When is the Matchday 2 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me—you can’t get fooled again.
So George Bush might have said about the FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy deadlines after the Matchday 1 cut-off passed an hour earlier than advertised.
For UK users, that was advertised at 00:00 on Sunday 15 June – only for managers to be locked out an hour before that at 23:00 on Saturday 14 June.
Confusingly, the fixtures were all listed at the correct time (in BST), so we’re not quite sure what has gone on there.
MATCHDAY 2 DEADLINE
So, we know now that we’re (probably!) looking at a deadline two hours before the first Matchday 2 game, rather than one hour.
That would work out at 15:00 BST on Thursday 19 June (despite what the site says!).
5 hours, 48 mins ago
Still confused. Why is 1500 BST the transfer deadline for GW2 when 1600 is shown as the cut off on the FIFA site? No indication on site with regard to the use of GMT/BST.
So if the deadline is actually 1500 UK time not 1600 then that time of 1500 equates to 1400 GMT does it not?
Think I will just play safe and do my changes at least 4 hours before any of the above potential deadlines.
Anyone else got a view on this farce?