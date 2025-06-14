When is the Matchday 1 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

The clock is ticking down and soon you’ll have to finalise those FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 teams for Matchday 1.

Al Ahly v Inter Miami gets us underway at 01:00 BST on Sunday 15 June. Three more matches subsequently take place later on that day.

But Fantasy managers will have to lock their teams in sooner than that.

It’s not like the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy game, where we have right up until kick-off of the first match to cement our selections.

Instead, Club World Cup Fantasy teams will have to be completed an hour before the opening game.

So, in time terms, the Matchday 1 deadline is at 00:00 BST on Sunday 15 June.

Don’t forget, however, that you can still make substitutions between each fixture – providing the player you’re subbing in is yet to play, of course.