Tips April 23

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34: Tips, captains, team news and best players

968 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just an hour away – so we’ve got all the last-minute help you need on this page to help you finalise those transfers and chip plans.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

SCOUT PICKS: City and Chelsea triple-ups as United are ignored

THE WATCHLIST: Our pick of the FPL players for the medium term

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 34

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three top FPL differentials for Double Gameweek 34

GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

TEAM NEWS: Injury updates ahead of FPL Gameweek 34

PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Premier League team news for FPL Gameweek 34

For more information, check out our Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 34?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 34?

GAMEWEEK 34 WILDCARD OPTIONS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

CHIP STRATEGY: The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

SCOUTING THE DOUBLES FOR GAMEWEEK 34

Who are the best Chelsea players for FPL Double Gameweek 34?

THE FPL EYE TEST: The stand-out Chelsea options for Double Gameweek 34

SCOUTING THE DOUBLES: The best Man Utd players for FPL Double Gameweek 34

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

RMT: FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

EXPERT OPINION

FPL chip strategy: When should I play the Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost?

CHIP STRATEGY: The case for a FPL Gameweek 34 Free Hit

FPL Q&A: Double Chelsea attack v defence, the ‘third’ Liverpool slot + differentials

TEAM REVEALS

MARK SUTHERNS: FPL Gameweek 34 Q&A and Free Hit draft

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL TOP 10K: Chip usage and players owned in Double Gameweek 33

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 34

GAMEWEEK 34: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 33

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

  Sun Jihai
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

  Sun Jihai
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Effective Ownership:
    Salah 121
    Mount 88
    Alexander-Arnold 86
    Havertz 80
    Cancelo 78
    Saka 74
    James 59
    Kulusevski 46
    Robertson 43
    Son 43
    Kane 40
    Alonso 31
    Dubravka 31
    Schär 28
    Laporte 26
    Schmeichel 23
    Weghorst 21
    Wood 21
    Maddison 20
    Pukki 19
    Werner 17
    Ramsdale 15
    Raphinha 12
    Sá 11

    AC/DC AFC
      2 hours ago

      Cheers

    KAPTAIN KANE
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Elanga (C) differential FTW!

      Sun Jihai
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Wow - GL
        Even crazy to have Ronaldo at 6% EO … in a DGW … scored a hat-trick in his last game. It’s Man Utd sure, but still that feels low!

        KAPTAIN KANE
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Thanks!

    Ask Yourself
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Didn’t realise Salah would be that high oops let’s hope he needs a rest

      No Need
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Will just cover him with a brace bet i think

  PartyTime
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Those who did not captain Salah. Let’s be honest, there is no way he blanks against everton 😆 I just don’t see that happening

      Sun Jihai
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        The days where he had less than 100% EO are long gone now lol

      Cruyff's Eleven
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Some drink, some talk to themselves for courage.

    Firminoooo
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      All my differential picks this season have failed. Not even kidding. Just watch Sterling and Werner this GW.

      HaveYassineChikhaoui
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Same, just waiting on the inevitable Werner blank and Havertz brace to put the nail in the coffin for my season.

        Firminoooo
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yes. Just waiting to see how bad the damage turns out to be. Probably 20-40 points.

          HaveYassineChikhaoui
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Gone purely off eye test to bring Werner in, hoping it remains the same way. Expecting a Mount benching so the damage might not be as bad.

    Firminoooo
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Is Saka limping off the pitch in the warmup? Somebody told me.

      Sun Jihai
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        @now_arsenal
        Bukayo Saka is back out taking part in the pre-match warm-up after a short scare as he limped down the tunnel about 20 minutes ago.

        He’s fine. He starts. #afc

        Firminoooo
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Thanks.

    KAPTAIN KANE
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Come on Elanga!!

    Reinhold
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Regret triple captaining Mount. For the simple reason that I'm trailing bigtime and need to make up ground. Didn't expect that high EO!

    Twisted Saltergater
      1 min ago

      Bruno 😆

