bundesliga, including this humdinger against Freiburg.

($6.5m) took six of Dortmund’s nine direct free-kicks in the 2024/25 Bundesliga, including this humdinger against Freiburg. Orkun Kökçü ($6.6m) took more direct free-kicks (14) in the league than anyone in this piece last season. There was also this fine strike in the Champions League.

FORWARDS