FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 22

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 22.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 22 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 17 January.

EKITIKE IS BACK

The post-Christmas spell of FA Cup and EFL Cup action has given Fantasy managers some time to breathe a bit. Although some notable events still took place in this period of reflection.

For example, the recent Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) injury caused misery for many, including ‘The Great and The Good’, but Liverpool’s forward returned to score and assist in a cup cameo.

Not only are the Reds likely to keep a clean sheet at home to Burnley, but Ekitike is backed to grab some attacking joy.

That will stop some from swapping him out for Ollie Watkins (£8.8m). Another unanimous Scout Squad pick, in-form Watkins doesn’t have competition from the outgoing Donyell Malen anymore. He’s one to consider buying.

A FORCED MAN CITY SALE?

That same article believes that new Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) is worth keeping for now. The instinctive thought was to sell him before ‘Pep Roulette’ claimed a new victim, but the winger has netted in both immediate cup games.

However, both Semenyo and imminent Etihad Stadium arrival Marc Guehi (£5.3m) are owned by over five million FPL managers. What if your Gameweek 21 squad featured one (or both) of these, alongside three Man City players?

Simply put, your next transfer(s) must sell so that your Man City quota gets back down to the maximum of three.

OTHERS ON THE MOVE

Meanwhile, Semenyo and Guehi aren’t the only movers in this transfer window.

Taty Castellanos (£5.5m), Pablo Felipe (£5.5m), Kaye Furo and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) have new surroundings, plus a couple of big clubs decided to change their manager.

The arrival of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea complicates matters because their upcoming fixtures demand investment, but we don’t yet know his favourites and Cole Palmer (£10.4m) seems to be injured. When asked in his Q&A, Zophar said he trusts Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.5m) game time the most.

Likewise, Michael Carrick is Manchester United’s interim boss. He’s about to welcome Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

WHEN TO WILDCARD?

Too many Man City assets, the return of Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), and a need to replace suspended defender Michael Keane (£4.8m). These are all factors that could trigger some Gameweek 22 Wildcard activations.

Sam from FPL Family is using hers now because she wants to get rid of eight players. We’ve therefore made a few formation-led drafts, based on the intended number of playable forwards.

Just be aware that several ‘template’ individuals who’ve been letting owners down are actually on our Goals Imminent table, armed with strong underlying data. So Lateriser thinks he’ll wait until later on to Wildcard, once more information is known.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 22 CAPTAIN

There’s some slight armband uncertainty this time. Whereas Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible, our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks Hugo Ekitike is best, ahead of Cole Palmer.

The other players on their podiums are Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has three Liverpool players and an expensive front three.

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is one of three low-owned differentials expected to do well.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 22!