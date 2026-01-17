FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 22

17 January 2026 611 comments
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 22.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 22 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 17 January.

EKITIKE IS BACK

FPL notes: Ekitike fit, Thiago rest + more of Szoboszlai in defence

The post-Christmas spell of FA Cup and EFL Cup action has given Fantasy managers some time to breathe a bit. Although some notable events still took place in this period of reflection.

For example, the recent Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) injury caused misery for many, including ‘The Great and The Good’, but Liverpool’s forward returned to score and assist in a cup cameo.

Not only are the Reds likely to keep a clean sheet at home to Burnley, but Ekitike is backed to grab some attacking joy.

That will stop some from swapping him out for Ollie Watkins (£8.8m). Another unanimous Scout Squad pick, in-form Watkins doesn’t have competition from the outgoing Donyell Malen anymore. He’s one to consider buying.

A FORCED MAN CITY SALE?

FPL notes: Semenyo goal, Haaland "" + BGW31

That same article believes that new Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) is worth keeping for now. The instinctive thought was to sell him before ‘Pep Roulette’ claimed a new victim, but the winger has netted in both immediate cup games.

However, both Semenyo and imminent Etihad Stadium arrival Marc Guehi (£5.3m) are owned by over five million FPL managers. What if your Gameweek 21 squad featured one (or both) of these, alongside three Man City players?

Simply put, your next transfer(s) must sell so that your Man City quota gets back down to the maximum of three.

OTHERS ON THE MOVE

What

Meanwhile, Semenyo and Guehi aren’t the only movers in this transfer window.

Taty Castellanos (£5.5m), Pablo Felipe (£5.5m), Kaye Furo and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) have new surroundings, plus a couple of big clubs decided to change their manager.

The arrival of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea complicates matters because their upcoming fixtures demand investment, but we don’t yet know his favourites and Cole Palmer (£10.4m) seems to be injured. When asked in his Q&A, Zophar said he trusts Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.5m) game time the most.

Likewise, Michael Carrick is Manchester United’s interim boss. He’s about to welcome Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

WHEN TO WILDCARD?

FPL Gameweek 22 Wildcard: Best draft + pros/cons of using now

Too many Man City assets, the return of Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), and a need to replace suspended defender Michael Keane (£4.8m). These are all factors that could trigger some Gameweek 22 Wildcard activations.

Sam from FPL Family is using hers now because she wants to get rid of eight players. We’ve therefore made a few formation-led drafts, based on the intended number of playable forwards.

Just be aware that several ‘template’ individuals who’ve been letting owners down are actually on our Goals Imminent table, armed with strong underlying data. So Lateriser thinks he’ll wait until later on to Wildcard, once more information is known.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 22 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19?

There’s some slight armband uncertainty this time. Whereas Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible, our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks Hugo Ekitike is best, ahead of Cole Palmer.

The other players on their podiums are Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has three Liverpool players and an expensive front three.

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is one of three low-owned differentials expected to do well.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 22!

  1. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    State of that United team. You've got your striker in the form of his United career and you just bench him for the Derby. Deserve everything that is coming today. Carricks pooed the bed already.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Coming off a really, really low base....

      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Absolutely bottled it. City no defenders... just not going to bother playing a striker when hes scoring.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I actually think it’s a good move. United need to try something different. Sesko can come on in the second half.

      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        They'll be 4-0 down by then. Its an Amorim lineup basically bar Mainoo playing. Somebody else is pulling the strings like Chelsea

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Carrick is going with pace up front so he’s obviously trying to catch them out on the break. Sesko would probably have been isolated in this game.

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            Sesko is far from slow..

    3. NoOneCares
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Sesko is utter garbage.

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Less garbage than just not playing with anybody up there.

          1. NoOneCares
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              No he isn't. And they are playing someone up there.

      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        maybe I shouldn't have benched Dorgu didn't realise he'd be so high up

      • CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Foden starts thank fully.

      • Baron Penguin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Was feeling smart that I put Cherki first on the bench. Then saw no Nunes so I’m getting him anyway!!!! I suppose there’s a lesson to not put someone you think won’t play 1st on the bench.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Hopefully he scores as a sub.

        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Profound champ

        3. Shteve
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          To be fair he looks lively off the bench against tiring legs so he could still return.

      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Power bond is a good glue. Just stick it on the bench where O'Reilly is going to sit and there's a good chance he won't come on.

      • OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Cannot wait to get rid of O'Reilly. Useless pick

        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          He is Rico Lewis from last season

        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          *r

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            took me a minute but I got it now, ha

      • FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        looking at the City lineup makes me fell that htey also had a manager change.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Open Controls
        2. Raoul Nogues
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            True !

        3. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Quality prediction from Blue Moon guy. Had Nunes, NOR and Cherki starting 🙄

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            Trial by combat for the blue moon guy!

          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            At least he's consistently wrong.

            Not all over the place

        4. Bonus magnet
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Benched Schade ahead of Cherki

          Hope I don’t get punished

          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Yeah, nah. It's the hope that kills you

        5. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Gotta hold on to Cherki for the Wolves game. Then he’s gone.

        6. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Time to ditch O'Reilly and Cherki

        7. JBG
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Casemiro and Mainoo midfield, with Maguire and Licha centrally.

          Yeah City attackers are going to stroll past that. Called that backline and midfield pairing the other day.

        8. Tomerick
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Cherki has been a very disappointing pick. At least I have Foden!

          1. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Yeah. Was so close to get rid for hit, for Mukiele. Now I'm stuck with both Guehi and O'Reilly

        9. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          At ten to eleven I moved Keane to Alderete & Bowen to Thiago for a -4 & benched O’Reilly.

          Come on, Gods. Smile on me for once.

        10. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Buy Enzo or Wilson?

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Bit late 😆

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              Bit early really 😛

          2. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I went with Enzo but Wilson is by far the best midfielder under 6 million.

        11. Kodap
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Where is nunes?! Not even in the squad hahaha

        12. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Nunes out with flu

          https://x.com/i/status/2012487563563368887

          1. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Nunes = anti-vaxxer.

          2. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Sleepover at Delap's ended well

        13. Mighty Duck
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          O'Reilly, you're Amber Heard.

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Did he also poop on Johnny Depp's bed?

            1. Mighty Duck
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              Much worse

              1. Mighty Duck
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Pooped on FPL managers luminous hearts

              2. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Shagged Elon Musk?

        14. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          I think you’re going to see a lot more early wildcards than the content creators suggest in GW24.
          Good luck trying to hold out until GW32 with more benched players cropping up.
          So glad I wildcarded this week.

        15. Rwilliams90
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          As an Arsenal fan and Haaland (c), Foden and Semenyo owner, I'm hoping United win 10-9.

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            4 hours ago

            Be a bit realistic, mate. 7-6 will do.

          2. Raoul Nogues
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              With only Amad and Martinez on the scoresheet, Fruno penalty miss and a Cunha red card...

          3. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            Suddenly have both Enzo and Palmer in my team.

            How tf did that happen

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              Are you Liam Rosenior?

          4. Zilla
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            O'Reilly out of favor now?

            1. adstomko
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              I think so.
              Could play in Norway then get benched again next weekend.

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Vintage, temperamental Pep. Plays him all the time and then drops him out of the blue.

            3. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              A rotation risk at least so time to go

            4. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              maybe Pep started Ake/Alleyne for experience and duels against Sesko (obviously he isn't starting)

          5. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            updated

          6. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            NEW ARTICLE POSTED

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/17/man-utd-v-man-city-team-news-semenyo-starts-cunha-benched

          7. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Fockin hell
            Started Cherki and benched Foden

