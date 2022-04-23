The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just an hour away – so we’ve got all the last-minute help you need on this page to help you finalise those transfers and chip plans.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?
GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
For more information, check out our Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 34?
GAMEWEEK 34 WILDCARD OPTIONS
SCOUTING THE DOUBLES FOR GAMEWEEK 34
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
EXPERT OPINION
TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
GAMEWEEK 34: MORE VIDEO CONTENT
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 33
- The good and bad of Man Utd ahead of Double Gameweek 34: FPL notes from Saturday’s games
- Guimaraes shines as rotation hits hard at Leicester and Weghorst ends run of eight successive blanks: FPL notes from Sunday’s games
- Salah’s brace, Mane’s form and United’s change of shape: FPL notes from Tuesday’s game
- Rudiger injury latest as Nketiah enters budget FPL forward radar: FPL notes from Wednesday’s games
USEFUL FPL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for Gameweek 34 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
2 hours, 5 mins ago
Updated