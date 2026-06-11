World Cup Fantasy 2026

The idiot’s guide to Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026

11 June 2026 45 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Fantasy FIFA World Cup is just hours away from starting!

Many of you have been consuming our content over the past few weeks, which you can find here.

A lot of you will also have your squads locked in, or nearing completion.

But if you’re a latecomer, have been roped in to play by family or friends and/or are new to the Fantasy World Cup format, we’ll attempt to steer you through the game.

THE BASICS

Firstly, head here to register and start building a team.

Much like Fantasy Premier League (FPL)…

  • You pick a squad of 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards) who will score points based on their on-field performances.
  • Your budget is $100m – though this generously rises later in the tournament.
  • You can only have three players per country in your squad. Again, this rises after the group stage.

Points are scored from the usual routes (appearances, clean sheets, goals, assists) and deducted for the usual actions (red card, yellow card, missed penalty etc).

However, there are a few differences:

  • Goal from a direct free-kick: +1
  • Scouting Bonus: Any of your players who are under 5% owned who score 4+ points: +2
  • Winning a penalty: +2
  • Conceding a penalty: -1
  • Every three tackles from a midfielder: +1
  • Every two chances created by a midfielder: +1
  • Every two shots on target from a forward: +1

You can read the full rules and how to play below:

WHAT’S A BOOSTER?

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the Mystery Booster unmasked? 1

A ‘booster’ is the equivalent of an FPL chip. You can view/activate them via the ‘lightning’ icon on your My Team page.

There are five in all, but two (the Mystery Booster and the Qualification Bonus) can’t be used till the knockout rounds, so forget about them for now.

As for the other three…

WildcardUnlimited free transfers for a specific round (except the Round of 32)
12th ManAllows an extra player to bring points… one who isn’t already in your squad, without any budget or player-per-team restrictions
Maximum CaptainGuarantees that your final XI’s highest scorer gets the armband for double points

Many managers are playing them as follows:

  • Wildcard: Round 3 (aka the third round of group games)
  • 12th Man: Round 1 or 2
  • Maximum Captain: Round 1, 2 or later in the tournament

WHICH PLAYERS TO PICK?

There’s more than one way to skin a cat but for the purposes of this piece, we’ll follow the ‘Wildcard in Round 3’ route. So, you only need to focus on the first two Rounds with your initial team.

Many Fantasy managers are focusing on the following teams, as rated by our Fixture Ticker:

Belgium, Brazil and France (perhaps Ecuador too) have slightly trickier Round 1 fixtures, but much better Round 2 games.

You could start without players from these teams but you only get two free transfers to use between Rounds (aka Gameweeks). So plan your future moves wisely! There are no price changes, at least.

To help you, there are our expected points tables, our AI team rater and, of course, the obligatory expert team reveals. If in doubt, consult the know-it-alls.

Don’t forget to check out the predicted line-ups, too, to make sure your player is going to start.

There’s also our Scout Picks, although they focus only on Round 1 in isolation.

It’s important to pick a squad of 15 good, playable players (and not just 11 stars and four bench-warming duffers) because…

SUBS + CAPTAINS: ORDER YOUR TEAM CHRONOLOGICALLY

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 1 final Scout Picks

Once you’ve picked your squad of 15, you’ll have to set your team up for the Round ahead.

As mentioned above, it’s optimal to have a full squad of playable picks and no wasted spaces.

That’s because:

  • You can make manual substitutions, replacing underperformers in your starting XI with substitutes who are yet to play.
  • You can change your captain, moving the armband from someone who perhaps hasn’t delivered many points to someone who has yet to play. You can do this multiple times until you are content with a score.

So, it’s important to set your squad in chronological order of when they are going to play. You can see how we’ve done this with the Scout Picks in the graphic above (ideally, we’d have Ryerson in over Sabitzer but a minimum of three midfielders are needed!).

There’s more info available here:

ENJOY – AND JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE!

That is pretty much a rough outline of how to play Fantasy World Cup. You can get plenty more content on the game via the links below.

Don’t forget to join our mini-league (as well as those of your family and friends!) for a chance to win some prizes.

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CONTENT

GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama

Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price

Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers

How to play World Cup 2026 Fantasy | What is ‘Scouting Bonus’? | How to order your starters + subs | Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man? | 150 of the best, worst and funniest team names

Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Sane, Wirtz, or Doku?!

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wirtz

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    2. Dragon Arcana
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Wirtz easily

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  2. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    James Rodriguez is now bonus eligible.

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    1. cigan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Remember the rumour he was transitioning to female? Simpler times

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  3. cigan
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) Simon & Nuno Mendes
    B) Diogo Costa & Cucurella

    on A currently

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  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best use of 12th man??

    A- Havertz MD1
    Or
    B- Vini Jr MD2

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      A for me

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!! That’s what I’m on atm

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  5. Coupes
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Do you enter round 2 with two free transfers?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

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  6. bboy747
      44 mins ago

      kane a good pick or which other striker

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haaland, Mbappe, Messi

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      2. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        just now

        mbappe/ Haaland / Oyazerbal

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    • J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who’s everyone captaining then?

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Raphinha first don’t have any players till the 13th

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      2. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Montes (C). Bullet header at the Azteca.

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      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Rangel

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    • Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mexico vs South Africa Line-ups
      https://www.fifa.com/en/match-centre/match/17/285023/289273/400021443

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

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    • Ady87
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Why is there a lock symbol next to players I want to transfer in? I’ve got budget and don’t have any other players from the same team.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        You have to transfer one out first perhaps

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      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Possibly you are looking for a midfielder and trying to bring in a forward or something like that

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Or you are trying to bring in your already activated 12th man

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    • FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Lamine Yamal apparently fit and ready for his debut according to Fabrizio

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wow. Fit for start?

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        1. patrickhatrick
          • 13 Years
          just now

          prob gets subbed at 45 mins

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      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        This might effect my selection

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      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        For realz?

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    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cakir Beiranvand
      Saliba Hakimi Abdi Rezaiean Dedic
      Xhaka Güler Calhanoglu Dembele Sane
      Taremi Diomande Afif

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    • Planet Jo
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      One thing I'm not clear on is changing captain.
      Does it have to be done before the kick-off of the first game on a match day? Some start at 03.00!
      Or can you change it at any time assuming the player you're switching away from has finished his game?

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      1. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        just now

        change intra-matchday, the player transferring from must have finished their game and the player ‘to’ must not have started their game

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    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      What to do with Crepeau?

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sell

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      2. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        People may sell % goes down?

        Depends on late transfers how quickly it updates before deadline

        Who knows after deadline!

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    • Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      A Rangel
      B starting 4 mill def well under 5%

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        B

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      2. patrickhatrick
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve done A, and paired with Egypt keeper

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    • tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who is Scottish first GK Gordon or Gunn fastttt

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gunn

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      2. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gunn probably

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    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Help needed here
      Can you play Max Captain in MD1
      If so how do I activate it ?

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      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes, click on the lightning bolt for the booster options and select it there.

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    • Christina.
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      when is lock?

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No chance of World Cup fantasy for me, nice to just enjoy the matches with my feet up

      Looking forward to being back on here in August though, miss the discussion here

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    • Eden Eden
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      go on, rate my team please

      gunn - pickford
      cucurella - laporte - kimmich - tah - ryerson
      olise - doue - raphina - sane - fernandes
      haaland - oyarzabal - lyle foster

      (i have to have a lyle don't tell me to get rid of him)

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