The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just an hour away – so we’ve got all the last-minute help you need on this page to help you finalise those transfers and chip plans.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

For more information, check out our Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?

GAMEWEEK 34 WILDCARD OPTIONS

SCOUTING THE DOUBLES FOR GAMEWEEK 34

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

EXPERT OPINION

TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

GAMEWEEK 34: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 33

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT