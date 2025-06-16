When is the Matchday 2 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me—you can’t get fooled again.

So George Bush might have said about the FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy deadlines after the Matchday 1 cut-off passed an hour earlier than advertised.

For UK users, that was advertised at 00:00 on Sunday 15 June – only for managers to be locked out an hour before that at 23:00 on Saturday 14 June.

Confusingly, the fixtures were all listed at the correct time (in BST), so we’re not quite sure what has gone on there.

MATCHDAY 2 DEADLINE

So, we know now that we’re (probably!) looking at a deadline two hours before the first Matchday 2 game, rather than one hour.

That would work out at 15:00 BST on Thursday 19 June (despite what the site says!).